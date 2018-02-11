Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: W-League live scores, blog

Match result:

It’ll be Sydney FC and Melbourne City in next week’s W-League grand final after the visitors rolled the Brisbane Roar 2-0 on Sunday.

A great win for Melbourne who, despite a few scary moments in the first half, slowly imparted their pressure on the home team and eventually broke their spirit with two second-half goals.

The heat played a role in the game and with added drinks breaks, the players were given the chance to recuperate and re-hydrate more often.

Brisbane played a great side yet lacked a focal point up front. Alley Lloyd may have been a crucial admission for the Roar as she provided something they lacked earlier when she came on with ten minutes remaining.

City were as clinical as always and eventually broke the back of the home side with continual penetrating balls into the area eventually creating the two goals.

Sydney will be under siege next week from the best team in the country over the last three seasons.

It should be a great grand ginal and with a W-League title on the line. Expect some fireworks.

Final score

Brisbane Roar 0

Melbourne City 2

Match preview:

The table-topping Brisbane Roar and the late charging Melbourne City meet in the second of the W-League semi-finals in search of a Grand Final birth. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm (AEDT).

Without question, Brisbane Roar have been the benchmark in the tenth season of the W-League yet some significant challenges have been brewing over recent weeks with Grand Finalists Sydney and todays opponent Melbourne City, refusing to lay down.

With talent right across the park for both teams, this game should be a wonderful advertisement for women’s football in Australia, in a competition that doesn’t need to improvise, adapt or tweak rules to be relevant. This is women’s football at its best with a spot in the grand final on the line.

Jess Fishlock looms as a key for City in my opinion with her penchant for goals in big matches and at important moments. Along with Kyah Simon and Alana Kennedy, the leaders will be key for the home team and required to convince the underdogs that they can stand toe to toe with the premiers.

With Claire Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry and Tameka Butt in the Brisbane squad, it is no wonder they have been the benchmark this season. Despite those names Carson Pickett is the one to watch for me, possessing the best left book in Australian football, irrespective of sex.

Prediction

I am leaning towards a Brisbane win in this one, with the season they have had providing the confidence to come through in a close one.

Brisbane Roar 3, Melbourne City 1

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 5pm (AEDT).