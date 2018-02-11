Coaching rocks or diamonds

A sound coach with a fat roster doesn’t equate to a great coach. So who’s the real deal of the clip-board holders in the NRL?

Trent Robinson

He will falter and be a coach like Wayne Bennett: remembered as the perfect coach for a star-studded team but unable to draw more from lesser sqauds.

He has a ridiculous starting team at his disposal and they are my pick for minor premiers but when it counts, the finals, he hasn’t converted enough big games.

Craig Bellamy

Genius. Mastermind. Backbreaker. ‘Deliverer of potential’ is my favourite way to describe this man. He’s the bloke all us half-arsed players wish we got to play under.

Paul Green

Robinson’s protege is the best new kid on the block. Will do what no coach has done before him and see the game’s best player leave his side without them falling off the radar.

Wayne Bennett

His record’s impeccable but his eye for the game and roster management has been poor. He’s lost some legends in recent years and failed to compensate.

Jack Bird’s inclusion indicates he has realised what an intimidating ‘nous’ footballer adds to the modern backline, but it coincides with an unproven pack.

Ivan Cleary

Great coach! Scrap that, brilliant coach. Not enough cattle for him to muster more than a commendable effort but surely his ejection to accommodate Anthony Griffin will haunt Phil Gould’s legacy.

Brad Arthur

Great coach whose side’s ladder position won’t give a true reflection of ability. Watch him humble Jarryd Hayne to reward talent and effort.

His tough love approach will see Hayne produce great football this year, stamping this man as one of the best around.

Nathan Brown

Likeable, fearless and underestimated are what makes this bloke perfect for Newcastle. He’s mixed young, brash, raw talent with those who have been around the block. He will be a quality coach for many years.

Trent Barrett

I want to say so many good things but, to be honest, I’m still completely unsure. His side will obviously dictate his fate but you can be sure he won’t lead easy beats.

Paul McGregor

He will go close to Dally M coach of the year as his side cracks the top four as fans finally see their killer pack rewarded with a backline that can score points.

If he gets this team to gel, the rest of the comp better look out. This is a coach in a career-defining year with potential heights others can only dream about.

Garth Brennan

Given no hope, his is a sid brimming with talent and a chip on the shoulder – they’re so much better than you think and will make the top eight.

The Panthers and Broncos have made some retention errors to give the Gold Coast a side that will feature in the finals for many years. They will no longer be a team that talent walks away from. This is the beginning of something great on the glitter strip.

Shane Flanagan

As other teams are getting better the Sharks seem to to losing traction. Winning premierships proves their talent but the best modern coaches are astute recruiters and talent developers. Time will tell.

Anthony Griffin

James Maloney will do what James Maloney does: get decent sides full of potential to win footy games – but he won’t deliver a premiership.

Gould’s shadow looms too heavy over the side currently, but he’s smart and savvy enough to realise this. Watch this space for big changes within two years.

Dean Pay

Unknown quantity but has a talented roster. If Kieran Foran plays to his potential and shakes off the baggage this could be a top-four side.

What a year we have ahead, with endless potential story lines.