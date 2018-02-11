James gets support from White in snowboarding scoring saga

Australian Scotty James’ claims of overly generous scoring for American legend Shaun White has been backed by another star snowboarder.

Flagbearer James caused a stir ahead of the Winter Olympics when he admitted to feeling “shafted” by being marked too harshly by judges while chief halfpipe rival White was overscored.

The pair met at a World Cup event in Colorado last month, with White earning a perfect 100 marker and James second on 96.25 despite landing a breakthrough switch backside double cork 1260.

James is the only rider who does the trick which involves three-and-a-half spins, and a blind entry and landing.

Former slopestyle world No.5 Aimee Fuller, who will compete for Great Britain in her pet event in Pyeongchang on Sunday, said White was favoured by judges because of his icon status in the sport.

“Every snowboarder starts from the bottom and they earn their points,” Fuller said.

“Shaun White starts at the top and they deduct his points so unless he does anything in particular wrong, he’s staying at the top.

“He’s got Shaun White points.

“It’s not particularly fair, is it? But Shaun White has a glow. He walks in the room and everyone looks at him and that’s the same with his riding. He does stand out from the crowd.”

One of the favourites in the halfpipe at the Winter Olympics, James admitted to having words with judges after recent competitions where he felt he was marked incorrectly.

“The biggest thing that frustrated me is that I have been working my whole life and I put my life on the line every day snowboarding and I work so hard and some silly people behind the desk dictate some score which is really frustrating for me sometimes,” he said.

“Honestly, I feel like there have been times when I feel like I have been a bit shafted.”