Super Smith likely to win second Border Medal

Steve Smith’s imperious Ashes series and his Indian heroics should make the Australian Test captain a certainty for the Allan Border Medal.

But the vagaries of the medal’s voting system, plus Nathan Lyon’s breakout season, might at least mean that the count on Monday night is more than just a procession for Smith.

Opener David Warner won his second Border medal ahead of Smith last year primarily on the back of his one-day form.

Warner is likely to take out the one-day category again.

For the Border Medal, the votes cast for Test match performances are weighted more than the other internationals.

But if Warner wins the one-day category by a decent margin, it could mean he closes the gap on Smith for the Border Medal.

Then there is the voting for the Test player of the year.

In 11 Tests through the voting period, Smith amassed 1305 runs at a stunning average of 81.56.

His Ashes form this summer prompted comparisons to Sir Donald Bradman.

Warner is second in Test runs – a whopping 420 behind Smith.

But just as Smith dominated the Test batting, Lyon’s Test bowling figures are also impressive.

He took 62 wickets in the voting period – the most in Test cricket – at an average of 22.73.

The obvious problem for Lyon is if he upsets Smith to take out the Test category, he did not play any international ODIs or T20s in the voting period.

While Smith also has not played any T20 internationals since 2016, he is third among the Australian one-day batsmen.

The voting period for the Border Medal is from January 8 last year to January 8 this year.

Smith won the Border Medal in 2015 and Warner has won the last two.

If Smith takes it out again, as expected, he will become the fifth multiple winner since the Border Medal was created in 2000.

Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke have won it four times, while Shane Watson is also a two-time medallist.

Just as Smith is the overwhelming favourite for the top men’s honour, it would be a surprise if Ellyse Perry did not win her second Belinda Clark Award as the top Australian women’s cricketer.

The highlight of Perry’s year was her historic double century in the November Ashes Test.

Perry’s 213no is the highest Australian score in women’s Tests and also her maiden international century.

Monday night’s black tie function in Melbourne will also honour the latest inductees to the Australian cricket hall of fame.

The Bradman and Betty Wilson awards will be presented to the men’s and women’s young players of the year, plus the domestic player awards will also be announced.