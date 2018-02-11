UFC 221 live stream: How to watch the event online and on TV

The UFC is set to visit Perth for the first time ever this Sunday, as UFC 221 emanates from Perth Arena.

The main event of the card is the blockbuster Interim Middleweight Championship bout between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold.

This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the event on TV and online in Australia.

The full card will feature a mammoth 12 fights, however, the card is split into three smaller cards.

There will be two preliminary cards, with three fights appearing on one, and four on the other.

The main card will then feature five fights, including the main event.

The event is set to be very exciting for Australian fans, as the UFC continues to display its affection for the Australian market.

The event will be somewhat bittersweet, however, as Australian Robert Whittaker was forced to pull out due to a medical issue.

Whittaker, the current Middleweight Champion, will face the winner of the Romero-Rockhold main event in a title unification bout at a later date.

How to watch the event on TV

If you want to watch the main card on TV, the only way to do it is to purchase the pay per view on Main Event, and you can then access it via either Foxtel or Optus TV.

If you’d like to watch the preliminary card starting from 12pm AEDT, you can do this on Fox Sports 505 – however, be aware that you won’t be able to watch any of the main card fights or the main event this way.

How to live stream the event online

If you want to live stream the main card including the main event you’ll need to do it via either the UFC website direclty, or you can do it via Youtube.

If you’re looking to live stream the 12pm AEDT preliminary card, this can be done using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

If you want to stream the earlier preliminary card, this can be done by purchasing UFC Fight Pass.

Be aware that the Foxtel App, Foxtel Now and UFC Fight Pass will only have access to some preliminary fights, and you will not be able to watch the main card or main event on these services.

The Roar will also be covering the event with a live blog and highlights from the event.