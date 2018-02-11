UFC 221: Yoel Romero vs Luke Rockhold live blog, round-by-round updates

Yoel Romero gets a second chance at UFC gold when he takes on former champion Luke Rockhold for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Join The Roar from 2pm (AEDT) for live commentary and round-by-round updates.
After Romero suffered a decisive decision loss against Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title, questions were raised about what the future held for the 40-year-old.
However, after Whittaker pulled out of UFC 221, he gets another chance at UFC gold and then, if he can get past Luke Rockhold, Whittaker.
Romero was in frightening form before his loss to Whittaker, winning eight in a row, including knockouts over former champions Lyoto Machida and Chris Weidman.
As for Rockhold, after losing the middleweight title in devastating fashion against Michael Bisping, injuries kept him on the shelf for over a year, before his come back, last September, to take on David Branch.
Octagon-rust wasn’t a thing for Rockhold, as he breezed past Branch to earn a second-round knockout and an opportunity to get the title back.
In the co-main event, Mark Hunt returns to the cage after a lengthy absence to take on Curtis Blaydes.
A rocky relationship with the UFC has kept Hunt out of action for the past 18 months, however he has a chance to prove he’s still one of the world’s best heavyweights and get back in the title picture.
Prediction
Romero is violent, explosive and has fantastic wrestling. However his lack of stamina was his downfall against Whittaker.
Rockhold is intelligent and technically gifted. However, he’s been known to get overconfident and leave his hands low, which is why both his UFC losses came via knockout – although they were both spectacular.
If Rockhold can stay on the outside and pick Romero apart, while keeping a fast pace, he’ll become a two-time champion and go on to face Robert Whittaker.
Luke Rockhold to defeat Yoel Romero via TKO in Round 4.
#5 Mark Hunt takes on #9 Curtis Blaydes in a massive heavyweight fight!
It’s time for the co-main event!
OFFICIAL DECISION: Tai Tuivasa def. Cyril Asker via TKO (punches & elbows) 2:18, R1
Tai Tuivasa vs Cyril Asker – ROUND 1/3
Round one is underway. They touch gloves. Tuivasa looks for the knockout blow early as both men trade in the middle of the cage. Asker yet to really adjust to pressure. Overhand lands for Tuivasa with Asker on the fence. They break. Tuivasa lands more shots and Asker is hurt badly. Tuivasa is landing elbows and punches. Tuivasa is teeing off on Asker who is somehow still on his feet. It’s just a matter of time now. The referee should stop this. Tuivasa still landing shot after shot. Followed by an elbow. Asker is cut bad. Tuivasa pushes him over and the referee, finally, stops the fight.
It’s time for the first of two heavyweight bouts, as Tau Tuivasa takes on Cyril Asker.
OFFICIAL DECISION: Jake Matthews def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)
Jake Matthews vs Li Jingliang – ROUND 3/3
Third and final round of this controversial fight is underway. Jingliang should have been disqualified. He would have lost if not for the foul. Matthews takes Jingliang down and eats shots before getting back to his feet on the fence. Jingliang lands an uppercut on the inside before they break. Matthews lands a hook. Jingliang misses with a combination and some shots. Both men swing and miss. Matthews lands a right hand and drops Jingliang but somehow Jingliang ends up on top and lands shots. Jingliang in Matthew’s guard now before getting and landing some shots. Matthews drives and gets Jingliang on the fence looking for a takedown. One minute remains as they break and reset in the middle of the cage. Left hand lands for Jingliang. Matthews pushes forward and lands some shots. Matthews lands a flying knee but gets countered. Matthews gets a takedown, Jingliang gets back up to his feet and lands some shots before the final bell.
My score: 10-9 Matthews
Overall score: 30-26 Matthews
Jake Matthews vs Li Jingliang – ROUND 2/3
Second round and Jingliang really needs to gain a lot of ground if he is to come back. Jingliang a lot more cautious this time. Jingliang lands an uppercut and Matthews is hurt. Matthews catches Jingliang with a guillotine but Jingliang is somehow able to get out. Matthews is cut badly in the eye. It looks like Jingliang got out of the submission via a foul move, having his fingers in his eye. They get back up to their feet and Jingliang is teeing off on Matthews in some tense exchanges. Matthews lands a left. Both men are getting wild on the feet and look exhausted. Matthews is trying to stay light on his feet. Matthews lands a counter to the chest. Both men land on crazy exchanges. Leg kick lands for Jingliang. Time.
My score: 10-9 Matthews
Overall score: 20-17 Matthews
Jake Matthews vs Li Jingliang – ROUND 1/3
Round one is underway. They touch gloves. They meet in the middle of the cage. Both men gauging each other, neither committing early or circling. Matthews pushes forward but doesn’t throw anything. Jingliang misses a leg kick. They are moving back and forth, Matthews lands first with a straight. Matthews lands a right hand. Good combination by Matthews who lands a left hand over the top. Matthews lands a right hand and Jingliang avoids getting knocked down. Jingliang is trying to trade with him but Matthews is landing much cleaner shots. Still, Jingliang pushes forward. Jingliang misses a right hand. Left hand lands for Jingliang who misses with an overhand. Matthews stuns Jingliang and gets on top of him in full mount. Matthews lands shots and Jingliang gives up his back. Matthews continues to land shots and looks to get under his chin. One minute left in the round. Matthews still looking for the choke, Jingliang is surviving. Ten seconds remain in the round and it looks like Jingliang is going to survive. He does.
My score: 10-8 Matthews
Overall score: 10-8 Matthews
Up next it’s a welterweight bout, as Jake Matthews takes on Li Jingliang.