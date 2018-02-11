UFC 221: Yoel Romero vs Luke Rockhold live blog, round-by-round updates

Yoel Romero gets a second chance at UFC gold when he takes on former champion Luke Rockhold for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Join The Roar from 2pm (AEDT) for live commentary and round-by-round updates.

After Romero suffered a decisive decision loss against Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title, questions were raised about what the future held for the 40-year-old.

However, after Whittaker pulled out of UFC 221, he gets another chance at UFC gold and then, if he can get past Luke Rockhold, Whittaker.

Romero was in frightening form before his loss to Whittaker, winning eight in a row, including knockouts over former champions Lyoto Machida and Chris Weidman.

As for Rockhold, after losing the middleweight title in devastating fashion against Michael Bisping, injuries kept him on the shelf for over a year, before his come back, last September, to take on David Branch.

Octagon-rust wasn’t a thing for Rockhold, as he breezed past Branch to earn a second-round knockout and an opportunity to get the title back.

In the co-main event, Mark Hunt returns to the cage after a lengthy absence to take on Curtis Blaydes.

A rocky relationship with the UFC has kept Hunt out of action for the past 18 months, however he has a chance to prove he’s still one of the world’s best heavyweights and get back in the title picture.

Prediction

Romero is violent, explosive and has fantastic wrestling. However his lack of stamina was his downfall against Whittaker.

Rockhold is intelligent and technically gifted. However, he’s been known to get overconfident and leave his hands low, which is why both his UFC losses came via knockout – although they were both spectacular.

If Rockhold can stay on the outside and pick Romero apart, while keeping a fast pace, he’ll become a two-time champion and go on to face Robert Whittaker.

Luke Rockhold to defeat Yoel Romero via TKO in Round 4.