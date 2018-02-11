Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
It’s another poor night for the Wellington Phoenix, thumped 4-0 buy the Western Sydney Wanderers at ANZ Stadium.
Final score
Western Sydney Wanderers 4
Wellington Phoenix 0
Match preview:
It has almost been a month since these two sides met, playing in Round 16’s Hyundai A-League fixture at Westpac Stadium.
The two sides meet again, this time at ANZ Stadium as the Western Sydney Wanderers look to build on last week’s victory while the Wellington Phoenix recover from a humiliating defeat to the champions Sydney FC.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7pm AEDT.
Last match
Since that clash, the Wanderers have had mixed results. Back-to-back losses to Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory saw the Wanderers temporarily drop out of the top six, before a win against the Mariners last Sunday got things back on track for Finals Series qualification.
Goals from Joshua Sotirio and Oriol Riera capped off an edgy performance as they snuck into the top six.
Wellington paid for their individual mistakes against league leaders Sydney FC as they were humbled 4-0 at Allianz Stadium last week.
No-one was on the same wavelength for Wellington as their back three, turned back five simply couldn’t handle the pressure cooker that is Fortress Allianz.
Squad news
Western Sydney welcome back midfielders Chris Herd and Keanu Baccus who was sidelined with a suspension. The Wanderers struggled to hold onto their lead against the Central Coast mostly due to tired legs in midfield. Baccus and Herd are welcome replacements.
Meanwhile Spanish attacker Alvaro Cejudo is unavailable due to a leg injury.
There are an abundance of names being injected into the Wellington squad. Livewire attackers Andrija Kaludjerovic and Roy Krishna return from injury to finally add some gall to Wellington’s front third that already includes Nathan Burns.
However after last weeks dismal defensive performance, heads are rolling with Italian defender Marco Rossi omitted from the squad.
Tactics
With the arrival of fresh firepower for Wellington we’ll see a front three of Burns and Krishna on the wings with Kaludjerovic at No.9 and Michael McGlinchey in behind.
Wellington to their credit are extremely effective on the counter-attack which is a vulnerability of the Western Sydney defence.
The Wanderers don’t have the fastest central defenders so Krishna and Burns runs in behind will be imperative to their success.
However, Wellington’s defence is a basket case and the Wanderers have failed to score against Wellington only once in the last three years.
Oriol Riera is in steady form with two goals in his last two matches but that was partly due to the tireless work of fellow Spaniard Raul Llorente on the left.
His cross set up Riera for the winner on the Coast and had an immense amount of space to make an impact. Wellington will need to close down the flanks for both full-backs and wingers if they stand a chance.
Prediction
Western Sydney Wanderers 2-3 Wellington Phoenix
8:59pm
8:58pm
FULL-TIME
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS 4-0 WELLINGTON PHOENIX
The Western Sydney Wanderers have recorded their biggest winning margin for the season, smashing the Wellington Phoenix 4-0 at ANZ Stadium. Oriol Riera got the scoring run going early, Heading Josh Risdon’s cross into the far corner of the net. The Wanderers looked frustrated in front of goal before Michael Thwaite popped up at the corner to head the Wanderers into a 2-0 lead. The goals began to flood through as youngster Chris Ikonomidis slammed home an exquisite volley to make it three before Josh Sotirio put the icing on the cake with a fourth with five minutes remaining.
8:54pm
hope they get this many goals next week
8:53pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 8:53pm | ! Report
4 MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Wanderers could get a fifth here
8:52pm
bit of a stretch comparing wsw with man u. lol
8:51pm
like watching man u playing a third division side
8:49pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Absolutely embarrassing from Wellington. Seriously poor.
8:48pm
hard to believe these wellington players have played before. just woeful
8:45pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 8:45pm | ! Report
GOOOOAL 4-0
SOTIRIO GETS ONTO THE END OF SANTALAB’S REBOUND AS IT SLIDES UNDERNEATH ITALIANO, POOR KEEPING.
4-0
8:42pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 8:42pm | ! Report
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS SUBSTITUTION
OFF: Marcelo Carrusca
ON: Brendan Santalab
8:41pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 8:41pm | ! Report
Surely this is Gombau’s best performance in charge of the Wanderers. Battering wellington.
8:38pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 8:38pm | ! Report
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS SUBSTITUTION
OFF: Mark Bridge
ON: Jaushua Sotirio