Allan Border Medal 2018: How to live stream, watch on TV

On Monday, cricket’s night of nights will take place. The most prestigious individual prize in Australian cricket, the Allan Border Medal, will be awarded to Australia’s most outstanding cricketer from the past year. This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching 2018’s Allan Border Medal ceremony.

Taking place from Melbourne’s Crown Casino, the Allan Border medal ceremony will see the presentation of nine awards, headlined by the Allan Border medal. New members of the Australian cricket Hall of Fame will also be inducted on Monday night.

Australian skipper Steve Smith looks set to take home the night’s top gong, after an amazing year of Test cricket. Should Smith win, he will join an elite group of Australian cricketers who have won multiple Allan Border medals. To date, only four players have achieved this. Shane Watson and David Warner have won two apiece, while Michael Clarke and Rocky Ponting have won four apiece.

Smith won his sole Allan Border medal in 2015.

How to watch the ceremony on TV

The Allan Border medal ceremony will be televised live and exclusively on 9Gem. Coverage of the ceremony will begin at 7:30pm (AEDT) and is expected to run through to 9:30pm (AEDT).

9Gem is available on free-to-air TV, and can be found in the ‘Entertainment’ section on Foxtel.

How to live stream the ceremony online

The Allan Border ceremony can be live streamed on 9Now, Channel 9’s free online streaming service. You’ll need to create an account to access the live stream, if you don’t already have one.

The Roar will also be covering the event with a live blog and highlights from the evening.