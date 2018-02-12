Jordan McLean set to make Cowboys debut against Melbourne

The news Cameron Smith had been dreading has been confirmed by Johnathan Thurston – giant Kangaroos prop Jordan McLean will make his North Queensland debut against his former NRL club Melbourne next week.

Storm skipper Smith believes his former teammate McLean will go to a “whole new level” at Thurston’s Cowboys after a dream year for Melbourne in 2017.

And he winced when Thurston revealed the towering 26-year-old would be unleashed in North Queensland colours for the first time against the Storm in their February 23 trial.

“We have been very impressed with Jordan since he has arrived – he will definitely be playing here at Suncorp Stadium,” Thurston said alongside Smith in Brisbane on Sunday.

The clash will double as a testimonial match for Smith and Thurston, celebrating their glittering careers.

But Smith could only see pain coming his way.

After first joking that McLean should have that week off, Smith admitted he wasn’t looking forward to an on-field reunion with the Test battering ram.

“Not really because he will be running straight at me,” he laughed.

But Smith was deadly serious when he claimed McLean would only get better under the likes of Thurston at North Queensland.

McLean moved north to begin a three-year deal with the Cowboys after a phenomenal 2017 in which he savoured NRL premiership success with Melbourne and featured in Australia’s Rugby League World Cup triumph.

Smith believed the best was yet to come from McLean.

“He is a former Melbourne teammate I was sad to see leave,” he said.

“Not only is he a wonderful footballer and is not only going to improve … he is a wonderful person as well.

“I think he is going to take his game to a new level now playing at such a great club and around some wonderful players.”