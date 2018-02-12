Kusal Mendis and Roshen Silva propel Sri Lanka to a fighting 222

After a boring draw in the first Test, we could finally see some action between the bat and the ball in Bangladesh.

Abdur Razzak, who played his first Test in four years, took his maiden four-wicket haul. However, fifties from Kusal Mendis and Roshen Silva led Sri Lanka to a competitive score.

Here’s a look at the important numbers from the first day of the second Test at Dhaka.

1

Roshen Silva is now the first batsman to score three consecutive fifties after a duck on debut.

Dinesh Chandimal is now the first Sri Lankan captain dismissed for a duck against Bangladesh.

After being out of Bangladesh team for four years, Abdur Razzak now achieves his maiden 4-wicket haul in his 12th Test match.

1.54

Mustafizur Rahman’s economy rate in the first innings, which is the lowest by any Bangladeshi pacer who bowled at least ten overs in an innings.

2

This is only the second time two Bangladeshi spinners have taken 4-wicket hauls in the same innings. Abdur Razzaq and Taijul Islam combined to take eight wickets for 146 runs.

Out of the 31 innings Sri Lanka batted against Bangladesh in Test cricket, this is only the second time they have been bowled out for a score of under 300, and for the first time under 250.

3

Abdur Razzak now making his comeback at the age of 35, becomes the third oldest cricketer to play a Test for Bangladesh, behind Mohammad Rafique and Enamul Haque.

7

Akila Dananjaya is the seventh player after Scott Styris, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada and Akila Dananjaya to make his Test debut after taking a 6-wicket haul in an ODI.

10

Number of years since a Sri Lankan captain was out for a golden duck. The last time it happened was by Mahela Jayawardene against Australia in Nov 2007.

11y 299d

Career duration of Abdur Razzak, who made his debut in April 2006. Among Bangladeshis, only Mushfiqur Rahim has a longer career than him.

39.63

Mehedi Hasan’s bowling average in Test cricket, a new low in his career. He had an average of 15.6 after his debut Test series which was just 16 months back.

91.50

Roshen Silva’s remarkable average in Test cricket, which is now the highest by Sri Lankan who played at least one Test match. He would have the highest average in Test cricket, ahead of Andy Ganteaume and Don Bradman, had he been unbeaten in the first innings.

110

Sri Lanka’s score at the fall of the sixth wicket, which is the lowest by any team in the first innings against Bangladesh.

222

Sri Lanka’s score in this match, which is their lowest against Bangladesh. Interestingly this is only the 20th lowest score in all Bangladesh – Sri Lanka Test matches, with Bangladesh holding each of the lowest 19 scores.

Sri Lanka’s score is also the lowest first innings total by any team against Bangladesh, surpassing West Indies’ 237 all out in 2009.