“Rebel Ticket” to watch paint dry; the fans just want footy

Sometimes it’s best to approach life with a willful ignorance.

Things like not reading the ingredients on the back of an instant noodle packet or hitting “accept” on the terms and conditions for a video game you were given as a nine-year-old.

As humans, our survival instincts have made us the masters of measuring time against risk, and risk against reward. As time is also our greatest enemy, we don’t appreciate it being wasted.

Know where I’m going with this? Me neither.

Anyhow, it’s with a great deal of willful ignorance that I approach this latest hoo-ha involving certain people out Canterbury Bankstown way trying to recreate their own boiled down version of House of Cards. Only this time there’s a catch – surely no one’s watching.

The odd fanatical Dogs fan aside, does anyone really care? It’s early February, the cricket is getting cold and fans are flocking (not really) to the ‘Gong on a Saturday night to watch two Super League teams fail to prove that they’re not part of the second best competition in the world.

Heck, I’m already chomping at the bit to watch Cameron Smith put the cleaners through Leeds in a concept that surely passed its used by date in the mid-2000s.

Us fans won’t at all mind seeing another contract thrown in the bath to enable a high profile player to switch clubs right when we least expected it. See, these kinds of antics have a direct correlation to what happens on the field, and it’s on the field that we get what we pay for.

A bunch of power hungry people jostling for the reigns of something that doesn’t really have any impact on a Steeden being kicked in anger? Leave me out.

Right now there are 24 sleeps before the season proper kicks off. In between, we’ll cross our fingers and toes in the hope that no more players suffer serious injuries in games that don’t mean much.

We’ll possibly see the emergence of a whiz kid banging down the door to debut in Round One. We’ll no doubt hear about a coach under pressure before a whistle is blown. And then, like it never left, the footy will be back.

In the meantime, let’s leave the political stuff to the politicians. We’re here for the footy, not the board room.