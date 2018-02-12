“We are the best team in this league”: Jess Fishlock throws down the gauntlet ahead of W-League decider

The chance to create more W-League history will be driving Melbourne City in their grand final clash with Sydney FC on Sunday.

But not as much as the urge to prove what Jess Fishlock says they already know deep down – that they are the best team in the competition.

A bullish Fishlock said City will head into the decider at Allianz Stadium with confidence coursing through their veins after a 2-0 semi-final win over a wasteful Brisbane Roar.

The freshly-crowned premiers were unable to turn their half-chances into shots on goal at Perry Park, crashing out of the finals at the first hurdle.

City finished fourth on the ladder, but won last year’s grand final from the same position.

“For us, whether you finish fourth or first… we know as a group we are the best team in this league,” said Fishlock, who is also an assistant coach of the W-League powerhouse.

“So it doesn’t really matter who we play against.

“Our consistency is what’s let us down a couple of times this season but on paper, and on the field, and the quality we have, we are the best team in this league and we truly believe that.”

No team has ever won the W-League grand final three times – let alone in succession, which is what City will achieve if they can knock off the Sky Blues.

That record would frank what is becoming a true dynasty in Australian women’s football at the Bundoora-based club.

“The fact that the three-peat will be on the line will be something that gives us an extra bit of motivation,” Fishlock said.

“It will absolutely go down in history and I think it will be very hard to beat.

“But we have to view it as a game of football. If we view it as anything else the game of football will go out the window.”

Coach Patrick Kisnorbo paid tribute to what he said was a “special group” of players.

“They’re friends on the pitch but also off the pitch, they’re always spending time together, they work together, they trust each other and they believe in their ability,” he said.

“When you get that mixture, it comes to fruition on the pitch.”