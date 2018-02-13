The answer for World Rugby is clear: Regulate or perish

I’m halfway through Geoff Parkes’ outstanding book, A World In Conflict. And I’ve got some ideas about the future of rugby.

For those who haven’t read it, put it on your list. It’s a must-read – full of detail, depth, stats and anecdotes. Considering the massive amount of information Parkes presents, it’s an easy, enthralling read.

I’ve just finished Chapter Six: “Rugby learns how to swim…in cash”.

Even before I started reading this chapter, the idea was forming in my head about the direction World Rugby must head. It’s a single word.

Regulate.

Some 15-20 years ago I read an article from the then MLB chief commissioner about his philosophy regarding sport, in particular the MLB.

He said basically it was incumbent upon the board of commissioners to retain the 30-odd teams in the MLB at all costs. Inefficient and careless franchises could be punished through fines, but no franchise could be allowed to fold. As a worst-case scenario, franchises can be moved to other locations.

I wish I’d kept the article because the truth of his insights keep repeating themselves over and over.

The inference was clear. In the business world, consumers will change companies and products at a whim, but, in sport, fans support a club for life. The narrative of building and continuing the tradition, history, tribalism and heritage between clubs was vital. Irreplaceable, in fact.

The point is that while competitors will try to wipe each other out in the business world in order to gain more market share, they need each other to remain in sport so they can bash each other all over again next season.

Parkes goes on to support this argument by pointing out two of the most successful sports codes in the world are also the most regulated – the NFL and AFL.

The argument is compelling. Just look at how the AFL introduced the Gold Coast Suns and GWS Giants, and compare their governance and assistance to what has happened in Super Rugby in the past two seasons.

Over in the good old US of A – the most capitalist nation on earth – the big four sports have a socialist approach to their administration.

It seems counterintuitive but it’s true. They actually believe the Musketeers creed: “All for one, and one for all”.

Sadly, I don’t have any confidence in World Rugby to rein in the monetary excesses of French and English rugby. But if the game is to retain an international flavour, and be able to flourish beyond France and England, then regulation must be introduced.

Rugby is in danger of going down the football path. I say danger because there’s a massive difference between football and rugby.

Football is so huge in playing numbers and popularity across the globe that it can absorb the obscene excesses of the major clubs and leagues. Rugby cannot.

If World Rugby fails to regulate the international market, keeping an excess of players deserting their home countries to find fortune in Europe, then the international game will collapse.

We’ll all be left watching French and English club matches on pay-TV, where all the best players in the world will be plying their trade.

Basically, everyone has to give up a little for the benefit of all. Otherwise, the entire artifice will come crashing down. Good luck to those who make hay while the sun shines before everyone loses.

The figures in Parkes’ book make for stark reading. More than 350 South African provincial players are plying their trade off-shore.

No wonder the famous Currie Cup is struggling. 350 players would make up almost nine provincial squads.

In Australia, it’s estimated nearly 200 players are based overseas. That’s five NRC squads without counting those that remain in Super Rugby.

The 2016 New Zealand Almanack records 354 New Zealand players registered with professional clubs overseas.

These figures are ridiculous. Instead of many players remaining in their home countries, building domestic competitions, providing depth for the national team and mentoring young players, they’re boosting the game in foreign markets.

The message is clear, regulate or perish. The NFL and AFL can do it. Does World Rugby have the mettle to save its game before it’s too late?