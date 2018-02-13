The answer for World Rugby is clear: Regulate or perish

I’m halfway through Geoff Parkes’ outstanding book, A World In Conflict. And I’ve got some ideas about the future of rugby.
For those who haven’t read it, put it on your list. It’s a must-read – full of detail, depth, stats and anecdotes. Considering the massive amount of information Parkes presents, it’s an easy, enthralling read.
I’ve just finished Chapter Six: “Rugby learns how to swim…in cash”.
Even before I started reading this chapter, the idea was forming in my head about the direction World Rugby must head. It’s a single word.
Regulate.
Some 15-20 years ago I read an article from the then MLB chief commissioner about his philosophy regarding sport, in particular the MLB.
He said basically it was incumbent upon the board of commissioners to retain the 30-odd teams in the MLB at all costs. Inefficient and careless franchises could be punished through fines, but no franchise could be allowed to fold. As a worst-case scenario, franchises can be moved to other locations.
I wish I’d kept the article because the truth of his insights keep repeating themselves over and over.
The inference was clear. In the business world, consumers will change companies and products at a whim, but, in sport, fans support a club for life. The narrative of building and continuing the tradition, history, tribalism and heritage between clubs was vital. Irreplaceable, in fact.
The point is that while competitors will try to wipe each other out in the business world in order to gain more market share, they need each other to remain in sport so they can bash each other all over again next season.
Parkes goes on to support this argument by pointing out two of the most successful sports codes in the world are also the most regulated – the NFL and AFL.
The argument is compelling. Just look at how the AFL introduced the Gold Coast Suns and GWS Giants, and compare their governance and assistance to what has happened in Super Rugby in the past two seasons.
Over in the good old US of A – the most capitalist nation on earth – the big four sports have a socialist approach to their administration.
It seems counterintuitive but it’s true. They actually believe the Musketeers creed: “All for one, and one for all”.
Sadly, I don’t have any confidence in World Rugby to rein in the monetary excesses of French and English rugby. But if the game is to retain an international flavour, and be able to flourish beyond France and England, then regulation must be introduced.
Rugby is in danger of going down the football path. I say danger because there’s a massive difference between football and rugby.
Football is so huge in playing numbers and popularity across the globe that it can absorb the obscene excesses of the major clubs and leagues. Rugby cannot.
If World Rugby fails to regulate the international market, keeping an excess of players deserting their home countries to find fortune in Europe, then the international game will collapse.
We’ll all be left watching French and English club matches on pay-TV, where all the best players in the world will be plying their trade.
Basically, everyone has to give up a little for the benefit of all. Otherwise, the entire artifice will come crashing down. Good luck to those who make hay while the sun shines before everyone loses.
The figures in Parkes’ book make for stark reading. More than 350 South African provincial players are plying their trade off-shore.
No wonder the famous Currie Cup is struggling. 350 players would make up almost nine provincial squads.
In Australia, it’s estimated nearly 200 players are based overseas. That’s five NRC squads without counting those that remain in Super Rugby.
The 2016 New Zealand Almanack records 354 New Zealand players registered with professional clubs overseas.
These figures are ridiculous. Instead of many players remaining in their home countries, building domestic competitions, providing depth for the national team and mentoring young players, they’re boosting the game in foreign markets.
The message is clear, regulate or perish. The NFL and AFL can do it. Does World Rugby have the mettle to save its game before it’s too late?
February 13th 2018 @ 2:50am
Malo said | February 13th 2018 @ 2:50am | ! Report
The horse has bolted. Everyone at a high level has their faces fully in the trough and their own greed will continue to disregard the grassroots and smaller rugby nations. The aru are regulating and how is that doing for our game. An elite group just pilfering the coffers.
February 13th 2018 @ 3:13am
Taylorman said | February 13th 2018 @ 3:13am | ! Report
Yep been saying this for a while now. NZ, SA and SA, the best rugby nations in the World Cup and pro era, are all being strangled by the north at all levels.
And I don’t believe our rugby public will tune into anything northern as our main source of rugby entertainment. We’ll wait for our diminished comps, or go back to watching the local clubs.
Regulation is one way of stemming the tide but for me it adds too much political interference, too much back room dealing. I’m just glad I’ve seen the very best years of the game. Those coming in to watch it now get a scrambled mixture of our best players playing in cities and for jerseys and trophies they’ve never heard of and don’t care about.
Rugby is about sharing the game with your own, like a family, not about seeing how much player X would get in France.
February 13th 2018 @ 4:18am
Poth Ale said | February 13th 2018 @ 4:18am | ! Report
Brett Gosper was recently asked about this issue and he said that WR didn’t see it as an issue to be tackled currently.
Agustin Pichot’s attempts to rein it in through changing the residency qualification may have some effect. Pinchot wanted to have lifelong qualification i.e. you play for the country you’re born in or your parents are from and that’s it. That eventually watered down to five years as the realities of what lifelong would mean sank in.
Sheek references from Geoff’s book the number of SA, Aus and NZ players playing abroad. No reference is made to the numbers of players from Samoa, Tonga, or Fiji playing outside their countries. What’s ironic is that the restriction on the number of NZ players appearing in French squads for European action is being got around by these players declaring their links/heritage with PI countries which fall outside the European Cup restrictions.
I’m not convinced that regulation will work, or more certainly that it won’t work on its own. There needs to be other measures, positive rather than punitive or restrictive, to balance out the numbers.
In a recently published Roar article, the news about the FFR imposing further restrictions on T14 teams to have a maximum of 5 foreign players in their squads (the T!4 club owners want 7) was greeted with enthusiasm that there might be a sudden influx of players back into their home countries. Except, the reality is that if numbers are reduced (and the signs are that the T14 teams have started on this), then it is the low value players or those at end of contract through age will be the ones to depart the French club scene.
Is there a job for them back home or will they have to retire from the game? If there are 200-300 PI players currently employed across the English and French leagues, should they all have to depart with the financial and economic consequences for them and their families?
It’s all very well to say that there could be 200-300 players back in SA, Aus or NZ playing in lower leagues/comps and earning less money as long as the fans are happy, right?
Or if regulations come in that gradually impose restrictions on players moving then are we saying to players, sorry you can’t move to X, you have to stay at home and go do something else to earn a living?
“Rugby is about sharing the game with your own, like a family, not about seeing how much player X would get in France. Those coming in to watch it now get a scrambled mixture of our best players playing in cities and for jerseys and trophies they’ve never heard of and don’t care about.” said Taylorman.
Yes it probably was – in the years before amateurism was shown the door and professionalism was welcomed in with open arms. Fuddy-duddy unions like the IRFU and SRU who opposed professionalism in the mid-nineties warned of the inevitable financial race that would ensue and the impact it would have on the game in smaller unions. They were roundly derided and barracked by the Big 5 unions who wanted to move ahead with the times and the loadsamoney investors in their countries waiting to pour their money into the game.
The SANZAR chickens have now come home to roost and found they’re sharing the henhouse with a pair of wealthy, hungry foxes.
I haven’t seen much mention of it here on the Roar, but I thought the recent news about NZRU looking to create links with a number of like-minded clubs in other leagues to create an agreed pathway for NZ players to leave and return had some merit. I’ve argued before that there needs to be greater collaboration and cooperation between union-run comps and clubs and dispense with this nonsense of SH and NH which simply polarises and ignores the realities of what’s actually happening, and where the player vortex really lies.
There are 98 SANZAR born players (including parental and grandparental qualifying) across the 12 club teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – four of the Six Nations unions. And 500 odd SANZAR players in England and France.
Spot the foxes.