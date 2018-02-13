A defence of Gus Gould’s musical chairs approach at Penrith

Penrith Panthers are under immense pressure to finally fulfill their potential in 2018.

More recently, General Manager Phil Gould has been the target of public scrutiny over the club’s revolving-door playing roster. Since Gould took charge of the Panthers in 2011, the Mountain Men have been transformed from cellar dwellers to potential premiership contenders. But Gould’s tenure has also coincided with significant player turnover.

The issue has become more prominent following the departures of Bryce Cartwright, Leilani Latu and Matt Moylan in the past four months. The decision to release both Moylan and Cartwright, in particular, has been questioned given the duo signed new deals in September 2016 to keep them at Penrith Stadium until 2021.

Moylan and Cartwright were symbolic of Gould’s strong belief in the importance of local development in Penrith’s future. How is it that, only a year-and-a-half after signing long-term deals, two of Penrith’s most important players decide to leave with the Panthers’ premiership window still well and truly open?

As General Manager of the club, Gould’s decision-making has been rightfully examined given the quality of players who have departed in recent years.

However, as Gould recently explained in an interview with Phil Rothfield, “behind every player we release, there is a story and a reason.” By investigating some of the most significant player exits from Penrith, it’s clear that there’s justification behind the vast majority of Gould’s decisions.

Bryce Cartwright

Cartwright’s release looks a fair decision given the concerns that plagued his 2017 season both on and off the field. The skillful forward’s departure was necessary to give him a fresh start away from Sydney, where he was constantly reminded of the personal demons that held back his development.

Ultimately, if Cartwright was not comfortable at Penrith, it’s unlikely he’d have been able to fulfill his potential.

In terms of form, Cartwright was a shadow of his former self last year. However, there were no guarantees he would ever rediscover the form that saw him touted as a potential Origin bolter in 2016. Cartwright admitted that in order to improve as a player, he needed to get out of Sydney. There was little that Gould could have done in this situation.

Leilani Latu

Latu’s breakout season in 2016 saw him emerge as one of the most skillful big men in the game. The front rower bagged four tries, four line breaks and five try-assists in 22 games, adding much-needed spark off the bench.

Last year, however, Latu struggled to deliver the same impact, resulting in just two tries, one line break and no try-assists from 19 games. The Panthers boast extensive depth in their forward pack and Latu would not have been guaranteed a bench spot in 2018 with that kind of form.

Matt Moylan

Moylan was expected to be the poster boy of Penrith – a role model for all Panthers fans to look up to. It was a significant factor in making him captain. Unfortunately, a series of behavioural issues meant that Gould had little choice but to let the promising fullback turned five-eighth go.

The decision to release Moylan was also valid considering what the Panthers received in return – two-time premiership winner James Maloney. While Moylan lacked game management skills and an established kicking game, Maloney has both in spades and should have the right influence on the promising Nathan Cleary.

Mitch Rein

Rein joined the Panthers in 2017 and was a dependable fill-in for regular hooker Peter Wallace. While it would have been preferable to hold onto the experienced dummy-half, the club views Sione Katoa as the short-term successor to Wallace.

Peta Hiku

Hiku’s versatility was perhaps the only reason Penrith fans would be lamenting his departure. The Kiwi international struggled to make an impact in his time at the Panthers.

An ACL injury saw Hiku make just 11 appearances for Penrith in 2016, while he only managed one try and one line break in an underwhelming start to his 2017 campaign. Depth was the greatest asset that Hiku offered to the Panthers given the emergence of Waqa Blake and comeback of Dean Whare.

Te Maire Martin

At the time, this decision appeared hasty. Martin and Cleary were given just seven games together before the former was dropped and released to the Cowboys. However, this choice was Martin’s rather than that of the Panthers.

The opportunity to work under Johnathan Thurston is one few would refuse. Martin has immense potential but he was still developing, and his combination with Cleary was just not working due to their inexperience. This is a decision that was the right one in the short-term but, like the release of Moylan, one that Gould may regret in the future.

Jamie Soward

Soward’s experience and game management was a big reason for Penrith’s rise in 2014. The former Dragon posted 18 try-assists from 25 games that year. However, in the following two seasons, Soward failed to deliver, managing just 12 try assists from 28 games.

The five-eighth had little left to contribute, while his departure also paved the way for rising start Nathan Cleary to get more first-grade opportunities.

James Roberts

Roberts has developed into one of the most exciting and potent centres in the competition at the Broncos. The speedster’s talent was never in question. Rather, a series of off-field incidents left Gould with little choice but to sack Roberts in 2014.

Having been dismissed by the Rabbitohs in 2012 for disciplinary reasons, Roberts displayed little personal growth two years later when he smashed a taxi window. Despite his potential, the decision to part ways with Roberts was the right one given his lack of maturity at the time.

Lachlan Coote

Coote was another product of the Penrith junior development system. While a consistent performer, Coote’s release was well considered given his history of injuries and the rise of Matt Moylan in 2013.

Since making his debut in 2008, Coote only twice managed more than 16 games in a season due to a variety of injuries. After five years of service, it was a timely decision that Coote would be let go to allow for Moylan’s development.

Michael Jennings

Jennings was one of the high-profile players let go by Gould in his first few seasons in charge. While Jennings has since established himself as one of the most consistent centres in the NRL, the verdict to release him was the right one bearing in mind Jennings’ behavioural issues at the time.

Jennings missed training sessions and, when he did bother to turn up, was occasionally hungover – a terrible look for the club. The Australia and Tonga international was on a contract worth approximately $650,000 a year. He simply wasn’t worth it considering the attitude problems he had.

Luke Lewis

Following his decision to leave, Lewis openly admitted he felt stale and needed the change to reinvigorate his career. Getting the best out of any player who’s not fully committed is always difficult and thus the decision to let the backrower leave was understandable.

Regardless, this is one move that I believe Gould would regret given what Lewis’ experience and consistency could have offered to the developing Penrith squad.

Evidently, while Gould’s time at Penrith has coincided with a significant increase in player movement, the majority of these changes made sense. Gould’s most important decision, however, will come shortly – if Nathan Cleary is granted a release the pitchforks will be well and truly out.

Cleary is the new face of the Panthers brand – young, well-spoken and freakishly brilliant on the field. The Panthers can build a dynasty around the 20-year-old and their recent releases should free up enough money to be competitive in any bidding war.

While the departures above were justifiable, if Cleary joins them, I’ll have no defence.