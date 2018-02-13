Don’t believe the hype – NRL 2018 preview

Ray and I have returned from our 12-month sabbatical from all things media with renewed vigour, ideas and inspiration. Let’s gaze into the crystal ball for NRL 2018

The Contenders

Sydney Roosters

Nick Politis has somehow convinced the NRL auditors that brown paper bags carrying hundreds of thousands in cash and EFTPOS debit cards are now part of Third Party Agreements. With the squad at Trent Robinson’s disposal, it’s hard to see them missing out on the grand final.

The forwards look a little light on after the departures of Aiden Guerra and Kane Evans. Swapping Mitchell Pearce for Cooper Cronk and Michael Gordon for James Tedesco is like upgrading from a ’94 Hyundai Excel to a 2009 Proton Persona. The I’m a Celebrity diet Coach Robinson puts his players on should also give them an edge in 2018.

Melbourne Storm

With another title under his belt, Craig Bellamy will have a tough time replacing starting forwards Tohu Harris (Warriors) and Jordan McLean (Cowboys). Ryan Hoffman returns from over the ditch and will immediately return to form while Harris will drop the pill from Shaun Johnson’s hospital passes and miss more tackles in a week at Mount Smart than he did in the entire 2017 season.

Without Cronk, the Storm won’t suffer greatly thanks to the form of Cameron Munster and the emergence of Cronk-clone Brodie Croft. With those two in the halves, they should still be there or thereabouts at the pointy end of the season.

They will unearth the usual bargain buy from left field – Sandor Earl was a contender until he broke down. Sam Kasiano may well turn out to be the world’s largest No.7 if Croft struggles defensively and could stake a claim for That Buy of the year.

North Queensland Cowboys

With Jonathan Thurston and co-captain Matt Scott back on deck, the Cowboys will give the finals a fair shake again. The Cows’ brave charge to the decider last season with a depleted squad will give fans and, more importantly, the players hope they can go one better.

The recruitment of Jordan McLean is a masterstroke by Peter Parr and the brains trust up Townsville way. The only weakness still appears to be a mediocre three-quarter line, though JT and Michael Morgan can find a way to make them look like world beaters.

Expect a big return to form from players such as Justin O’Neill who will appreciate the return of the mercurial Thurston. 2018 is make-or-break for O’Neill – his spot in the Maroons backline looks a hell of a mountain to climb given the form of Munster and Morgan in last year. To use a ping pong term, it’s “hustle, hit and never quit” for the former Maroons centre.

Brisbane Broncos (aka The Friday Nights)

With a seven-day turnaround and free-to-air revenue seemingly every week, it’s hard to leave out Wayne Bennett’s wild horses. The addition of Jack Bird could be a masterstroke by the oldest coach in world sport.

Not since Chris Johns have the horse and carts possessed a quality New South Welshmen. James Roberts has the potential but, until he reaches it, he’s still more Terry Matterson than Johns.

The forwards look a little thin with the departure of Adam Blair (Warriors), Herman Ese’ese (Knights) and young Jai Arrow (Titans). Expect a breakout year from Matt Lodge who should be willing to burst through brick walls for coach Bennett, the coach handing him a lifeline after an alcohol-fuelled rampage in New York. He trained with Brisbane last year and will be raring to go.

UK signing Andre Savelio could prove to be an unpolished gem like James Graham, or simply unpolished like Sam Tomkins. Either way, fans have a long wait to find out after Savelio suffered a knee injury in the recent trial game against the Central Queensland Capras.

Parramatta Eels

The return of an overweight and unmotivated Jarryd Hayne won’t derail the Eels’ premiership tilt in 2018. The emergence of bit-part players such as Corey Norman, Clint Gutherson and Nathan Brown shows what a fantastic mentor Brad Arthur is.

The big factor this season will be managing the ego of a fading Hayne Plane, having spent two seasons grounded in the hanger. Gold Coast fans were glad to see the back of him and 2018 will decide whether he’s still the player who lit up the NRL prior to his departure to the states.

With allegations of sexual assault still hanging over his head, have the Eels done the right thing bringing him back into the fold?

Which teams do you see challenging for the title in 2018?