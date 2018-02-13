Ellyse Perry and Steve Smith reign supreme

If Ellyse Perry and Steve Smith hadn’t been confirmed as Australia’s best cricketers of the year at a gala dinner in Melbourne last night, there would have to be a Royal Commission.

The world’s number one all-rounder Perry won a second Belinda Clark Award, while the world’s number one Test batsman Smith matched it with a second Allan Border Medal.

Perry beat Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt for the honour, while Smith accounted for his vice-captain David Warner, and Nathan Lyon, the world’s most successful wicket-taker in 2017.

More importantly, both Perry and Smith are not only great ambassadors for Australian cricket, but the world scene as well by the way they handle themselves on, and off, the field.

Last night both were humbled by their wins, both stating that team success meant more than any personal achievements.

And seeing they were instrumental in Australia regaining both the women’s and men’s Ashes on Australian soil, their recognition was the icing on the cake.

Perry made her maiden Test ton with a massive 213 not out at North Sydney Oval, while Smith topped the run-getters from both sides with 687 runs at a massive average of 137.40, including a top score of 239 among his three centuries.

Long may they reign, they are exciting to watch.

Smith had a great night by adding the Test Player of the Year from the same group of Warner and Lyon – Warner won the ODI Player pf the Year from Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Travis Head, while Aaron Finch beat Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, and Jason Berendorff for the T20 honours.

Beth Mooney won what would have been the closest battle of the night for the women’s ODI award from Perry, and Alyssa Healy.

One of the most popular awards of the night belonged to one of interstate cricket’s senior citizen in Tasmanian batsman George Bailey. At a lively 35, Bailey took out the Domestic Player of the Year award.

Bailey did well enough to again be in the international mix, but the selectors ignored his genuine claims.

He brought the house down when he turned around and bent over after recalling his Dad suggested he give the selectors his other cheek.

The Bailey smile constantly gives Australian cricket one of the most endearing moments.

Recognition was given to four former Test cricketers who died during the year – Len Maddocks, Joyce Dalton, Johnny Gleeson, and Bob Holland – who were great servants of the game.

Three former Test cricketers were inducted into the Hall of Fame – Karen Rolton, the late great Norm O’Neill, and Ricky Ponting.

Why it’s taken a decade since O’Neill died beggars belief, he deserved the recognition when he was alive to enjoy it.

Norm’s son Mark, himself a Sheffield Shield cricketer of note and an excellent coach, made one of the speeches of the night.

As a very emotional bloke, how he kept his cool talking about his Dad did him great credit, especially recalling the career high 181 against the Windies in the first tied Test in 1960 at the Gabba, widely rated as one of the very best.

As for Rolton and Ponting, they are right up there among the all-time greats with Rolton owning a 55.66 Test average, Ponting 51.85.

One thing we learned last night from Shane Warne, who inducted Ponting into the Hall of Fame, was the leggie originally tagged the former Australian skipper with the nickname of Punter that will forever stick.

Last, but by no means least, Michael Slater did a superb job as host, although he looked a little awkward when Ellyse Perry towered over him.