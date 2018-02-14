Bronze for Scotty James as Australia get another Winter Olympics medal

Scotty James, of Australia, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Scotty James has won bronze in the men’s snowboard halfpipe to claim Australia’s second medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The flagbearer booked his place in the final on Night 4 with a smooth qualifying run seeding him second behind American superstar Shaun White.

James scored 89.00 on his first run before pulling off 96.75 in the second run. By comparison, White’s best in qualifying was an enormous 98.50.

Fellow Aussie Kent Callister joined James in the final with a score of 77.00 on his second run in qualifying, placing him in twelfth.

Nathan Johnstone however, was ranked 22nd, his first run of 62.25 not enough to see him through to the medal placings run.

Starting first in the final, Callister pulled off a score of just 20.00 on his first run. It was well behind the rest of the field, ranking him eleventh.

Scotty James was sensational out of the gates with back-to-back 1260s before closing out with a switch backside 1260. His top height was 4.9 metres with an average of 4.7 metres, seeing him go to the top of the class with 92.00.

Archrival Shaun White held no prisoners riding shortly after with a monster score of 94.25. It pushed James down to second in a McTwist routine featuring an opening frontside 1440.

Callister’s second run was a solid improvement with a 62.00 hindered by his failed landing on the front side 1260 at the bottom.

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano placed pressure on the big two with 5.5 metres in height on his first jump leading to a huge score of 95.25 which moved him straight to the top.

James’ second run once again opened up with back-to-back 1260s before stumbling on the penultimate jump and closing with a switch backside 1260, pulling a top height of 5.2 metres for 81.75 which left him stationed in third place.

Shaun White came out hard on his second run before falling on the final trick for a throwaway 55.00.

Callister’s third run was similar to his second. He rode with confidence, only to stumble slightly at the end, placing him out of medal contention with 56.75 which left him in tenth overall.

Hirano’s final run left much to be desired with 43.25, his best of 95.25 keeping him in first. James’ third run saw him finish in bronze with a messy landing on a front side 1080 for 40.25.

Shaun White rode last with a massive routine starting with a frontside double cork 1440 before a cab 1440, skyhook 540, double McTwist 1260 and a closing frontside 1260 eclipsing Hirano to gold with a score of 97.75. In doing so, he became the first snowboarder to win three gold medals.

Australia’s figure skating pairs Katia Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor will be going for gold on Day 6, while Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin is a strong chance in the men’s snowboard cross.