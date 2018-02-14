Pre-season preview: Can JT win another one for the Cowboys?

Whether you like it or not, the Cowboys in 2018 will all be about Johnathan Thurston. The returning maestro will play out his last season, free from the responsibilities of representative duty.

2017 was all about what the Cowboys could do without JT, with the halfback sustaining a shoulder injury in Origin 2 that took him out for the remainder of the season.

With an indifferent end to the regular season, and obviously struggling with injury and the loss of their captain, the Cowboys limped into the finals, then proceeded to prove the cliche that everything changes come September.

Three weeks in a row, playing away from home, North Queensland defied the odds to book a place in the grand final. While they were comprehensively beaten on that night, they showed that life after Thurston looks rosy – they are far from a one-man band.

But they now get Thurston and fellow key member Matt Scott back for 2018, and who knows what a difference the pair will make.

How does their squad rate?

Remarkably, of the 17 players that took the field for the club in the 2015 grand final, 14 are expected to line up in Round 1 this year.

Their biggest loss for 2018 is Kalyn Ponga, who has gone to Newcastle. Their biggest recruit is Jordan McLean.

The backline of Lachlan Coote, Kyle Feldt, Justin O’Neil, Kane Linnett and Antonio Winterstein have been the preferred back five for a number of seasons. Javid Bowen has always looked capable stepping into first grade. We haven’t seen Gideon Gela-Mosby much but he looks a good prospect.

Most notably, JT’s absence last year took Michael Morgan’s form to another level. They also now have Te Maire Martin should injury strike again.

The forwards look the goods. Scott comes back from injury, and will be desperate to make up for lost time. We saw the emergence of Coen Hess last year, a real try-scorer. Gavin Cooper is ever reliable on the edge, Jason Taumalolo is the most damaging forward in the game right now, and McLean just adds more in the way of quality and experience.

Scott Bolton, John Asiata, Shaun Fensom, Ethan Lowe, the list just goes on for the Cowboys.

They have one of the best packs in the game. A genius in the No.7. One of the form halves of last season at five-eighth. A settled spine. Depth. This is a top-two roster.

Ins

Carlin Anderson (Townsville Blackhawks – 2019), Jordan McLean (Storm – 2020), Francis Molo (Townsville Blackhawks – 2018)

Outs

Patrick Kaufusi (Storm), Patrick Mago (Broncos), Kalyn Ponga (Knights), Ray Thompson (retired), Braden Uele (Sharks), Blake Leary, Ben Spina (released)

Key man

It couldn’t be anyone else. That man, JT.

When a club can get to a grand final without their highest paid and most influential player, what are the expectations when he returns?

Thurston is being talked about as a real contender for the next Immortal – winning another premiership this season would only strengthen the argument.

As gutsy as the Cowboys were last year, there is no way of replacing the experience, composure and winning mentality of a guy like Thurston.

Having him for the season, hopefully injury free, and knowing this will be his last will be a massive asset.

North Queensland have never won a minor premiership. Could this be the year?

Where do they need to improve?

They weren’t that rock solid during the season, probably down to injury disrupting them, but nonetheless they have to be better.

While they suffered in attack, as losing your halfback will do, their defence was still very competitive, and they will want much of the same.

Despite being able to get things together come finals time, they won’t want to be slumming it in eighth again, or letting other teams decide their fate.

Even if they have injury strike again, this team is too resilient and talented to miss out on the finals. Eighth was a good effort but they are better than that.

Again, it is hard to be too critical of the runners-up of 2017.

Top-five clashes

Round 2: Broncos versus Cowboys, Suncorp Stadium, March 16

One of my favourite fixtures of the rugby league calendar, with a history of so many games that have gone right down to the wire – especially since the 2015 decider.

A massive Queensland crowd at one of the best venues in the country. This will be one not to miss.

Round 3: Storm versus Cowboys, AAMI Park, March 22

We won’t have to wait long for the rematch. The Storm were comfortable winners to claim the 2017 premiership, but the Cowboys will fancy their chances with their squad fully fit.

Round 7: Cowboys versus Titans, 1800 Smiles Stadium, April 21

Another round, another Queensland derby. It might seem like the Cowboys should win this easily, but the Titans always aim up against their big brothers.

Round 21: Roosters versus Cowboys, Allianz Stadium, August 4

These sides will have pretty similar goals for 2018. Cooper Cronk will take on his old Queensland halves partner as they jostle for a top-four spot.

Round 23: Sharks versus Cowboys, Southern Cross Group Stadium, August 18

The Sharks knocked out the Cows in 2016, a year later and they returned the favour, dispatching of the Sharks by one. They have had some history in finals series – who knows what will be on the line in this one.

How will they go?

The squad is great. They have star power returning. Thurston will play out of his skin in his final season.

It is hard to find anything wrong with the Cowboys, but there are 15 other teams out there, some with just as much talent and potential, who will have Paul Green’s men firmly in their sights.

Still, it would take a brave person to tip against this side making the top four. This side should have aspirations of winning a premiership and sending JT out a winner.

Predicted finish

Minor premiers