Sydney FC vs Suwon Bluewings: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Sydney FC will begin their long-awaited Asian Champions League campaign against the Suwon Bluewings at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEDT).
It’s fair to suggest Sydney FC enter this ACL with as much hope and anticipation as any Australian team ever has. Taking all before them over the last eighteen months, it would actually be a disappointment to all A-League fans if they don’t give this competition a mighty shake.
With such a stable squad and only the omission of Jordi Buijs to cause any disturbance, Sydney will look to apply their usual physical style and explode through their classy front four when they can create the turnover.
Their miserly defence will be even more important than their attack in this competition. It’s the immense pressure they create all over the park and their excellent fitness levels from which which oppositions teams often crumble.
Suwon are not to be underestimated despite the bookies pumping up the tires of the home team. The South Korean powerhouse has won this competition twice and arrives in Sydney after a third-place finish in the K-League and a subsequent play-off.
The speed the visitors will display in possession will be the greatest challenge for Graham Arnold’s men and the pressure required to cause Suwon mistakes on the ball will be considerable.
With quality right across the park, this should be an exciting opener for the Sky Blues as they begin their attempt to become a true powerhouse of Asian football.
Prediction
At home, Sydney will get the win tonight.
Sydney 2 – Bluewings 0.
Catch all the action on The Roar with live coverage starting from 7:30pm (AEDT).
11:33pm
Worried said | 11:33pm
Amazing how well Arnolds’ team do without the Referees help!
10:49pm
BrainsTrust said | 10:49pm
If Arnold had the wisdom to start Matt Simon with this referee Sydney would have won.
It was a strict hand ball decision but hardly any fouls were called it would have been perfect for him.
Its quite clear that Bobo,Ninkovic and the Pole can only play once a week and physically they are not competive enough anyway. Bobo in particular was harldy above walking pace, the other two were easy to foul off the ball.
The move to take off Brilliante for Carney was beyond belief when Ninkovic and the Pole could hardly run.
Wilkshire and Wilkinson have been exposed as defenders in the A-league depending on other players to always come to their aid.
Sydney’s need to rotate players and not have Wilkshire in the team.
Their squad has no depth and there is a lack of physical players .
10:03pm
Nemesis said | 10:03pm
Insipid, weak performance from Sydney FC.
They look fantastic in ALeauge because they can sit back & not create the play; just wait for ALeague clubs to turn the ball over & then hit on the couter.
Suwon didn’t turn the ball over &, when they did, they were well organised to close the space.
And, even then, Syd players passing was inept.
I’ve been bemused by the adulation being given to SydFC this season. I could see they’re nothing special. It’s just that they’re very good at doing less silly things than the other ALeague teams.
9:53pm
Realfootball said | 9:53pm
Shane Smeltz says it was a bad night. No it wasn’t. It was simply one team, in full season, being outplayed by another in pre season.
Bozza obviously didn’t agree with Smeltz, a former FC player, but clearly felt he had to be careful about what he said. What he didn’t say, however, was clear to anyone watching.
9:46pm
Fadida said | 9:46pm
I sent a text midway through the first half to a SFC fan asking why Arnold didn’t rotate last week, that the players look tired. I think this was half the problem
9:44pm
Realfootball said | 9:44pm
Several players with World Cup aspirations for Australia and Poland can put those well and truly on the back burner.
9:48pm
Fadida said | 9:48pm
Yep. First time Brillante, O’Neill and Wilkinson came under any pressure this season and they were terrible. Zullo I’ve never rated, Wilshire is a thug
9:37pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:37pm
Sydney FC have been humiliated at home by Suwon Bluewings in their opening match of the 2018 Asian Champions League. In what will go down as one of the most shocking nights in sky blues history, the team that promised so much and looked so dominant domestically, has failed at the first hurdle in it’s quest for Asian success.
The first half was a cagey affair with the visitors playing a very compact defence that shut down the space for the Sydney attacking pair of Milos Ninkovic and Adrian Mierzejewski. This has always been a concern for Sydney, without their two providers, are there enough weapons elsewhere on the park to create chances for Bobo and Brosque to capitalise on?
Tonight it seemed the answer was a definitive no. Still scoreless at half-time and with nothing splitting the teams statistically, the game did appear within Sydney’s grasp, however, the visitors took it away in the first twenty minutes of the second half with a cracking strike from outside the box by Dejan Damjanovic.
As solid as the hit was, the defensive effort from Sydney was poor and Aaron Calver in particular battled all night with the speed of the Suwon attackers. The decision to leave Jordi Buijs at home was never more evident than with some of the sloppy central defending.
Suwon pushed forward and won a dubious penalty that may have scraped the arm of Brandon O’Neill. Either way, Damjanovic converted the penalty and the lead was well deserved.
Where Sydney go from here is hard to know. Their confidence will be dented after many suggested they could win the ACL. Right now, they will go up as underdogs in China next week.
Suwon will take the three points and feel like they are well on their way to qualifying beyond the group stage with matches to come at home.
The ultimate question still remains for the A-League and Australian football in general. If this is the best our champion club side can dish up in Asia right now, are we in serious trouble internationally?
Sydney FC 0 Suwon Bluewings 2
10:18pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:18pm
Well, you got the score correct Stuart.
10:30pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:30pm
Thanks………….mate!
10:40pm
RBBAnonymous said | 10:40pm
I responded to Mike Tuckermans article last week and said that the A-league quality compared to Asia just isn’t there. Its a harsh reality no one wants to acknowledge. Yes WSW won it previously and I am so happy to have that feather in our cap as a club. I also mentioned that same team would get obliterated when comparing the standard of the ACL today. Its like chalk and cheese. Asian clubs have moved forward while we have remained stagnant. Its not over just yet but if SFC continue dishing up football like they did today they will be home with their tails between their legs before you can say “WSW has an Asian Champions League title”. Sorry reflex action again.
11:59pm
Nemesis said | 11:59pm
Can’t make blanket statement about all Asian Champions League teams.
Fact is 2 yrs ago, MV finished above the JLeague & KLeague teams in our Group.
SydFc finished #1 in their group.
Last night there was absolutely no quality difference between MV & Ulsan. In fact, MV gifted all 3 goals to Ulsan.
Sydney were awful tonight & i blame Arnold’s arrogance that rubs off on his players. Before the game Arnold said Syd would run rings around the Koreans & he expected to go a long way in this competition.
Muscat just said the boys were looking forward to the challenge.
Muscat respected the opponents & took it one game at a time.
Arnold disrespects his opponents & was planning on winning the trophy.
9:24pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:24pm
Full Time
90‘ – Thanks for being on board tonight, the match report will be through in fifteen minutes and would love your interpretation of the events that have unfolded tonight.
Sydney FC: 0
Suwon Bluewings: 2
9:23pm
Stevo said | 9:23pm
What happened there???
9:26pm
Kangajets said | 9:26pm
Annilihation by a team that plays football against a team that relies on rotation on fouls
Fantastic to see the self proclaimed best ever team in Australia get demolished
Graeme Arnold, roughhouse tackling only works in the A league.
Beautiful
9:37pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:37pm
See above!
9:41pm
Stevo said | 9:41pm
Arnie just said that SFC faced an opponent that was a step up in quality. Let’s see what happens next week. It’s not over by any measure and it’ll be interesting to see how SFC recovers. Thanks for the call Stuart 🙂
9:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:45pm
Could have been a really bad night, but it didn’t look like that in the second half.
9:49pm
Realfootball said | 9:49pm
Agree, Stuart. It didn’t look like a “bad night” to me either.
9:22pm
Stevo said | 9:22pm
Over to you Arnie for a whinge and gripe.
9:21pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:21pm
Full Time
90‘ – It’s over and Sydney will lick their wounds.
Sydney FC: 0
Suwon Bluewings: 2
9:20pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:20pm
94‘ – Simon does the same with seconds remaining.
Sydney FC: 0
Suwon Bluewings: 2