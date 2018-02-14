Sydney FC vs Suwon Bluewings: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Sydney FC will begin their long-awaited Asian Champions League campaign against the Suwon Bluewings at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEDT).

It’s fair to suggest Sydney FC enter this ACL with as much hope and anticipation as any Australian team ever has. Taking all before them over the last eighteen months, it would actually be a disappointment to all A-League fans if they don’t give this competition a mighty shake.

With such a stable squad and only the omission of Jordi Buijs to cause any disturbance, Sydney will look to apply their usual physical style and explode through their classy front four when they can create the turnover.

Their miserly defence will be even more important than their attack in this competition. It’s the immense pressure they create all over the park and their excellent fitness levels from which which oppositions teams often crumble.

Suwon are not to be underestimated despite the bookies pumping up the tires of the home team. The South Korean powerhouse has won this competition twice and arrives in Sydney after a third-place finish in the K-League and a subsequent play-off.

The speed the visitors will display in possession will be the greatest challenge for Graham Arnold’s men and the pressure required to cause Suwon mistakes on the ball will be considerable.

With quality right across the park, this should be an exciting opener for the Sky Blues as they begin their attempt to become a true powerhouse of Asian football.

Prediction

At home, Sydney will get the win tonight.

Sydney 2 – Bluewings 0.

Catch all the action on The Roar with live coverage starting from 7:30pm (AEDT).