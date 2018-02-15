 

AFLX Adelaide live scores, blog

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , 15 Feb 2018 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , ,

259 Have your say

    Match result:

    The Adelaide Crows have become the first team to win an AFLX tournament, with an eight-point victory over visitors Geelong in the final at Hindmarsh Stadium on Thursday night.

    Final score
    Geelong 47
    Adelaide 55

    Match preview:

    We’ll get our first taste of the newest format of Australian Rules Football – AFLX – tonight, in the first of three six-team tournaments. Join The Roar for live scores updates and a blog of AFLX Adelaide at Hindmarsh Stadium on Thursday night, starting from 6:40pm AEDT.

    Tonight we’ll see the Adelaide Crows, Port Adelaide Power, Fremantle Dockers, West Coast Eagles, Geelong Cats and Collingwood Magpies go head to head in search of being the first team to claim victory in an AFLX tournament.

    The six teams are being split into two pools of three, with those pools then playing a round robin – so two matches per team.

    At the end of the night, the highest finishers in each pool will play off in the ‘grand final’ of the evening, with the winner taking home the trophy.

    So, what do we know about AFLX? Well, if you’re looking for the basics of how the rules work, you can read them here on The Roar.

    Basically it’s AFL on a small scale, with probably a far too excessive amount of hype factor thrown in for (hopefully good) luck.

    Silver footballs, ‘zooper’ goals worth ten points, rectangular stadiums – it might be a bit hard to recognise the code at first.

    Will we get any real insight tonight into the clubs and players who take the field, and how they might go when the real thing starts? Probably not, in all honesty.

    Still, colour me intrigued at least. I doubt the first appearance of AFLX will be at all what we want to it be – but perhaps with enough tweaks over time and less red cordial spread around in the AFL Executive room, this could grow into something worthwhile.

    In terms of the squads named, they’re fairly light on established talent, but there’s a number of draftees we may get to see in action for the first time tonight.

    Andrew Brayshaw, Jaidyn Stephenson and Jarrod Brander are three in particular that I’ll be keeping my eye on tonight.

    Fixture

    Thursday 15 February – Hindmarsh Stadium
    Pool Match Time (AEDT)
    A Port Adelaide vs Geelong 6:40 PM
    B Adelaide vs Collingwood 7:08 PM
    A Geelong vs Fremantle 7:36 PM
    B West Coast vs Adelaide 8:04 PM
    A Fremantle vs Port Adelaide 8:32 PM
    B Collingwood vs West Coast Eagles 9:00 PM
    GF Pool A winner vs Pool B winner 9:33 PM

    Prediction

    In terms of clubs being willing to name star players, Port Adelaide have made the biggest inclusion by bringing in Robbie Gray. They’ve also got Trent McKenzie, whose thunderous kick will be perfectly suited for this form of the game. Plus, they’re at home, albeit not a home they’re used to. I’m tipping the Power to be the first AFLX champs.

    Join The Roar for live scores updates and a blog of AFLX Adelaide at Hindmarsh Stadium on Thursday night, starting from 6:40pm AEDT.

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (259)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • 12:53am
      Professor Chaos said | 12:53am | ! Report

      I would rather watch Sarcasta ball over this garbage. I love how a zooper for a goal is named after sponsor.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:26pm
      Cat said | 10:26pm | ! Report

      Only got to see the GF, didn’t mind it. Fast game. Kelly round 1 debut.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:01pm
      Rick Disnick said | 10:01pm | ! Report

      Alright, time for some Aerials skiing action.

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:59pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:59pm | ! Report

      That’s all she wrote folks. Will take me a while to put thoughts together on the new code, but it was definitely somewhere in the middle between unwatchable and actually good. I’ll have some quick takes from AFLX on Saturday night, of course, so keep an eye out.

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:57pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:57pm | ! Report

      20‘ – Late goal from the Cats, but it doesn’t matter, Adelaide are the winners of the first night of AFLX!

      Geelong: 47
      Adelaide: 55

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:56pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:56pm | ! Report

      19‘ – Mitch Duncan nails the coffin closed with a late miss.

      Geelong: 41
      Adelaide: 55

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:56pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:56pm | ! Report

      19‘ – Alex Keath almost gets a game-sealing goal but has won too far. Crows will win though.

      Geelong: 40
      Adelaide: 55

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion