Jarryd Hughes crosses second to claim silver for Australia

Jarryd Hughes of Australia poses during the victory ceremony for the Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Australia have won their third medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, with Jarryd Hughes claiming silver in the men’s snowboard cross, beating out compatriot Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin.

Hughes finished 25th in the seedings, well behind fellow Aussies Cameron Bolton (12th), Alex Pullin (20th) and Adam Lambert (22nd).

It didn’t phase him however, with Hughes finishing first in the opening heat – beating first seed Pierre Vaultier – to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Bolton also reached the quarter-finals finishing second in Heat 3 before Pullin finished second in Heat 4 with Lambert finishing in fourth position in Heat 6, just missing out.

Hughes was the sole Australian in Heat 1 of the quarter-finals, again coming up against Vaultier, who pipped him to the finish line. Pullin and Bolton also advanced to the semis, with second and third placings in Heat 2.

Pullin and Hughes cross the line first and second in the first semi-final, ahead of Vaultier, while Bolton fell to fourth, seeing him through to the small final.

With one arm, Bolton showed true fighting spirit to finish ranked tenth overall in the small final.

Both Pullin and Hughes were raring to go in the big final, Pullin falling out after a relatively even start, leaving Hughes to fight it out with Vaultier and Hernandez for the podium.

With Vaultier well ahead of the field, Hughes beat Hernandez to the finish line by a fraction, becoming the second Aussie to win silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hughes joins Matt Graham, who won silver in the men’s moguls, and Scotty James, who finished third in the men’s halfpipe, as our medallists so far.

There is, however, plenty more to come, with Lydia Lassila every chance of getting a medal in tomorrow’s freestyle skiing final.