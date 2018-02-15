Lance named at No.10 for Reds trial

Last minute signing Jono Lance will get first crack at the Queensland No.10 jersey vacated by Quade Cooper after being named to start in the Reds’ final trial ahead of their Super Rugby season opener.

The two time Super Rugby title winner has recovered from a broken hand to get the nod over hot favourite Hamish Stewart in Thursday night’s Ballymore trial against Fiji Warriors.

It will be Queensland’s final hitout before their February 23 season opener against Melbourne Rebels – the team Lance was expected to run out for this year.

Lance, 27, left the now defunct Western Force and initially signed with the Rebels for 2018.

But he was lured to the Reds on a one year deal with new coach Brad Thorn creating a new-look backline.

Thorn told star halves Cooper and Nick Frisby they were not in his 2018 plans despite the pair being contracted until the end of 2019.

Reds assistant Tony McGahan looked forward to seeing what Lance could offer in his first game since recovering from the hand fracture.

It will mark Lance’s first game in Reds colours since starting his career at Queensland from 2011-13.

“It’s Jono’s first opportunity to play a trial,” former Melbourne Rebels coach McGahan said.

“It is more about giving him time then we will see where we go.

“His broken hand kept him out of contact training but he’s been playing relatively close to the start of the season with (English club) Worcester for three months so he’s probably got the jump on everyone else with regards to game time.”

Another recent signing, former ACT Brumbies flyer Aidan Toua, will slot into fullback for the trials in the absence of Karmichael Hunt.

Code hopper Hunt is due to face court again on February 19 and is at risk of having his Rugby Australia contract torn up.

Brandon Paenga-Amosa has been named at hooker ahead of 2016 Wallabies squad member Andrew Ready who has missed out on selection for the trial altogether.

Thorn has named a near full strength squad with the likes of injured stars George Smith (back) and Izack Rodda (shoulder) not considered.

Reds squad: Aidan Toua, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia’aua, Izaia Perese, Jono Lance, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham (capt), Adam Korczyk, Caleb Timu, Kane Douglas, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper. Reserves: Alex Mafi, JP Smith, Sef Fa’agase, Harry Hockings, Angus Scott-Young, Moses Sorovi, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Teti Tela.