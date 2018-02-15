Please stop dehumanising Hannah Mouncey

This is not an article about if Hannah Mouncey should be allowed to play AFLW or if transgender athletes have an unfair advantage over those they’re competing against. I’m not going to go anywhere near that argument.

What I am going to go near is the sickening treatment of Mouncey, of which the AFL has to take some responsibility.

The news that Mouncey has been granted permission to play in local women’s leagues in 2018 was a hot topic across social media when announced on Tuesday.

However, while much of the talk could and should have been respectful – and debate fits well within that realm – many comments showed the ignorance that transgender people such as Hannah are confronted with daily:

“This thing [Mouncey] should be in a mental hospital.”

“Lol if it [Mouncey] commits a crime and gets locked up. Does it go to a mens prison or a womans prison?”

“It looks like a clown. Political correctness gone mad.”

That anyone believes they can refer to Mouncey as ‘it’ shows how uneducated much of the nation remains when it comes to attitudes towards transgender people.

The AFL must absorb some of the blame for this. Their weak position on this topic to date has allowed this narrative of hatred to gestate, particularly among some football fans.

It’s time they took their responsibility as a prominent voice on this issue seriously and become an inclusive, positive influence that helps stamp out this hate.

And to those spouting hate, please remember that Hannah is a human being first and foremost and what you say has the power to truly hurt. Think of what your spiteful words are causing to the whole trans community and to Hannah herself.

What you say can have consequences, so if you have nothing nice to say then say nothing at all, and let Hannah live her life. Also, never use the word ‘it’ to describe someone, that’s disgusting, degrading and dehumanising.

Finally, I would like to wish Hannah and all other transgender AFL players out there the best of luck for this season.