The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 20, part 2

Not much could really have happened last week in terms of the tipping table with all the experts and the crowd taking the same approach. Admittedly, it did look a straightforward week.

However, a certain team from up north decided to ruin the party as the Roar knocked off the battling Victory away from home. It was a great win, despite a late surge from Melbourne who threatened to steal a point.

John Aloisi told us this team would win games late in the year and, at this stage, it looks like he might have been on the money. Sydney and Western Sydney did the jobs everyone expected them to and the tipping table remains tight.

This week is a completely different kettle of fish with some guesswork required.

Mike Tuckerman

Newcastle, Perth, Adelaide

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty of the season now, although the A-League is as tough to predict as ever.

It’s fair to say Western Sydney remain one of the competition’s great enigmas. Are they in form, or aren’t they? They hammered Wellington Phoenix last time out, but can they turn it on against the Jets?

At some point, you feel like Newcastle will come undone, yet they continue to defy the naysayers at every turn. I suspect the Jets will cop a hammering in the very near future, but I’m tipping them to claim all three points here.

For all the talk of Wellington Phoenix justifying their place in the A-League, they certainly haven’t done so this season. If ever they were to prove their value, you would think they’d have to do it soon.

They rolled over against the Wanderers last weekend though, and if Perth Glory are to have any chance of keeping their finals hopes alive, they’ll have to win here – and I suspect they will.

Adelaide United are comfortably ensconced in the top four – for now – and they generally prove tough to beat at home. Central Coast Mariners have flattered to deceive throughout much of the campaign, and the Reds should have too much class for the visitors in front of their own fans.

Stuart Thomas

Draw, Wellington, Adelaide

The Wanderers and the Jets will kick off the round on Friday night and this game looms as crucial for both teams. Western Sydney will be looking to maintain momentum and Newcastle must surely now be focused on securing a top two spot, with the premiers plate seemingly out of reach.

Something tells me this will have some real fire in it and the subsequent draw could be a frustrating result for both teams.

Saturday twilight sees Wellington and Perth do battle across the ditch. After the last month of football the Phoenix have produced, any sort of a crowd seems unlikely and the chances of Perth fans traveling the vast distance is nearing Buckley’s.

In a game many will find difficult to even care about, it must be remembered that Perth are still well and truly in the race for the top six and a couple of wins on the bounce will change the dialogue around their chances.

Sadly for them, Wellington will win this one at home.

Adelaide and Central Coast meet in the final game of the round and, with so much at stake and a home ground advantage, I cannot see the Reds wasting the chance of picking up a valuable three points.

The Mariners have not improved throughout the season as many thought they may and do look a little forlorn at the moment. Hopefully, for the Mariners, they grab their final chance at competing in the finals series; after another loss, it is all over. Sadly for them, Adelaide will prove too strong in this one.

Daniel Jeffrey

Newcastle, Perth, Adelaide

Fresh off thumping Wellington to the tune of 4-0, the Wanderers should come into this match with plenty of confidence, and they’re also going to be a little more match-fit than their opponents.

But I’m going to give the edge to Newcastle, with season-long consistency a far more valuable commodity that a win over the league’s worst-performing team.

There’s not much to add here about the Phoenix. After conceding four against Western Sydney, they’ll not be too confident heading into this one. Perth’s long trip to New Zealand will be offset by their recent week off, and they should take the three points here.

Adelaide should be too strong for the Mariners on their home deck, with the week off giving the Reds their most complete squad in a while. They’ll be hoping new signing Dzengis Cavusevic can improve their woeful strike rate in front of goal – if he plays this weekend.

Alan Kearney

Newcastle, Draw, Central Coast

Two games in five days for the Wanderers as they face off against the in-form Jets, who are trying their best to stay in touch with Sydney at the top of the table.

I feel Newcastle will be too strong here and will back up their impressive performance against Melbourne Victory and get the win. They have too many players who are red hot at the moment and the likes of Nabbout and Petratos will cause havoc against a tired Western Sydney side.

It’s a struggle for Wellington and Perth at the moment as they meet in the long distance derby for Round 20 – and it’s also a struggle for me to pick a winner.

It literally could be a toss of a coin to decide as both have been so poor recently. After tossing a coin I came up with… a draw.

To finish off Round 20, we have Adelaide at home to Central Coast. Adelaide put back-to-back wins together to move into fourth on the ladder and a win here could put them in touching distance of Melbourne City in third.

Central Coast, after a decent opening to the season, find themselves showing the poor form of recent seasons and are desperate for a win. I still feel they play good football but lack experience in crucial stages of the game.

I think they can stop the rot in Adelaide and I will go for a Mariners win.

Round 20, Pt. 2 Mike Stuart Daniel Alan The Crowd WSW vs NEW NEW DRAW NEW NEW ? WEL vs PER PER WEL PER DRAW ? ADE vs CCM ADE ADE ADE CCM ? Last week 2 2 2 2 2 Previous Total 41 37 40 38 41 New Total 43 39 42 40 43