Super Rugby Round 1: Now with 25 per cent more expert tipsters

Yes Roarers, it is time. All the pre-season talk can stop, the last-minute research can cease, and so can the sleepless nights.

Super Rugby kicks off this weekend in South Africa, and with it comes the kick-off of The Roar’s expert tipping panel for the season.

Yes, much to the thrill of reigning champion Nobes, we’re all back on board again for the year.

We’re still not entirely sure why the season is kicking in South Africa a week early, and I’ll presume it’s because they want an extra week to get ready for Eddie Jones in June, but we’re not going to concern ourselves with trivialities like facts.

But it’s not just Harry, Digger, Nobes, and myself. This year, it’s a very warm welcome to the tipping panel to Roar expert, and author of the widely acclaimed cracking new rugby book, A World in (Union) Conflict, Geoff Parkes!

Geoff even has the honour of kicking the season’s tipping off…

Geoff

Thanks Brett for the invite to the panel, even if it’s only a desperate measure designed to lift you off the bottom of the ladder!

The Stormers need to get a few wins on the board before Cape Town runs out of water, up by 15 over the Jaguares.

The Lions may have let their golden opportunity pass them by last year and I’m sniffing an upset win to the Sharks, away from home, to start their season. Sharks by 3.

TIPS: Stormers, Sharks

Sure thing: After bringing in a psychologist over the off season to help improve mental strength and discipline, the Jaguares will still concede two yellow cards and one red and believe the whole rugby world is conspiring against them.

Nobes

Good day for all, I hope we have more rugby and less political issues this year. I am back to attempt to defend my title after a well-deserved rest. It is a hard job to beat the experts representing countries with such a long and winning tradition in rugby.

To make things harder everything starts all over where we left it last year. Apparently, the beginning of this new journey is between the man with the impeccable prose against the struggling Spanish speaking chap who sweat until the last game of Super Rugby in 2017.

The Stormers may have to go with a 19-year-old fly-half, but Jaguares are in the usual adjusting time in the hands of new coach Mario Ledesma. He already has problems in the centres, where Jaguares will have to improvise a new tandem due to some early injuries suffered by their usual starters. So, against my heart and because I want to make it really clear that I want to win again this year, I will tip the Stormers.

For the other game I will stick to my rule and go with the Lions at home. To tell you the truth I have not seen or heard much of the Sharks lately, but this Lions team must be hungry after two years of making the finals and come out empty handed.

TIPS: Stormers, Lions

Sure thing: Plenty of yellow and may be some reds. The officials will want to set the pace of how this season will be run and there is no better chance than these matches to make their point clear, from the very beginning.

Harry

Nobes nipped me at the post last year because the Lions couldn’t win a home game when it mattered most, and Kwagga Smith was not as good a break-dancer as a blonde Kiwi coach.

So, it’s fitting we start the new season looking at a tricky derby at Ellis Park and a Jaguares match.

The thirsty Stormers should stumble to a home win against the possibly improved Jags. But they’ll have to do it with a 19-year old at flyhalf.

The well-settled Sharks look the better side, this year, and I’ll go with the early upset. The tired Lions may finish fourth or fifth this season, because Gloucester will challenge for a title. Enough said.

I fully realise I am selecting the child flyhalf, Matador wing, lockless Stormers (no Eben, no PSDT) over a Test team, and that I am tipping AGAINST last year’s bridesmaid at home. But fortune favours the foolish.

TIPS: Stormers by a little, Sharks in a tussle

Sure thing: Uppercuts, hooks, jabs, and haymakers. It’s a Joburg-Durban derby. And the Argies are in town. Bring your handbags!

Digger

Here we go, here we go!

Despite much negativity surrounding the competition, I am greatly looking forward to another fine season, the off seasons are getting too long down here. How much break can a bloke need?

Anyhow, to our shortened convoluted Saffie beginnings we go to a dry Cape Town and it’s the Stormers for me, simply in two seasons I have no evidence nor faith in the house cats winning away from home so a good start it should be for the mild cold front.

I must say, I do like the look of the Sharks squad this year and would be my ridiculously early pick of the African conference, so I am backing them in, even away to the Lions who have some changes to deal with. Rugby players’ memories are long and no doubt for me the Sharkies will want to avenge their agonising Combrinck last minute monster penalty from last season from their collective psyche. Guppies for me.

And no doubt the Bulls will be thankful for the gift of the first-round bye, a much-needed break with the whole, I mean entire, all of it, season ahead of them.

TIPS: Stormers, Sharks

Sure thing: Whinging will ensue, games on too early, many will claim they were not aware, and the point of the competition will be raised. Yip, another season will have started! Let’s go!

Brett

So last year, I looked at teams each week, looked at head-to-head records, home-and-away stats; everything. And look where it got me!

This year, I’m trying two new risky ventures: firstly, I have indeed brought Geoff into the fold because I fancy my chances against him, and secondly, I’ve not looked at the South African teams at all. Aside from their jersey launches, I’ve read nothing.

And I can’t see why it won’t work this week; I mean, there’s stories all the time of people with no knowledge at all winning tipping comps with a simple ‘I like their jerseys’ philosophy. Who am I to argue with scientific evidence like that?

Therefore, I’m going with the Stormers and Lions. Honestly, have you seen their 2018 playing strips?!? They’re magnificent! The Jaguares and Sharks have nothing on them, b-o-r-i-n-g to the extreme by comparison. I can’t see this failing for me.

TIPS: Stormers, Lions

Sure thing: A hasty revision of strategy, and actual research to feature next week. And just to get it in first, ‘no Australian losses’…

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed Friday afternoon AEDT.

Who gets your tip? Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…