How to watch AFLX on TV and live stream online

The AFL’s newest invention, AFLX, is here with all 18 teams set to be involved in the concept over three nights in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match online and watching all three mini-tournaments on TV.

AFLX is a modified form of AFL where teams will consist of seven players instead of 18. Games will also be shortened to two ten-minute halves and it will be played on a rectangular field, rather than an oval one.

Three mini-tournaments will be held, with six teams set to compete in each. The teams will be split into two groups, with each team set to play two games each and the winners going into a final at the end of the evening.

Thursday, February 15 – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Pool A – Fremantle Dockers, Geelong Cats, Port Adelaide Power

Pool B – Adelaide Crows, Collingwood Magpies, West Coast Eagles

Friday, February 16 – Etihad Stadium, Melbourne

Pool A – Carlton Blues, Melbourne Demons, North Melbourne Kangaroos

Pool B – Essendon Bombers, Hawthorn Hawks, St Kilda Saints

Saturday, February 17 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Pool A – Brisbane Lions, Greater Western Sydney Giants, Richmond Tigers

Pool B – Gold Coast Suns, Sydney Swans, Western Bulldogs

» Full AFLX fixtures and rules

How to watch AFLX on TV

There are plenty of methods to watch AFLX on TV in Australia, with all three tournaments to be broadcast on both free-to-air TV and pay TV.

The first of those is through the Seven Network. They will broadcast Thursday and Friday’s tournaments on 7TWO (Channel 72) and Saturday’s afternoon tournament in Sydney on 7Mate (Channel 73). All three broadcasts will begin ten minutes before the first game begins (6:30pm on Thursday and Friday, 4pm on Saturday) and run until shortly after the grand final.

If you would prefer to tune in through Fox Sports, they will be running with the same broadcast times on Fox Footy (Channel 504). They will simulcast Seven’s match broadcasts, however they’ll have their own hosts for pre-game, post-game and the time in between games.

To watch the coverage on Fox Sports, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription including the sports package.

How to live stream AFLX online

If you would prefer to watch the action online, then you will need to use one of two methods.

The first of those is through one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications – either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.

If you already have a TV subscription, then the app will be free to download and use with correct login details. Otherwise, Foxtel Now allows you to stream the channels of Foxtel from $39 per month with the sports pack.

Here at The Roar, we will also cover the tournament with live blogs and highlights