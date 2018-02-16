The A-League has announced an intention to expand in time for the 2019-2020 season, with two new teams to be added by this date.
The FFA board held a day-long meeting in Sydney on Thursday at which a number of topics were discussed, including a timeframe for expansion.
The FFA confirmed in a statement released on Friday that the 2019-2020 season had been set as the date by which they aimed to have two new teams enter the league.
There is no official word yet on who these teams might be or what process might be used to decide that matter, with the statement reading: “More details about the formal process will be announced next month with the intention to have a decision later this year.”
Several other topics of interest were floated at the meeting.
The FFA board agreed to create a new corporate framework with the goal of giving clubs more input in the management on the league, and clubs will be invited to discuss the creation of this.
The FFA will collaborate with A-League clubs and broadcasters in search of a fresh approach to marketing ahead of the next season.
The board is also looking at ways to resolve the debate over the future of the FFA Congress, and also discussed the upcoming international campaigns of both the Matildas and the Socceroos.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:29pm
chris said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
About time!
February 16th 2018 @ 2:33pm
sheek said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:33pm | ! Report
Is the FFA hoping the saying will come true: “If you build it, they will come”.
A-League has apparently plateaued in live match & TV attendances. Will two extra teams re-energise attendance figures?
February 16th 2018 @ 2:37pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
Attendance and TV viewing are only part of the picture.
There’s a booming playing population that needs more slots and Fox have $6m locked up in the tv contract that can only be released with new teams.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:58pm
jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
yeah, lots of people go fishing too but that doesnt mean we should have a bigger fishing league
dreaming
February 16th 2018 @ 3:27pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
I can’t comment on fishing but for football that’s exactly what it means;
What your starting to see is the build out of the football pyramid with pretty much all the States having NPL1 and NPL2 and a lower league (Capital league or a Premier League) underneath that and pro/rel between them.
Then the AAFC and their second division will draw the best of them together. HAL expansion fits nicely into that picture and needs to go to 16 teams. And then pro/rel between all divisions of the pyramid.
That’ll take about 20 years I recon but that’s what’s happening.
How do you think fishing will look?
February 16th 2018 @ 4:20pm
Chris Wright said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:20pm | ! Report
Heard this all before. Wasn’t soccer the sleeping giant and just needed the A-League to awaken. How many years on are we now?
February 16th 2018 @ 4:36pm
punter said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:36pm | ! Report
14 years old now, we have an A-League competition, we have an FFA cup, we have Australian clubs playing in international competitions like the ACL. Then we have a viable national team that plays & won the Asian cup a few years ago & this year playing in the world cup in June & July. By a fair way the world’s biggest sporting event.
I think we have it better then most, we may not have the biggest local competition but we have so much more.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:44pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
Who said anything about “sleeping giant” apart from you?
State Leagues have been restructured already.
AAFC proposal for a Div 2 has broad support.
Expansion is happening.
The interconnection of those leagues through pro/rel will happen up to AAFCs Div 2. It’s a small step for the HAL to then open up.
On the contrary this wont make football a “giant” of a sport, it will just make it connected through pro/rel. you might see small teams in the top flight drawing only 5k crowds regularly and that’ll have to be okay for Fox.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:32pm
punter said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:32pm | ! Report
Dreams, dreams, dreams.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:06pm
Onside said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:06pm | ! Report
ha ha jeff, you’re the one that’s fishing mate.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:24pm
TEZZA said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm, the AFL a small fish in a big pond
February 16th 2018 @ 3:09pm
chris said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:09pm | ! Report
The audience is there. A-League needs to convert that audience into active spectators.
We shall see how it goes but this is a step in the right direction.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:45pm
Nick Symonds said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:45pm | ! Report
“lots of people go fishing too but that doesnt mean we should have a bigger fishing league”
Depends where you put the teams. You have to fish where the fish are.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:35pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:35pm | ! Report
So, nothing we didn’t already know last year just now they’vd announced it.
And now we “know” that one of the teams is Southern Expansion in South Sydney so we just have to toss a coin between Brisbane and Melbourne for the other one right?
February 16th 2018 @ 2:44pm
Paul Nicholls said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
Waz – how do we know Southern Sydney is in?
February 16th 2018 @ 2:52pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
We don’t know but we “know” they’ve been given the nod and the wink.
And to be pergectly honest if they are building their own stadium and CoE then they should be fast tracked in.
But the two teams will be in Sydney, Brisbane and/or Melbourne. That’s a fact and nowhere else will be considered.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:56pm
Paul Nicholls said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
I think the best thing for the league (and B. Roar) is a second Brissie team. Hopefully it might give some momentum for the boutique stadium they were talking about
February 16th 2018 @ 3:29pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:29pm | ! Report
Given what’s been said up here over the last week it’s slmost certain it’s Brisbane. From FFA to Roar to City to QRU to ARU to politicians they’ve all said the same thing – it’s been scripted to lead the public along nicely.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:50pm
Paul Nicholls said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:50pm | ! Report
@Waz. Any thoughts of jumping ship to a new Brisbane team – or do you bleed orange??
February 16th 2018 @ 5:05pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 5:05pm | ! Report
Orange mate.
If they do it properly i’ll go and support football and watch a few games but yeah, won’t change.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:42pm
Realfootball said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:42pm | ! Report
What a joke Gallop and Lowy are. A very bad joke, without laughs.
Where the hell is FIFA? What’s happening about this ridiculous, rigged congress?
February 16th 2018 @ 2:53pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
They arrive next week.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:28pm
Stevo said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:28pm | ! Report
So this announcement is well timed 🙂
February 16th 2018 @ 4:15pm
marco said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:15pm | ! Report
This is a “Re Announcement” we heard all this when they signed the Fox deal.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:13pm
Realfootball said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:13pm | ! Report
So I subsequently saw. This has gone on too long already.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:46pm
lesterlike said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:46pm | ! Report
Don’t believe a word that these clowns have to say.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:58pm
Football is Life said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
It’s a miracle (queue the hallelujah chorus).
I reckon the CEO of the a-league has made a bit of a noise and finally Gallop and Lowy were convinced.
I will put short odds on a second Bris-Vegas team
February 16th 2018 @ 3:30pm
Stevo said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:30pm | ! Report
A second Brissy team that will generate a local derby.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:42pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:42pm | ! Report
I’m not convinced on that one. It will be a derby but I don’t think it will be popular like Sydney and Melbourne.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:15pm
Realfootball said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:15pm | ! Report
Likewise. Clearly the capital is there for a second team. There are two cashed up bids.
Will give a lot of very, very unhappy Roar fans a chance to jump ship to get away from the Bakries and Aloisi. I predict a significant migration.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:58pm
Mark said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:58pm | ! Report
“I reckon the CEO of the a-league has made a bit of a noise and finally Gallop and Lowy were convinced.”
It’s easy for the A-League clubs to demand expansion. Will they pick up the running costs if one of the new teams falls over? I doubt it. Who will? The FFA of course.
I’m sure this is the biggest obstacle to a new operating model and independent running of the A-League. The clubs want all the revenue, but they want the FFA to bear all the risk.
February 16th 2018 @ 5:07pm
Waz said | February 16th 2018 @ 5:07pm | ! Report
That’s BS. Every time a club falls over and goes under ffa control they resell the franchise for a tidy profit.