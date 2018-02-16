The A-League has announced an intention to expand in time for the 2019-2020 season, with two new teams to be added by this date.

The FFA board held a day-long meeting in Sydney on Thursday at which a number of topics were discussed, including a timeframe for expansion.

The FFA confirmed in a statement released on Friday that the 2019-2020 season had been set as the date by which they aimed to have two new teams enter the league.

There is no official word yet on who these teams might be or what process might be used to decide that matter, with the statement reading: “More details about the formal process will be announced next month with the intention to have a decision later this year.”

Several other topics of interest were floated at the meeting.

The FFA board agreed to create a new corporate framework with the goal of giving clubs more input in the management on the league, and clubs will be invited to discuss the creation of this.

The FFA will collaborate with A-League clubs and broadcasters in search of a fresh approach to marketing ahead of the next season.

The board is also looking at ways to resolve the debate over the future of the FFA Congress, and also discussed the upcoming international campaigns of both the Matildas and the Socceroos.

More to come.