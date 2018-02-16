AFL top 100: The concept explained

My recent article ‘AFL top 100: What to watch for in 2018‘ drew a lot of responses, but it made me realise the concept behind it needs to be better explained.

The idea is a list at all AFL clubs and for the AFL overall of games played and goals scored in descending order from the player with the most games or most goals to the player ranked 100th on each of those lists.

The table dates back to 1897, 121 seasons ago. At ten of the 18 teams this represents 10 per cent or less of the players who have represented the club. At St Kilda, the club that has played 1,589 players, the most of any franchise, only 6.29 per cent of those who have worn the jumper have played in an AFL/VFL game.

To put it another way, if you chose just one player from each of the foundation clubs from each season, there would be 22 seasons from which you would be unable to nominate a player. And to put Kade Simpson’s likely elevation into the AFL top 100 after the second round into perspective, it puts him into the top 0.64 per cent of all players.

It is true – as in all areas of endeavour – that the game has become more professional, more technically advanced and more knowledgeable and therefore current-day players will be more prominent on the list. However, the raising of the minimum playing age to 18 means that no current player could hope to reach top 100 status at an established club by age 23 as Tim Watson (Essendon) Simon Madden (Essendon) Alan Martello (Hawthorn) Robert Walls (Carlton) and Ben Hart (Adelaide) achieved.

Restrictions on list numbers and more regular trading and delisting of players will mean that a number of players from all generations will still a feature on the list, including players born in the 1880s, like Dick Lee, Lloyd Hagger and Jimmy Freake, and every generation since then.

The argument about the top 100s being less meaningful at the newer clubs also has some validity, but it really just transports us back in time to the early 1900s when the fledgeling clubs were Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Richmond et cetera and when the first legends of the game were created.

While we all have our favourite champions who for one reason or another did not last in league football for long enough to maintain top-100 status, there is no doubt that long sustained performance at the highest level is needed to obtain legend status.

I am looking forward to celebrating the top 100 achievements of current-day players at all clubs.