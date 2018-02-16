AFL X-cess: That’s too much, man

Wow. What a marvel of foolishness AFLX is – testament to the stunning fact that even though the AFL run the game, they have very little understanding of their own product.
How else do you explain this putrescent incarnation? Or scheduling the AFLW to play in the summer? Or the constant meddling with rules? Or the disconnect the AFL has with the lifeblood of their product – the fans?
Or any of a number of things which leaves you scratching your head? But for now, let’s stick with what’s going on – AFL excess.
Years ago, the AFL attempted another magnificently misguided pre-season melee called the Lightning Premiership. Obviously, it didn’t last. Younger readers may never have known that it existed. It’s just another AFL fairytale, along with the VFL, the Fitzroy Football Club, and common sense.
Media muppets have often espoused a different version of the game as a means of selling it. To whom, I don’t know, given the AFL continually insist crowds are bigger than ever and they’re pushing into new territories with the grace, care, and concern of a baby elephant thundering through a china shop. But apparently we need this bastardised form – need it like an incurable haemorrhoid.
One analogy that’s gone around is that the AFL should have a shorter form of their game, the way cricket has Tests as its premium standard, One-Day Cricket as its short form, and now T20 as its frenetic and extremely small package.
The logic is each shorter form hooks the viewer successively into each longer form (although it’s likelier that, generationally, kids will be conditioned to enjoy T20 for its shortness and constant excitement, and will struggle to engage with anything longer, let along 4.5 days longer – kids’ attention spans aren’t getting longer).
If there’s a worse analogy out there, you would struggle to find it.
Despite cricket having those three forms, the game itself is still the same: you still have the same scoring system, the same modes of dismissal, the same amount of players, the same playing field, and the same principles of the game.
The only thing that really changes is the length of the matches, and how that might impact the maximum amount of overs bowled or batted. The length condenses the longer form (or is at least intended to) into something fast and furious and nonstop.
Apparently, this is the Holy Grail the AFL pursue: an orgasmic nirvana without one single downbeat, because God forbid we have a downbeat. Somebody might change the channel.
So let’s look at the AFLX version of AFL.
• Played on rectangular fields about 110 metres long
• Seven players per team on-field, with three interchange players
• Two 10-minute halves, no time-on
• Team that touches ball last before going out of bounds surrenders possession opponent
• Ten points awarded for goals from outside 40-metre arc
• Kick-ins from all scores
• No marks paid from backward kicks, except in 40m-arc
• Twenty-second shot clock for scoring attempts
Correct me if I’m mistaken, but it seems every fundamental of Australian Rules has been changed. So it’s not Australian rules. It’s … what? Australian fools? It’s like trying to sell tennis as a sport by playing badminton.
Can we claim the AFL are trialling rules? Even if that was the case, can we really get an accurate representation given the context of the game is different – this is as close to basketball as you’ll get, outside of kicking the damn ball.
This is tantamount to scribbling on a piece of paper until you’ve torn through it and scarred the coffee table.
While some might argue it’s good to give the players a run, it’s great to trial new players, it’s nice to see players perform in different roles, all I can say to that is this: bull. I would seriously hate to lose any one of my players to an injury that impacts our regular season in an incarnation of the game that looks like it was designed to appease fans who are on LSD benders.
And yet the commentators were mindlessly zealous. Coaches and players being interviewed were mindlessly zealous. Everybody on our screens was mindlessly zealous. It felt like all we needed was to pan out a little to see if anybody was standing ready with a cattle prod to shock any dissenters.
This game is the latest splash of diarrhoea as icing on the faecal sundae that’s been the AFL pre-season for a while now – a series of glorified practice matches that lack any real urgency or aspiration, little more than a placeholder until the real thing starts.
Even when there was a pre-season competition with a grand final at the end, most clubs refused to take it seriously because the home and away season isn’t about a sprint to some meaningless trophy in the pre-season. It’s about the marathon that it takes to win a flag, and to hell with anything that compromises that pursuit.
Ex-St Kilda coach Grant Thomas once said that the pre-season should be done away with, and we should just jump straight into the season – surprises and all that we won’t have any sort of form-line to gauge our clubs, won’t know anything about our team’s strategies, and will know nothing about new players or how our existing players are faring.
Grant Thomas is right. That would be exciting.
Let’s do away with the rubbish.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:29am
Punter said
The AFL expansion domestically and internationally has 2 major hurdles:
1. Availability of AFL-size grounds.
2. The number of players required to play a game.
AFLX solves both of these issues.
I think its a masterstroke.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:36am
February 16th 2018 @ 9:36am
Aligee said
Many people have been calling for this for years, on one level its like politicians finally realising what voters are voting them in for.
On another note AFLX trophy needs big overhaul though and good to see the pizz taken out of it, that was pretty good Aussie humour
BTW is this the punter from the soccer board ?.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:46am
February 16th 2018 @ 9:46am
Rick Disnick said
I doubt it. He never uses capitalisation with his name for starters.
He also doesn’t write like this. It’s too well structured.
It’s pretty easy to spot the people who use multiple pseudonyms around here.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:53am
February 16th 2018 @ 9:53am
Aligee said
yes it was well structured – so i am guessing you are right
lucky i was sitting down when i read it TBH 🙂
February 16th 2018 @ 9:34am
February 16th 2018 @ 9:34am
JamesH said
Harsh, but fair. If we treat AFL X as just a bit of pre-season fun to get fans excited for the season proper, then fine. But if the AFL thinks that expanding AFL X and growing it as a brand in its own right will be good for the AFL in general, I think they’re going to be sorely disappointed.
T20 is just a shortened form of 50 over cricket, which in turn is just a shortened form of test cricket (colours of balls and clothing notwithstanding). The game is still played on the same grounds, with virtually the same rules. Yes, there are fielding restrictions, over restrictions and harsher calls on wides and no balls but the core concept is the same; it’s just the length that really changes and, as a result, the tactics players adopt.
AFL X is utterly different. I enjoyed it for something different and it could feasibly catch on in its own right, but doubt it will provide any major benefit to the regular AFL comp.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:30am
February 16th 2018 @ 10:30am
Perry Bridge said
#JamesH
I’m giving it the benefit of the doubt – so to speak.
The AFLX in effect is catching up to grass roots rather than leading the way. 9’s format games in particular have been pretty common for about 10 years now and running a pre-season 9s tournament has happened in a few places – I played one in Masters footy a few years back and we all had a heap of fun with it.
However – in that tournament you could only kick goals from inside the 35m(or 40) which encouraged greater ball sharing and the tuning of delivery skills to find targets or create space inside the arc.
The other format I’ve played of 9’s tag included the netball style 2 forwards with fluro tops or bibs who were the only players allowed to kick a goal which again introduced a whole style of pre-season value with respect to sharing the ball and finding specific targets.
To me the zooper goals seem to diminish a fair bit of that value. Hearing the AFL guy in charge on SEN this morning – he mentioned such suggestions and that they were interesting and I just ponder how much they’ve tried to re-invent from ground up or modify the existing small sided formats. He even spoke of the possibility of additional players due to the lack of contested ball (the effectively killing off of a ruck style role in this AFL X comp).
Anyway – the small sided formats on rectangular fields have been played at grassroots levels across the world for the last 20-30 or more years. The Danes, Japanese, Americans, etc all know this format better than the AFL HQ and the AFL media so it’s somewhat humorous hearing people talking about it as if it’s a brand new concept.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:35am
February 16th 2018 @ 11:35am
JamesH said
To be clear, PB, I don’t have a problem with AFLX in isolation. It does look like it would be fun to play and I have contemplated joining a local 9s team.
The thing is, the grass roots stuff you’re talking about is designed as a way for people who like AFL to be able to play a shortened, less physical form of it. Some of the guys I know who play it have retired from actual footy due to age, family commitments or time restraints. It’s not trying to bring newcomers to the game of Aussie Rules, which is apparently what the AFL hopes that AFLX will do.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:56pm
February 16th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Perry Bridge said
#JamesH
It can and does serve that purpose – bringing new comers to it – in places around the world.
In Euro and the US for example – a lot of the local footy (within a city) is 2 or 3 teams playing local 9s footy and then they form a ‘premier’ division rep team to play the higher level (and often that higher level will be more full size – national championships and premier div competitions).
It’s a very useful introductory tool in that context – and in Europe their Euro 9s tournament has been a great way to help the smaller nations gain international experience. They then hopefully do like Croatia have done – graduate to 18 a-side competition – we saw Croatia make their way to Melbourne last year and win the Div 2 of the mens IC tournament.
In Australia proper – it does at least give greater exposure to these reduced numbers format games as being a valid expression of Australian football. And certainly for single day/weekend tournaments it helps show the possibilities.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:21am
February 16th 2018 @ 10:21am
Onside said
One question. one suggestion.
Are the footballs normal size, or smaller, like used in women’s game.
The use of point posts in this concept is superfluous. Get rid of them.
I watched a few minutes of two games last night, but it’s not my bag.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:25am
February 16th 2018 @ 10:25am
Christo the Daddyo said
Tuned in a bit on the TV last night – enjoyed it.
If people don’t like it, they can choose to not watch it and not go to the games.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:28am
February 16th 2018 @ 10:28am
I ate pies said
Well said. It was a glorified training drill, with about as much excitement. And why the silver ball? I struggled to see it half the time.
There’s no doubt it detracts from the women’s game as well – the contrast is skills was stark; particularly kicking skills.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:28am
February 16th 2018 @ 10:28am
Brian said
Yerah I didn’t mind watching it but I am not sure what the point of it was.
Its a 20 minute game. T20 takes nearly 3 hours, Fast Tennis is variable but 2 sets is usually an hour, a futsal game is 40 minutes with stoppages etc. Who is ever going to play or watch a 20 minute running contest. Its more of a fitness workout then a spectator sport.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:35am
February 16th 2018 @ 10:35am
Perry Bridge said
#Brian
It allows for a bit of fun in the pre-season. At local levels of the game there have often been pre-season ‘lightning premierships’ and in recent years that’s often been a 9’s style format. The AFL are just catching up to what is already happening at grass roots level.
What was interesting was how ordinary the surface was – very much detracted from the appearance – that ground can’t be good for soccer!!
February 16th 2018 @ 11:31am
February 16th 2018 @ 11:31am
Brian said
No problems as I said I did not mind watching it for a bit but essentially I was watching a training session. It was an entertaining session but I doubt that is all the AFL are trying to sell it as.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:32am
February 16th 2018 @ 11:32am
Epiquin said
This is in-line with Rugby League 9s or Rugby 7s – short games, but allows you to play a full tournament in a weekend. As such, the product isn’t each individual match, but the whole tournament.