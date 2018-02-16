AFLX Melbourne live scores, blog

Etihad Stadium is the host for the second round of AFLX games when the Carlton Blues, Essendon Bombers, Hawthorn Hawks, Melbourne Demons, North Melbourne Kangaroos and St Kilda Saints fight for glory in this new competition. Join The Roar for all the action from 6:40pm (AEDT).

Younger players will be looking at this competition as an opportunity to showcase their talent ahead of the home-and-away season, but it also gives fans a chance to see what the future looks like for their club.

Carlton have got straight to business, selecting their first two choices at last year’s draft in Paddy Dow and Lochie O’Brien. The Blues have gone young right throughout, which should please the supporters as the rebuild continues.

Essendon fans will get a look at former Gold Coast Sun Adam Saad, while David Zaharakis and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti will also feature.

Hawthorn will be led by Liam Shiels, while Jack Gunston will also be looking to add his leadership in what is quite a young group.

Charlie Spargo is the notable inclusion of Melbourne’s youngsters, and Christian Petracca will be looking to give the Dees that x-factor.

North Melbourne will be looking to unleash pick number four, Luke Davies-Uniacke, but a back injury may force him out. North look strong – best and fairest winner Shaun Higgins will feature, alongside veterans Jamie Macmillan, Jarrad Waite and Ben Cunnington. Former Hawk Billy Hartung will also feature, starting his quest to make his second chance count.

St Kilda have matched Carlton’s efforts by naming both their picks within the top ten, in Hunter Clark and Nick Coffield.

Prediction

The winner will be determined by who adapts to this, the newest form of the game. You can have all the talent in the world, but the players and coaches are very much in the developmental stage.

Most won’t pick North Melbourne, but their mix of veterans and youth makes them the strongest on paper.

Join The Roar from 6:40pm (AEDT) for the Melbourne-based AFLX tournament.