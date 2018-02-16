Folau shines in big Tahs rugby trial win

Israel Folau has marked his return from an unusually long off-season break with a trademark try and an assist in the NSW Waratahs’ 47-5 win over the Melbourne Rebels.
Folau, who was rested from last year’s Wallabies spring tour, made the most of limited opportunities at suburban Brookvale in a game in which the Waratahs piled on seven tries and 47 unanswered points after the new-look Rebels scored first.
The classy fullback hadn’t played since October but imposed himself on the game with a couple of telling plays in the third of four quarters.
Folau soared high to take a kick from five-eighth Bernard Foley in a perfectly executed example of a move that delivered tries last year for the Wallabies and Waratahs.
After former Western Force prop Shambeckler Vui smashed his way over a few minutes later, Folau set up Lalakai Foketi for the Tahs’ fourth try.
A penalty try and five-pointers to Bryce Hegarty and Alex Newsome rounded off the scoring.
“Folau was getting back to some good form there and I thought we were smart at times,” Waratahs’ coach Daryl Gibson said.
“I thought the first half we were really rusty.
“We had opportunities, we didn’t really take through poor execution, at times the ball looked like it was a cake of soap and both teams couldn’t really hold on to it.
“The game broke up a little in the second half and we got some better ruck speed and some go forward.”
Captain and openside flanker Michael Hooper also had a busy game for the Tahs, dashing 60 metres for an intercept try in the second quarter after Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese gave the visitors the lead from a forward drive.
Hooker Damien Fitzpatrick and Wallabies lock and Waratahs recruit Rob Simmons came off the ground in the first half.
Simmons, whose wife gave birth to a boy early on Thursday morning copped a head gash, while Fitzpatrick has a suspected posterior cruciate ligament knee injury.
Gibson said halfback Nick Phipps was still two to three weeks away from recovering from his calf injury.
Rebels back Dom Shipperley jarred a knee.
Melbourne coach Dave Wessels pointed out the Rebels still had some major players to come back including Will Genia, Bill Meeks Ben Daley and Geoff Parling, though Marika Koroibete may miss their first Super Rugby game.
Wessels wasn’t bothered by the scoreline or having given up 87 points across their two trials
“I thought we were the better team for 40, 50 minutes of that game,” he said.
“We put together a team in five weeks, we came here and did some really simple things with massive intensity.
“We didn’t have a lot of the ball in that (first) half and we defended and we should have been leading at halftime had it not been for a jammy try that Michael Hooper scored.”
February 16th 2018 @ 7:43am
Cynical Play said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:43am | ! Report
Wessels sounds un-worried. Good for him but they weren’t “the better side for 40 or 50 minutes”. They wee clueless for the full 80. What’s going on down there. Tahs weren’t much better in the hot and very humid conditions. Both teams will be glad they aren’t meeting a NZ straigtht up. Not much to be read into a trial game but..
-the Rebels need a no 10 like… like… like QC needs a home
-Latu is a true jackal
-Rona looks a good pickup for the Tahs and should have a starting spot at 13
-Tahs forwards look fitter than last pre-season
February 16th 2018 @ 7:52am
Boonzie said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
How was defence ? Rebels attack clueless or defence decent ?
February 16th 2018 @ 10:12am
jameswm said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Agreed – on the very limited highlights I saw the Tahs looked fitter and faster. How could they get it wrong last year?
The Tahs do need a hard running, quickish and solid defending 13. We haven’t had one for ages. Foley Beale Rona could be really good, with Folau, Taqele, Kellaway and Newsome outside them.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:25am
Fionn said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:25am | ! Report
The hard running of Rona in the centres was a big plus for the Tahs I think.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:24am
Bakkies said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Wessels not concerned about throwing intercepts? They did it in the hammering they received from the Brumbies.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:04pm
JP said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:04pm | ! Report
This is horrendous news for Australian Rugby as now Michael Cheika will lock in 23 Waratahs for his Wallabies instead of the normal 15.
February 16th 2018 @ 8:32am
Geoff Parkes said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
With the usual caveats that trial rugby is just that and firm conclusions are fraught with danger…
– humid or not, ball control from both sides was terrible in the first 40m. Tahs improved markedly in 2nd half and were rewarded
– the Tahs seem determined this year to play at a higher pace and with greater purpose
– Folau in very good touch. Dane Haylett-Petty not so
– 2018 will be the year of the extreme rush defence. Rebels struggled to adapt to this, weren’t able to build phases on the front foot
– Rebels set piece was efficient
– halftime score was 7-5, with full strength line-ups on. 2nd half blow out included 3 tries when Rebels down to 13
– in terms of experience and development, Rebels squad players are a year or so behind both Tahs and Brumbies
Overall, plenty for Tahs fans to feel optimistic about, Rebels still with a lot of work to do to improve combinations and cohesion between backs and forwards
February 16th 2018 @ 9:39am
Fionn said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
Haylett-Petty had that one excellent take.
Still, I think they might need to use the ‘other Jack’ at 10 after Debreczeni just seemed overwhelmed by the defence.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:49pm
ChipandChagger said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:49pm | ! Report
Have never rated Jack Deb – he is good, just not great. And with the quality backline the Rebels now have they need a gun 5/8. Just not convinced he is it.
Bit gutted they let Jono Lance go if he is the strategic 10.
Can’t see Maddocks or Hodge developing quick enough either to play 10 at the moment so guess we are stuck with him!
February 16th 2018 @ 9:19am
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
I wonder how big the final score would’ve been had Ned played!?! 😉
February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am
Train Without A Station said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
Wasn’t he on the bench? I assumed that was why the Tahs kicked away so much in the 2nd half.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:32am
Fionn said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Rebels victory? 😛
The first half was so horrendous. Second half could have started very differently if Hodge hadn’t thrown that needless pass 5m out from the Tahs’ line.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:08pm
MARTO said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:08pm | ! Report
Don`t fret MAChocka. Ned will be first pick for Chucks Wallabies……..
February 16th 2018 @ 9:29am
Paul D said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
It was a messy game for the first stanza, but the tahs came into it better. The bench was stronger for the Tahs, particularly with the scrum. Though I thought the officiating of the scrum in the first half was a bit of a lottery.
I must have missed the warning to the Reb’s, but I thought the second yellow was a bit rough with the timing. Perhaps a stronger word to their captain that they were skating on thin ice would have been sufficient. It is a trial after all and it doesn’t do the Tahs any favours to play against 13 men for their own preparation.
Line out a bit of a worry. This was supposed to be a strongpoint with Simmons. More work to be done there.
All in all, after the 2 close losses against NZ in the 10’s and this game I think the Tahs have at least exited pre-season better than they went in.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:53am
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
‘All in all, after the 2 close losses against NZ (teams) in the 10’s and this game I think the Tahs have at least exited pre-season better than they went in.’
This has to be the true definition of optimism!?! 🙂
February 16th 2018 @ 9:57am
Cynical Play said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
What do make of Mason Chook?. I thought him too small last year, but he has come on a bit and seems to have some vision.
Beale looks hungry for footy.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:13am
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Hi ya Cynical… I haven’t really seen much of him, excepting NRC, to have a firm opinion as yet.
He seemed reasonably solid, and organised in those games… but SR is a different beast eh.
For mine, and a serious note, our first game against the Stormers is huge… it’s a must win!
A loss here would definitely put us on the back foot, as the next 2 games are away against da Shorks and Jags.
Must beat the Stormers… must!
February 16th 2018 @ 10:16am
jameswm said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
The one thing I noticed about Beale on that limited footage is how good he is at backing up and putting himself in good positions.
Mason – I have missed where his play suggests he could be really good. The footage I have seen, including the 10s – suggest he is decidedly average and I don’t get the excitement. Maybe it’s coincidence that I’ve seen him at his worst. from what I’ve seen not a great runner, passer or kicker. and a LLOONNNGG way behind Foley.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:23am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
james.. only saw one of mason’s games last year and it was not one for the scrapbook shall we say.. a lot of people have talked him up and some even want him back in qld..
let’s see how he goes this year.. i would like foley to get some time off.. he must have played close to the most minutes of rugby in 2017..
February 16th 2018 @ 3:11pm
Tony said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:11pm | ! Report
Cynical Play,
Good Queensland bloke Mack, Top fella , he`ll go good if Foley stays out of his way.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:08am
Paul D said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
“This has to be the true definition of optimism!?!”
That’s as far as I can stretch it!
February 16th 2018 @ 10:16am
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
😉
Fingers crossed, buttocks clinched eh Paul D… as I reckon we’re in for a roller-coaster ride this season!
February 16th 2018 @ 10:24am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
if it is a rollercoast that only goes up chook!!
c’mon lets be positive… it is the start of the season if we can’t do it now.. when can we??!!??
February 16th 2018 @ 10:35am
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Ffs riddler… take your profound positivity elsewhere please.
I’m employing a new strategy this season… moan, groan and be negative early and often.
Thereby… some positives just have to happen when least expected 😉
February 16th 2018 @ 10:46am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
chook lad..
i am king of positivity at the moment.. yesterday with an ex-rugger mate we discovered a little 8 cover restaurant that sells french oysters at 50c a pop.. (78cents in your money) we finished off 3 dozen and two bottles of the spaniard’s champagne.. happy happy days!!
as i said i am the king of positivity.. long live the king!!
February 16th 2018 @ 10:53am
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Haha… noice one. Positively noice!
Hey, and this is sure to start a fight… those french type oysters would’ve been better than those NZ bluff ‘n stuff thingies!?! 😉
February 16th 2018 @ 11:00am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
mate the kiwis are equal to the french surely!!
February 16th 2018 @ 1:30pm
Paulo said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
I arrived a bit late, missed the first few minutes.
Score doesn’t really reflect the game, it was relatively even while the main teams were on the field (14×5 until mid Q3), then blew out when the subs came in. By the end of Q3, only our 14 (Alex Newsome?) and the Rebels 9 (playing as a wing) were still on the field. Tahs extended squad was much better than Rebels extended squad, clearly, even before the send-offs.
Main event definitely was scrappy, many handling errors. This was a major problem last year, hope it gets better by the SR games. Tahs defense seemed more solid than last year (another major problem), but not sure how sharp Rebels attack was to test it.
Stand-out for me was also Rona at 13, liked him both in attack and defense. He’s a good addition to the squad if he maintains the form, rounds off the back line.
That high-kick for Folau to finish off was attempted by both Bernie and KB, though the try came from a KB one. One of the sub’s try came from Mason doing a similar kick to I think Bryce, pretty neat.
Latu still looks unfit. I like him a lot, hope he can ratchet up a gear to get back to the form he was showing early last year.
I saw most of the Rams NRC home games, Mason was on fire in a couple, weak in others. I think he has potential but is still far from SR starter level and also needs to gain consistency. Was OK yesterday.
I’m on the pessimistic end of the spectrum, don’t have high hopes for the Tahs for this season, just hoping it isn’t as ugly as last year. Hope they prove me wrong.
As for the Rebels, it’s unfair to expect much of them this year – too much change, more a group playing together than a team. Hope they use this year to gel, have high expectations of them next year.
February 16th 2018 @ 1:32pm
Blacky said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
Hooper outstanding as usual, winning turnovers, aggressive tackling And huge running metres including a 60metre try.
Concerns with the set piece, but that improved as the game went on.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:15pm
Tony said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:15pm | ! Report
^ Nice one Hoops.Give yourself a wrap.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:18pm
Machooka said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:18pm | ! Report
MARTO… how many handles do you currently run!?!
February 16th 2018 @ 4:33pm
Cynical Play said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:33pm | ! Report
Thought it was Marto…. M.A.R.T.O stop it.