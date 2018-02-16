Folau shines in big Tahs rugby trial win

Israel Folau has marked his return from an unusually long off-season break with a trademark try and an assist in the NSW Waratahs’ 47-5 win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Folau, who was rested from last year’s Wallabies spring tour, made the most of limited opportunities at suburban Brookvale in a game in which the Waratahs piled on seven tries and 47 unanswered points after the new-look Rebels scored first.

The classy fullback hadn’t played since October but imposed himself on the game with a couple of telling plays in the third of four quarters.

Folau soared high to take a kick from five-eighth Bernard Foley in a perfectly executed example of a move that delivered tries last year for the Wallabies and Waratahs.

After former Western Force prop Shambeckler Vui smashed his way over a few minutes later, Folau set up Lalakai Foketi for the Tahs’ fourth try.

A penalty try and five-pointers to Bryce Hegarty and Alex Newsome rounded off the scoring.

“Folau was getting back to some good form there and I thought we were smart at times,” Waratahs’ coach Daryl Gibson said.

“I thought the first half we were really rusty.

“We had opportunities, we didn’t really take through poor execution, at times the ball looked like it was a cake of soap and both teams couldn’t really hold on to it.

“The game broke up a little in the second half and we got some better ruck speed and some go forward.”

Captain and openside flanker Michael Hooper also had a busy game for the Tahs, dashing 60 metres for an intercept try in the second quarter after Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese gave the visitors the lead from a forward drive.

Hooker Damien Fitzpatrick and Wallabies lock and Waratahs recruit Rob Simmons came off the ground in the first half.

Simmons, whose wife gave birth to a boy early on Thursday morning copped a head gash, while Fitzpatrick has a suspected posterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

Gibson said halfback Nick Phipps was still two to three weeks away from recovering from his calf injury.

Rebels back Dom Shipperley jarred a knee.

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels pointed out the Rebels still had some major players to come back including Will Genia, Bill Meeks Ben Daley and Geoff Parling, though Marika Koroibete may miss their first Super Rugby game.

Wessels wasn’t bothered by the scoreline or having given up 87 points across their two trials

“I thought we were the better team for 40, 50 minutes of that game,” he said.

“We put together a team in five weeks, we came here and did some really simple things with massive intensity.

“We didn’t have a lot of the ball in that (first) half and we defended and we should have been leading at halftime had it not been for a jammy try that Michael Hooper scored.”