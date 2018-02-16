Are the Giants lumbering towards mediocrity?

The Giants have lost their lustre. The sparkling sports car that drove off the AFL production line is now dented and scratched from consecutive preliminary final defeats.

Despite their much heralded spread of pure talent and class, they have never quite gelled into the smooth-operating super-team expected of them. While Geelong and Hawthorn of past years combined sublime footballing ability with a steadfast team approach, it seems at times GWS too often rely upon individual brilliance.

It’s easy to say injuries and player retention have hurt the Giants, but that could be said of several teams in any given season. The loss of Shane Mumford and Steve Johnson, coupled with the impending retirements of experienced hands Heath Shaw, Brett Deledio and Ryan Griffen mean it is time for the much-touted core of youngsters to take ownership of the team.

The football world is no longer in awe of the Giants and their seemingly limitless potential and that is a good thing. For the Giants to take the next step, they need to develop an uncompromising ‘us against them’ mindset and roll up their sleeves to compliment their undeniably glistening skills.

The past two premiers have shown that a hardened, committed and tenacious team can overpower star power, and Leon Cameron will have surely taken note of this. He will be pencilling in players that do and don’t offer the unfashionable sacrificial team acts, those that lift their heads when other drop them.

That many are beginning to write the Giants off as all flash and no bang should burn at their sense of pride. Respect is a word highly bandied around among sporting circles. Those blessed with natural ability are universally admired, while within inner-circles, those that are dogged and hungry and leave nothing to chance, are the ones who are respected.

Luke Hodge and Joel Selwood are two who combine footballing nous, with an insatiable hunger. There is no reason why more members of the Giants stylish outfit can’t join Callan Ward and Stephen Coniglio as gritty players willing to give their all to turn a game.

This isn’t to say that the Giant’s free-flowing and entertaining gameplay is their downfall, more that they need an alternative option when the opposition is on top.

It was evident against Carlton in Round 12 that the playing group had run onto the ground expecting to win. In a competition that is becoming more even and competitive, wins, as well as percentage have become worth their weight in gold – just ask Melbourne.

If more players had embraced the Joel Selwood mindset and taken the responsibility upon themselves to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, would the Giants’ back to back draws have ended differently?

It’s easy to talk hypothetically, however it is evident that when a game hangs in the balance, teammates look for a spark. It’s clear to see teams walk taller and crash in harder when they are inspired by their mate’s heroics. It sets the standards and prompts others to do the same.

Too much is being left to too few at the Giants, and until they develop the necessary premiership mindset, questions of ‘what if?’ hang heavily over their heads. The old adage “a champion team will always beat a team of champions” has never rung truer.

If this undoubtedly talented team collectively buys in and decides to take the sports car off-roading, the rest of the competition is in for a rude awakening.