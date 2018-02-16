Lynne Anderson and Dean Pay to put the bite back in the Bulldogs

Peter ‘Bullfrog’ Moore was one of the most outstanding sporting administrators of all time, so it surprised no one when Lynne Anderson, one of his nine children, led a reform ticket at the Bulldogs to almost wipe out the incumbent board of directors.
Bullfrog, a Belmore newsagent at the time, began his 26-year reign in 1969 and netted 20 years of rugby league finals, five premierships, and four losing grand finals.
The secret to his success was setting up a culture of a family club – literally.
The perfect example was the 1980 premiership-winning side of Greg Brentnall, Chris Anderson, Chris Mortimer, Peter Mortimer, Steve Gearin, Garry Hughes, Steve Mortimer, Mark Hughes, Steve Folkes, Graeme Hughes, Geoff Robinson, George Peponis (c), and John Coveny.
Known as ‘The Entertainers’, Anderson and Folkes married Bullfrog’s daughters Lynne and Karen, the three Hughes brothers were Bullfrog’s nephews, and the family culture was enhanced by three Mortimer brothers.
Between them, they played 1530 games for the club, with Anderson and Folkes going on to coach the Bulldogs to premierships.
Club members didn’t have to be related to Bullfrog to be part of the family, the culture was all-embracing. But there have been lean times at Belmore in recent years, with the culture lost in the telling.
Until last Sunday.
League Videos See more »
In a bitterly fought AGM, Lynne Anderson promised a return to the family culture to top the votes.
And with a track record of being caught up in the Bulldog culture from the moment she could walk, Lynne is the new chair.
On the reform ticket were her husband, Chris Anderson, long-term Bulldogs Steve Price, Paul Dunn, and the only survivor of the past board Steve Mortimer, with 824 Bulldog games between them. There’s also dual international John Ballesty, who as general manager of the Canterbury Leagues Club turned it from near insolvency in 1982 into one of Australia’s most financially successful clubs, and life-long Belmore tragic John Khoury, who brings vast corporate experience.
That’s the off-field leadership, with Dean Pay – who played 108 games in blue and white – the on-field leader as coach.
There are so many positives in the new regime, but there are major questions still to be answered.
The most vital will be Kieran Foran’s attitude, and availability.
Having played the last of his 147 games for Manly in 2015, Foran only played nine for Parramatta in 2016, and 17 for the Warriors last season. As one of the new signings, four clubs in as many years hardly conjures up stability, nor loyalty.
On the other side of the coin, the previous board punted Josh Reynolds to the Wests Tigers, and James Graham to the Dragons, when both were club and fan faithfuls.
And the sloppy sacking of coach Des Hasler remains undecided in a $2 million damages claim yet to be heard in court.
But the vast majority of evidence strongly suggests board, led by Lynne Anderson, and the on-field team led by Dean Pay will put the bite back in the Bulldogs.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:59am
The Barry said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:59am | ! Report
One of the things I’ve always been appreciative of as a Bulldogs supporter is the prompt action that’s taken when trouble hits. It’s not allowed to fester for too long. This is another example of that.
Whether it works or not remains to be seen but change needed to occur.
By the way, siblings means brothers and sisters, not children.
February 16th 2018 @ 8:32am
BA Sports said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
The siblings bit made me laugh…
Baz,
Are you worried about the balance of the Board? 4 ex-players; granted a couple have been involved in business since their playing days? Too many ex-players on a Board can be a problem and while i admit i know nothing of the other two (though i wouldn’t have thought coming up with the idea for more poker machines and longer trading hours at the Leagues Club was that difficult a business plan), but if they are tragic Bulldogs fans, it can still lead to too many decisions with hearts instead of heads.
I think good balance on a Board needs a person completely removed from the club with good business acumen – to provide that counter opinion that doesn’t have emotion attached to it.
Like you say, I guess we wait and see..
February 16th 2018 @ 9:46am
The Barry said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
I don’t know enough about their backgrounds to comment with authority but I get what you’re saying.
I’m not sure about Chris Anderson but the rest all have business experience so if they can bring passion as well as smarts, that can work ok.
Things in business tend to work in cycles and the Dogs have gone for the dispassionate, neutral administrators for a while. I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing to bring it back ‘in house’ for a while.
Heart over head decision making is not good, but passion is not necessarily bad.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Nat said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
The one positive of a dispassionate administrator is the succession plan they will leave behind. A clear set of protocols that can be supported and built upon by passionate club people. A win win.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:07pm
3_Hats SSTID 2014 said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:07pm | ! Report
Their Board may be settled now but they still have plenty of back-ended contracts to deal with.
Des’s legacy won’t be corrected overnight, there is still the settlement to deal with.
Paul Dunn couldn’t run a chook raffle, he has hired by Souths but took the payday without fixing anything at all, he actually made the club worse but it was a tough gig though in those days.
Anything on Paul Langmack?
Is he going back into the fold also?
What about the Hughes side of the family club, any olive branches there?
Mark and Garry Hughes were treated unfairly, I am led to believe!
Is the new board also going to fix this mess?
http://www.smh.com.au/news/news/hughes-family-divorces-bulldogs/2009/03/26/1237657074189.html
In 2009 the Bulldogs wanted to return to the old days, the so-called family club.
Well here we are in 2018 some 9 years later and the same crap is being peddled.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:48pm
The Barry said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:48pm | ! Report
One day someone will write an article that you can’t link to some injustice that’s been done to Souths…
I’ll fall off my chair when it happens
February 16th 2018 @ 4:48pm
The Barry said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:48pm | ! Report
9 years is better than 43 years…
February 16th 2018 @ 8:00am
Jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
Yes, some magical culture of 30 years again will return and everything will be fine
I’m getting a hat – make the bulldogs great again!
Nostalgia and nepotism are a dangerous mix
February 16th 2018 @ 8:18am
The Barry said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Culture isn’t magical Jeff.
If you re-create the values and behaviours of 30 years ago and get the players to buy in to the values and demonstrate the behaviours through their decision making then bang, the culture is re-created.
Part of a strong culture is that feeling that you’re part of something bigger, hence the references to 30 years ago.
It really is that simple. If it seems magical to you it’s probably a good indicator that you don’t really understand organisational culture.
Cavemen thought lightning was magic…
February 16th 2018 @ 1:31pm
jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
Culture is a word used by clubs to try and differentiate themselves from others when really they are just the same
Fans like you lap it up
February 16th 2018 @ 4:51pm
The Barry said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:51pm | ! Report
Yep, you have no idea.
Organisational culture isn’t limited to footy clubs.
Pretty much every organisation in the world is trying to create a culture that differentiates it from its competition.
February 16th 2018 @ 8:00am
morley101 said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
I suspect the Bulldogs will go backwards before going forward, The 2018 season will be battle and I expect a bottom 4 finish.
February 16th 2018 @ 8:10am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
“Lynne Anderson, one of [Moore’s] nine siblings”
Sigh…
February 16th 2018 @ 9:18am
JOHNY BULLDOG said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
Foran will kill it this year & the Doggies will be playing finals again.
February 16th 2018 @ 1:29pm
jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Yeah, -actually no
February 16th 2018 @ 2:19pm
JOHNY BULLDOG said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:19pm | ! Report
You’ll see Dustby,you’ll see!
February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am
Paul said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
I’m still trying to work out how “Lynn Anderson and Dean Pay to put bite back into Bulldogs” will occur when the only thing they said they’ll do is bring back the family culture? Good luck doing that seeing neither the Bulldogs or any other Club has come remotely close to duplicating the same “culture” in the past 30 years.
Why not create a brand new one that can be built on solid fundamentals; ie good communication, trust and support, etc. The Doggies will go nowhere if they keep trying to reinvent the past.
February 16th 2018 @ 1:30pm
jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Make the bulldogs great again !