Melbourne Storm vs Leeds Rhinos: World Club Challenge rugby league live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm will begin life after Cooper Cronk when they take on the Leeds Rhinos in the annual World Club Challenge, pitting the premiers of the NRL and English Super League against each other.

Melbourne will have a similar side to the one which defeated the North Queensland Cowboys in the 2017 NRL grand final, but without Cronk, there is a huge hole to fill.

That responsibility will fall on Cameron Munster and rookie Brodie Croft, with the former in particular now facing a huge role to ensure the men in purple continue to be a success.

It’s not just Cronk the Storm have lost though. Tohu Harris has departed for the Warriors and his versatility on the edge is going to be difficult to replace, while front rower Jordan McLean has gone to the Cowboys.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been earmarked to have a big season up front and will want to make a statement with the eyes of the rugby league world on him here, while the pack will again be led by Jesse Bromwich. The return of Ryan Hoffman from the New Zealand Warriors also adds plenty of experience.

Like Melbourne, Leeds have lost one of their big guns from 2017, with half Danny McGuire moving to Hull Kingston Rovers. The new-look halves combination of Joel Moon and Richie Myler have big shoes to fill if they are to work their way past Melbourne.

If their forward pack can find a way to nullify the Storm, then they may be in with a chance.

Former Manly Sea Eagle, St George Illawarra Dragon, Cronulla Shark and Newcastle Knight Adam Cuthbertson will lead the pack from the front row, alongside Brad Singleton, while hooker Matt Parcell takes on the ageless Cameron Smith.

Even if the pack can find a way to stay in the game for Leeds, they will need to rely on points being posted by Tom Briscoe and English winger Ryan Hall.

They take on the dangerous combination of Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr, who were both at the top of the NRL’s try-scoring charts in 2017 and could cause carnage here.

Prediction

Even without Cronk, the Storm are the most professional outfit on the planet, and with home-ground advantage should cruise to a big win.

Storm by 16.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the World Club Challenge from 7:30pm (AEDT)