New Zealand vs Australia: T20 tri-series cricket live scores, blog

Australia might be through to the final of the trans-Tasman tri-series but a win over New Zealand would make it four in four. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this fifth T20 from 5pm (AEDT) at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Kiwi leg of the competition began earlier this week, with New Zealand pounding England to a 12-run defeat.

England, who were the runners-up at the 2016 Word T20, were first blasted for 196, before the New Zealand spinners ensured the visitors’ middle order was squeezed out in the middle overs.

As a result, a loss for the Kiwis here will keep the Poms in the hunt to make the final. But if the Black Caps win, it would make the New Zealand-England match on Sunday a dead rubber.

All three of Australia’s victories in the competition have been set up by their bowlers, with their opposition restricted to scores of 117, 155 and 137 respectively.

In their opener, Andrew Tye’s four-wicket haul helped Australia to the win, while Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between them in the second.

While David Warner hasn’t been at his best and Aaron Finch was absent from the first couple of games, the batting has been shouldered well by Chris Lynn, Maxwell and, to a lesser extent, D’Arcy Short.

The Kiwis would hope to win the toss and field; Australia are yet to bat first in the competition and it could pose a challenge. However, even in the case of having to bat first, the home side need the kind of knocks Martin Guptill and Kane Richardson played in the previous game.

Guptill was off to a flier and when he departed, skipper Williamson took over and upped the ante, then former Hong Kong international Mark Chapman chipped in with a 20 of his own.

If Colin Munro can come to the party, having missed out in the first two games, things could get interesting for the neutral fans.

Join The Roar for all the action.