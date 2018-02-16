New Zealand vs Australia: T20 tri-series cricket live scores, blog

Australia might be through to the final of the trans-Tasman tri-series but a win over New Zealand would make it four in four. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this fifth T20 from 5pm (AEDT) at Eden Park in Auckland.
The Kiwi leg of the competition began earlier this week, with New Zealand pounding England to a 12-run defeat.
England, who were the runners-up at the 2016 Word T20, were first blasted for 196, before the New Zealand spinners ensured the visitors’ middle order was squeezed out in the middle overs.
As a result, a loss for the Kiwis here will keep the Poms in the hunt to make the final. But if the Black Caps win, it would make the New Zealand-England match on Sunday a dead rubber.
All three of Australia’s victories in the competition have been set up by their bowlers, with their opposition restricted to scores of 117, 155 and 137 respectively.
In their opener, Andrew Tye’s four-wicket haul helped Australia to the win, while Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between them in the second.
While David Warner hasn’t been at his best and Aaron Finch was absent from the first couple of games, the batting has been shouldered well by Chris Lynn, Maxwell and, to a lesser extent, D’Arcy Short.
The Kiwis would hope to win the toss and field; Australia are yet to bat first in the competition and it could pose a challenge. However, even in the case of having to bat first, the home side need the kind of knocks Martin Guptill and Kane Richardson played in the previous game.
Guptill was off to a flier and when he departed, skipper Williamson took over and upped the ante, then former Hong Kong international Mark Chapman chipped in with a 20 of his own.
If Colin Munro can come to the party, having missed out in the first two games, things could get interesting for the neutral fans.
5:25pm
Targa said | 5:25pm | ! Report
I will
5:21pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:21pm | ! Report
There’s a dropped caught-and-bowled chance very early in the Tye over but once Guptill has some sort of a look at him, that same shot comes out of his repertoire…
…gets his front foot out again and smashes it over long-off for another six. He’s on fire here.
Tries an upper cut that he misses but then gets a full-toss down the leg-side which he upper-laps over the fine-leg fielder’s head for a four.
On this small outfield, will be surprised if 200 doesn’t get breached today.
0/56 in 5.
5:18pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:18pm | ! Report
Andrew Tye has been introduced now after the first four overs have gone for aplenty.
5:17pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Lovely batting this. Guptill has come out with a tactic to go after the bowling if the ball’s in a good length – almost like it’s death overs batting. Stanlake gets crashed over his head for a HUGE SIX before he gets off strike with a single.
Munro holds on to his shape a lot more when he punches an off-drive over the mid-off’s head and it almost goes the distance.
0/43 in 4.
5:13pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:13pm | ! Report
A much better over from Richardson. Already changing his pace down as both, Munro and Guptill look to take him on. Couple of very expansive shots and between them, the pair scores just a single.
Off the fifth delivery, a quicker ball thuds into the Guptill pads and they are off for a leg-bye. A dot off an inside edge to end the over.
Earlier in the over, a similar inside edge had gone to the fine-leg fence.
0/31 in 3.
5:09pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:09pm | ! Report
Surprising tactics from David Warner. Stanlake can crank it up to 150 km/hr and he has the third-man up in the Powerplay. Guptill manages to play it down to that region for a four, upper bunting it to that region.
This was after it was clipped to the leg-side by Munro and earned him three runs.
Couple of dots after that boundary, Guptill smashes a fuller ball from Stanlake over long-off for a mighty six!
New Zealand are away.
0/25 in 2.
5:07pm
Rellum said | 5:07pm | ! Report
Is there anyway to watch this game?
5:11pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:11pm | ! Report
Fox Sports.
5:18pm
JD St George said | 5:18pm | ! Report
I heart radio nz station radio sport to listen to commentary
5:23pm
Rellum said | 5:23pm | ! Report
cheers
5:05pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:05pm | ! Report
Billy Stanlake takes up the attack from the other end and Munro will take first strike to him.
5:05pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 5:05pm | ! Report
Martin Guptill has gotten off the mark with a boundary off Richardson, clipping a ball on the middle-stump through fine-leg. The fielder’s up inside the circle, and that helps. Follows it up with two dots, before tapping the next to in front of square on the leg-side for a couple.
The field’s an interesting one. No third-man, no fine-leg, and that’s forcing Richardson into bowling stump to stump…
…and even as I say that, he’s bowled two wides. One wide outside the off and the second down the leg-side. A dot and then the over ends the way it had begun – with a four behind the wickets. This time through third-man.
Expensive first over despite no batting risk.
0/12 in 1.