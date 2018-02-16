Reds hang on for 17-15 trial win

It was supposed to be a trial but instead Queensland Reds received a wake up call in their tight 17-15 win over the second tier Fiji Warriors at a steamy Ballymore on Thursday night.

The Reds struggled in the humidity with their ball control but avoided blushes when Hamish Stewart slotted a sideline conversion after winger Izaia Perese scored in the 75th minute.

Reds coach Brad Thorn had wanted to run the rule over the likes of Jono Lance at No.10 in Quade Cooper’s absence and ex-ACT Brumbies flyer Aidan Toua at fullback with Karmichael Hunt still facing drug charges.

But he has plenty more food for thought ahead of their Super Rugby opener against Melbourne Rebels on February 23 after a rusty overall display against the Warriors.

“It was a pretty frustrating game to watch from our side. You can’t control anything if you can’t control the ball,” Thorn said.

“The ball was like soap but you are going to have wet slippery conditions in Super Rugby, especially in New Zealand – we have to learn fast.”

All eyes were on Lance after the two-time Super Rugby title winner recovered from a broken hand to get the nod over hot favourite Stewart for the playmaker role in the Ballymore trial.

In his first game for Queensland since starting his career at the Reds from 2011-13, Lance showed flashes of brilliance in his 50 minute display.

His inspired run led to Queensland’s opening try to prop Taniela Tupou in the fifth minute.

And Lance was impressive in defence before being replaced by Stewart in the second half.

Asked if he was closer to deciding his No.10 for the Rebels, Thorn said: “I just think we have two good guys there – Stewart and Lance.

“They are very similar. Hamish is like a younger version of Jono. Tough competitors, just a different age so we will have a look at that next week.”

Lance, 27, left the now defunct Western Force and initially signed with the Rebels for 2018.

But Lance was lured to the Reds on a one year deal with Thorn creating a new-look backline after telling star halves Cooper and Nick Frisby they were not in his 2018 plans.

The Reds nabbed a 10-0 lead with a penalty after as many minutes before the Warriors turned the tables to lock up the scores 10-10 by halftime.

The Warriors threatened an upset when Ratunaisa Navuma crossed in the 59th minute after dominating possession to give the visitors a 15-10 buffer.

However the Reds hung on as the Warriors rued fullback Enele Malele’s missed penalty shot in the 51st minute.