Reds hang on for 17-15 trial win

It was supposed to be a trial but instead Queensland Reds received a wake up call in their tight 17-15 win over the second tier Fiji Warriors at a steamy Ballymore on Thursday night.
The Reds struggled in the humidity with their ball control but avoided blushes when Hamish Stewart slotted a sideline conversion after winger Izaia Perese scored in the 75th minute.
Reds coach Brad Thorn had wanted to run the rule over the likes of Jono Lance at No.10 in Quade Cooper’s absence and ex-ACT Brumbies flyer Aidan Toua at fullback with Karmichael Hunt still facing drug charges.
But he has plenty more food for thought ahead of their Super Rugby opener against Melbourne Rebels on February 23 after a rusty overall display against the Warriors.
“It was a pretty frustrating game to watch from our side. You can’t control anything if you can’t control the ball,” Thorn said.
“The ball was like soap but you are going to have wet slippery conditions in Super Rugby, especially in New Zealand – we have to learn fast.”
All eyes were on Lance after the two-time Super Rugby title winner recovered from a broken hand to get the nod over hot favourite Stewart for the playmaker role in the Ballymore trial.
In his first game for Queensland since starting his career at the Reds from 2011-13, Lance showed flashes of brilliance in his 50 minute display.
His inspired run led to Queensland’s opening try to prop Taniela Tupou in the fifth minute.
And Lance was impressive in defence before being replaced by Stewart in the second half.
Asked if he was closer to deciding his No.10 for the Rebels, Thorn said: “I just think we have two good guys there – Stewart and Lance.
“They are very similar. Hamish is like a younger version of Jono. Tough competitors, just a different age so we will have a look at that next week.”
Lance, 27, left the now defunct Western Force and initially signed with the Rebels for 2018.
But Lance was lured to the Reds on a one year deal with Thorn creating a new-look backline after telling star halves Cooper and Nick Frisby they were not in his 2018 plans.
The Reds nabbed a 10-0 lead with a penalty after as many minutes before the Warriors turned the tables to lock up the scores 10-10 by halftime.
The Warriors threatened an upset when Ratunaisa Navuma crossed in the 59th minute after dominating possession to give the visitors a 15-10 buffer.
However the Reds hung on as the Warriors rued fullback Enele Malele’s missed penalty shot in the 51st minute.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:42am
bigbaz said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
They were woeful, long season coming up,had enough ball to beat 3 sides but absolutely no idea how to beat a man or break the line.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:46am
Adsa said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Sounds like last years Stiles coached team Baz.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:55am
bigbaz said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Yep , but worse really, we had anticipated something better.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:58am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
why? last year had moore, cooper, smith, simmons, hunt…
chip on shoulder.. pushing an agenda yet again small baz..
February 16th 2018 @ 8:10am
bigbaz said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
Ahh, attack the messenger, wish someone would push an agenda in attack.
February 16th 2018 @ 8:25am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:25am | ! Report
unlike yourself attacking thorn and the current potential tens?
another sycophant cooper follower like u.. r.roberts.. recently highlighted some interesting stats … games won with and without qc over past 4 years… the difference in results were negligible..
let’s hope this year isn’t full of rose coloured glasses on a reality that didn’t happen..
also i really don’t understand these people throwing comments about on blogs etc about how they won’t go the reds games because cooper isn’t playing..
you support qld or you support the player..
that logic is lost on me..
February 16th 2018 @ 8:40am
bigbaz said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Mm , I haven’t mentioned Cooper, nor for that matter Thorn though I hold him responsible for the team and selections.
You, it seems have a Cooper phobia and looks like you’re missing him already. Don’t worry, I’m sure another talent will rise that you dislike and can spend the next decade attacking, or you can just keep having a shot at smallbaz
Cheers
February 16th 2018 @ 8:56am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
no cooper phobia..
just tired of this pushed agenda..
live with reality..
February 16th 2018 @ 9:14am
Realist said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Grow up Riddler and get back to work.
Pathetic
February 16th 2018 @ 9:23am
Train Without A Station said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
What’s the agenda though riddler?
That he’s a better flyhalf option then 3 others, none of which have started more than 15 Super Rugby games at 10?
That’s not exactly a controversial claim. Nobody is saying he should be nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
why pathetic realist? is it not possible to be impartial?
as for get back to work.. there are 2 hemispheres in the world.. the world does not rotate around oz..
February 16th 2018 @ 10:40am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
the agenda is that cooper has been hard done by and that he is better than he actually is..
hyperbole by a few that comment a lot..
none of us here have played with or against or coached him at a high level i would wager a fair wedge.. we are fans of he game and the team.. i think people who have spent time with him in these team environments day on day know a huge amount more than those of us who sprout about what they may have seen on his social media..
talking of team player.. did he give a wrap to the 7’s team on social media after sydney? honest question..
anyway.. let’s see how the new boys go.. where have we finished the last few years?
what is that saying about doing the same and expecting a different result?
February 16th 2018 @ 11:17am
Train Without A Station said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
But just changing and hoping it works without any reason to suggest it will is no better.
In this case just hoping is based on the fact that the alternatives aren’t proven to be an improvement.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:46pm
Charlie Turner said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:46pm | ! Report
Are you sure about the term sycophant riddler? Is big baz attempting to curry favour or seek personal advantage from Quade Cooper?
February 16th 2018 @ 10:56am
JP said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
Riddler that performance from the Reds is the same rubbish the Reds have dished up for 4 years.I was there, were you?? Obviously not.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:03am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
jp.. i hold my hand up.. haven’t been to qld game in more than 20 years.. long way to go for a game..
but how does that make me less of a fan than you?
February 16th 2018 @ 11:15am
JP said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Yeah, it`s pretty far to get to Ballymore when you are a Kiwi living in New Zealand, ay bro.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:19am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
???
February 16th 2018 @ 3:31pm
Charlie Turner said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:31pm | ! Report
I did not see the Fiji game or the 10’s but I did happen to be in Brisbane a couple of weeks ago and wandered down to Balymore to watch the Reds v Whites trial. I wasn’t expecting a test match and really only went over for a beer, God bless XXXX. I was hoping to see some aggression but it was a strangely listless performance from 30+ players all hoping to impress the new hard man coach. It’s always hard to take much from a trial but with Thorn talking about competition for spots and intent I was hoping to see some of that famed All Black’s/Thorn fire instilled in the players.
Thorn is playing his hand like John Mitchell, a tough, no nonsense, my way or the highway coach. Mitchell’s career to date has been largely disappointing for someone with his rugby acumen, primarily due to his scorched earth personality. At this point in Thorns coaching career he’s half as successful as Stiles who was given one season to prove himself after back to back, undefeated NRC campaigns. Thorn should be given no more or no less leniency from the Reds boards after the chips are counted at the end of the season.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:49am
Bib said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Forward pack and defence are reasonably good given their age. The tight 5 could feature heavily in wallabies squad in about 2-3 years time. The Reds seem to have a great production line of tall timber.
In saying that I have no idea where tries, let alone a bonus point will come from. The game plan seems to be the same as last year with more fitness – no idea besides 2 wide off the pod after phase 1. It’s going to be a long year.
February 16th 2018 @ 7:51am
Bib said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
I should also add, it’s like they need a 10 which can play good front foot ball to unleash the reasonably fast outside backs…
February 16th 2018 @ 7:53am
bigbaz said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Shh don’t mention the 10
February 16th 2018 @ 7:55am
Bib said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
I think the pack are going to generate a bit of good ball this year. In all honesty a 10 like Quade would do a bit of damage.
Stewart will be a bit like Macintyre but less flakey so he may hang for a bit longer. Lance… meh
February 16th 2018 @ 11:29am
Jacko said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
So if QC is so good why have they been so bad over the past 2 seasons with him? Would Cooper really have done a bit of damage? If he can do damage why has he not shown that for 2 years? Thats why Thorn got rid of him….he may have a great game every 10 times he playes but the other 9 are average to rubbish
February 16th 2018 @ 1:12pm
Train Without A Station said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
Maybe the other 14 players aren’t very good?
Some good players have spent their entire careers in terrible teams.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:51pm
JP said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
How come the Crusaders didn’t win a Super Title with Carter at 10 from 2009 to 2015 ? Your argument is rendered Null and Void Mr Jacko.Try again next year.
February 16th 2018 @ 8:49am
Redsfan1 said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
Lance is not a 10. A utility player maybe but not a 10.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:04am
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
he really never has been a standout 10 in the games i have seen.. admittedly i have seen very few.. more probably up here playing for worc’ than down below..
last year.. especially here on roar there was a significant push from a few very frequent commentators for lance over foley..
there was no real logic or justification to it.. just a dislike of foley..
i want the reds to win and the wallabies to win.. if that is with lance.. great.. but i just cannot see it… he is a very good player but a journeyman at this level.. a shepard/huxley/gerrad/ etc..
let’s go with the youth and get them in there.. we came next to last over past few years with so many brilliant stars earning a huge wedge.. what worse can we do? maybe uncover a new diamond among those rocks..
February 16th 2018 @ 1:38pm
Redsfan1 said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Agree 100%. To me Lance doesn’t have speed, size, a big boot or slick passing game. He’s ok at all these things and a handy player but no standout.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:50am
Rhys Bosley said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
The positives against were:
1. Solid defence for long periods against a good attacking team and only gave up two tries.
2. The scrum, it’s a weapon.
3. The lineout while Paenga-Amosa was on.
4. Finishing out the game from behind. Dropping the ball in the last 20 was a major curse last season, so it is a great improvement.
Work ons
1. Handling in the wet, dropped ball lost all attacking momentum for large parts of the game.
2. Mafi’s lineout throw is too low and was disrupted several times.
3. Both tens made mistakes kicking from hand, need to make sure those penalty touchfinders don’t get missed and balls don’t go dead.
4. Discipline, too many high tackles, especially from the captain. They can’t afford that, in a proper game there would have been yellow cards.
5. The attacking breakdown work was a bit wanting to begin with, with balls getting pinched by the Fijians. It improved as the game went on.
Amusement factor
1. All those on here who think the choice of fly half was the biggest deal, in a game of wet weather rugby. It wasn’t like Coooper would have made a difference in attack with those outside him dropping the ball!
Point of interest
1. Chris Kuridrani tearing it up at 12 for the Warriors, Queensland clearly didn’t see the best from him on the wing.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:12am
Tony said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
“ The ball was like soap but you are going to have wet slippery conditions in Super Rugby, especially in New Zealand – we have to learn fast.”
Really ?? Learn fast ?? You don`t say Brad – Slippery ball in QLD in February ?? Slippery ball in New Zealand ? ..umm err arr umm err arr . What have you been doing in the pre season Brad in training for ball security for wet conditions ?? . It`s wet Humid and slippery from November to early April in Brisbane Brad.
You were obviously too busy in the gym looking to see if you could beat your previous personal best bench press .That`ll do me. Get rid of this Kiwi bloke already.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:20am
ethan said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
Great observations mate. Was surprised just how good Kuridrani looked considering his average showing for the Reds. We’ve been so stuck on the two playmaker system it seems we missed out on trialing him in his best position. Time to put the big bodies at 12.
The ball was a cake of soap so can forgive some of the handling, but it was still horrendous. Seemed to improve in the second half.
Missed the first 10 minutes, but thought Stewart gave much better service than Lance, and might have done enough to pip him to the starting jersey. McDermott also looked a promising prospect at scrumhalf.
Can’t blame the Reds for trying to kick a lot – it was the right tactic in the conditions – but execution was just terrible.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:58pm
Dwards said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Thanks Rhys,
My comments are only based on the first half – haven’t had a chance to see Hamish step up yet.
I agree with your summary.
I thought their defence against a team of talented attacking rugby players was excellent and committed. SUrprised more tries didn’t come against them – a major issue last year.
Handling was poor, but in the context of them trying to offload a lot more than previously – I’ll live with that for now.
Finally, Thorns response – there were a lot of good things, but he immediately identifies the issues and owns them.
I feel like Thorn is getting a lot of hatred and I don’t really get it. I also don’t think he’ll care. Despite opinions otherwise he does not strike me as insecure and I don’t think he’ll make decisions based on that.
Quietly hopreful but realistically thinking this will be a slow starting team that will surprise a lot of teams in the latter half of the season.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:26am
UTB said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
How were we supposed to find out about this game – couldn’t they have sent us an email?
Where did anyone get the password to buy members rates tickets?
I live 2kms from Ballymore and I’m a reds member and wanted to see the match (when someone connected with the team told me about it on Thursday afternoon) but it just got too hard. Way to go in getting fans involved. A game against a Fiji side at Ballymore should have been a decent way to get some buzz going around the team and get maybe convince a few more to buy memberships.
Sounds like I didn’t miss much.
February 16th 2018 @ 11:54am
Train Without A Station said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
I got an email, saw it on facebook and instagram…
February 16th 2018 @ 11:54am
Ballymore Brumby said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
The game was advertised a lot via social media outlets and at least two emails were sent specifically about this match. It was likely also mentioned in other emails during the pre-season.
In addition to the numerous cross promotions about the new brewing sponsor at Ballymore for the match, getting fairly favourable write ups in different online outlets in the led up to the game.
There was also the prospect that the weather was going to be terrible that evening with severe weather predicted (but didn’t). In addition it was a Thursday evening, and Ballymore for many people is a hassle to get to.
So not sure what more they could have done to get the word out.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:29pm
UTB said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
I’m a Reds Member – have been for years – got no email. I sit with 4 other guys (members) – they didn’t know about it either. We’re all middle age blokes – we are not on social media (chances are we are not unique in this respect). In age terms I’d say we’re pretty typical of about 40%-60% of the crowd.
I read the Brisbane times website at least 4 times a day. An advert perhaps????
I did get an email about the international tickets this week – so they have my info.
I’ll got to Ballymore at any excuse – if they can’t get me there then they have an issue. Fan base, engagement, etc.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:39pm
riddler said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
http://www.redsrugby.com.au/
no disrespect here utb at all.. but if u can look at something called brisbane times 4 times a day … it shouldn’t be that hard to check out the qld rugby site once a week..
and i am also an over the hill nobody with no social media..
February 16th 2018 @ 12:57pm
AJ said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
Funny, I let my membership go about 3 years ago and still get texts and emails including this trial.
February 16th 2018 @ 1:13pm
Train Without A Station said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
As do I
February 16th 2018 @ 1:39pm
Ballymore Brumby said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
Not to mention the numerous write ups around the web – such as here on The Roar on morning of the 15 Feb “Lance named at No.10 for Reds trial”…
In addition, a big write up in the Courier Mail on 14 Feb – online, not sure if it was in the print edition.
The Brisbane Times has had some pretty spotty rugby reporting of late.
For a mid week, pre-season event, I think they took a reasonable approach with the amount of promotion they did.
February 16th 2018 @ 3:00pm
UTB said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Gents,
Points taken – but I don’t check the Reds website regularly because its not very good (PR message rubbish). However I did check it to find pre-season games because I like to go to them – there weren’t any shown. I emailed reds membership – in mid-January – they said nothing was confirmed.
An article on the 14th / 15th for a game on the 15th is not really giving people notice.
Notwithstanding I legged it home and went to buy tickets for myself and daughter hoping to catch the second half at least. I had no password so was going to have to shell out double the price.
I love the Reds – I live next to the ground – I don’t live in a cave. If they want to bemoan poor ticket sales in the season then they need to give it a bit of thought. Trials used to be advertised well in advance and free entry for members – who buy beers and chips. get some engagement and buzz going – more bums on seats when the season starts. A game at Ballymore (against Fiji!!) is a treat – make the most of it! At least half of my mates would have showed up given more than 2hrs notice.
Putting stuff on social media is a cop out way of engaging with the fan base (modern marketing bs). That’s only part of the fan base.
February 16th 2018 @ 4:24pm
Ballymore Brumby said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
Don’t get me wrong, it can always be improved. Most people have social media in some form, either directly or indirectly. However I don’t see what more reasonable steps they could have taken? What ways could they have communicated it? How would you “communicate with the fanbase” in a better way, beyond what they’ve done in 2018 so far?
In fairness it wasn’t the articles’ purpose to give people notice for the match, I think thats unfair.
Honestly I think it should have been free entry or at most gold coin donation with any extra donations for the Tonga Appeal which I believe was being run.
Only had to note the difference between crowds at a Ballymore NRC (free entry) and the lack of turn out at Vikings Park +$12 admission during the last NRC season except for the final…
I’m not sure what you want them to reasonably do to advertise it more in a cost effective way? They’ve had a number of fan evenings late last year and January, a trial match which I would have gone to had it not been terrible weather and hosted the Global 10s.