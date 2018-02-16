The Roar’s 2018 AFL top 50: 41-50

Welcome to the end game, the fifth string, the E-Team, the end game.
On Monday, Ryan took us through the best of the best in the top 10, which was followed on Tuesday by Josh looking at those in the next bracket.
On Wednesday, Madelyn wrote about players 21-30, and yesterday Cam Rose looked at numbers 31 through 40.
Today we conclude our series. With apologies to Jarryd Blair and all those left on the sidelines, this is it and you didn’t make it. Without further ado.
41. Luke Parker
Parker is the perfect Swan – imperfect with his touch, immaculate in his application. He is a maniacal ball of relentless, hunting the ball with shoulders arched, no other thoughts in his head. Certainly no concept of pain – Parker is fearless and one of the country’s most menacing 182cm and 85kg physical specimens.
He seems at home at ground-level, willing hacked but purposeful clearances forward, yet it’s what he does in the air that makes him so special. He’s prone to furious, and impressive, high-flying, adding elements of the spectacular to his otherwise working class game. At just 25, Parker seems set to remain one of the league’s elite midfielders for some time, an irreplaceable cog in perhaps the game’s most powerful on-ball squadron.
42. Elliot Yeo
Elliot Yeo is prone to madness, but it’s the same part of his brain that makes him fantastic. He takes the game on, sometimes too fervently, but it’s that dare that separates him, that creates life and movement.
On an ageing, stagnant West Coast team last season, Yeo was oxygen, his dash and accelerating physicality off half-back his team’s best source of transition offence.
There will, of course, always be the hitting the post waltzing into an open goal against Collingwood moments for Yeo, but he gives much more than he takes away, and will only be more important for West Coast this season as he soaks up more time in a now depleted midfield.
43. Jack Viney
In a lot of ways Jack Viney is the antithesis of Yeo. Where Yeo’s leap ascends into commercials, Viney brawls manfully in the dirt. He is honest almost to a fault, one of the game’s most prolific tacklers, always operating in the tightest, most desperate of spaces. He is one of those players who it seems odd to ever see in wide open space.
Viney’s stats were down across the board last year and his season tailed off late, hampered by injury. But the legend grew a little more, built by singular transcendent performances, like his 38-touch master class in Perth, willing the Demons across the line against the Eagles, by the tip of Tom McDonald’s boot.
44. Tom T Lynch
The indie Tom Lynch is vastly less impressive than his counterpart under the obvious bright lights, but much cooler in the nuanced corner of the quiet bookshop. Adelaide’s Lynch has almost created his own position, a hybrid key forward and winger.
Nick Riewoldt and Matthew Richardson played that role in the twilight of their careers, but they both looked like key forwards playing on the wing. Lynch doesn’t. The cadences of his motion move with the beats of a midfielder, the subtle caresses of his passes inboard such a vital ingredient of what made the Adelaide machine so devastating last season. He’s all class, sumptuously skilled, and can go forward and punish the scoreboard.
45. Patrick Ryder
One of the hardest players in the league to place – you can see him as an impactful but frustrating star that falls short of superstar, or you can see him as a more realised package of physical, artful brilliance.
There were many moments last season, but surely the most pure – the most, for what it was, perfect – was Ryder’s magnificent deft tap to a streaming Robbie Gray for the match-winning goal in the wet against the Saints. It was otherworldly in its simplicity – so replicable and yet impossible to replicate.
It spoke to what has always made Ryder so tantalising – the genius skill and feel that complements a powerful, commanding physical profile. So often he would be content to drift though – an athlete God who you’d forget was even on the field – but last year he did that less than ever before, emerging as the best ruckman in the game.
46. Ollie Wines
There are more precise, articulate words to encapsulate most athletes, but for Wines the word has always just been ‘big’. The man is big. He is so big, bursting from his frame, with absurdly filled out flesh from Day One, some sort of alien man-child put on Earth to win contested possessions and stoppage clearances.
The boyish frat-boy face, with its oddly straight angles, belies a cruel, 97kg body that Wines is learning to maximise each year in the pursuit of midfield dominance. Last year was his finest yet, establishing himself as Port Adelaide’s clear number one out-and-out midfielder, reaping the rewards of Ryder’s touch.
With another brawler in Tom Rockliff joining the fray this season, the Power midfield will be just that.
47. Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones is 10cm and 10kg lighter than Wines, never blessed with the physical gifts that make Port’s young star and most other stars great. Jones has the champion gene though, and if this were February 2017, I would have said that this gene is why Jones has made a career in the AFL while Liam Jones has not.
The Melbourne heartbeat is ferocious, the thinking man’s hard nut, playing with a form of distinction and class that often eludes his more manic younger brother.
He is an inspiration, the type of captain especially to Michael Voss-isms on the field, winning balls in dispute by putting his body on the line, backing into a pack to force a throw-in, and all that courageous magic.
The Demons lacked a certain clinical, ‘mature’ finishing edge at times last year, often when Jones was on the sidelines. One suspects that had he been fit in Tasmania, the Demons might not have lost that pivotal heart-breaker to North Melbourne, and it all could have been so different.
48. Michael Walters
Let me tell you, if Player X played for Collingwood, we’d think of him just as highly as we think of…
Michael Walters is perhaps the finest Player X in the league today, a superstar mired in obscurity – from an East Coast bias anyway. To be fair, though, Walters has only truly risen to stardom – and he is a star – as the Dockers have descended, so his marvellous exploits aren’t as publicised as they should be.
For those watching, Walters is a treat. He’s slithery and dangerous, but also prolific. He’s a special moments player who has them more regularly than almost anyone. He’s far more than the expert goal-sneak that he was once pegged as – he’s now a player who can get 38 touches on the road against the premiers-to-be, or rack up 32 touches and six goals against the Saints.
The case for an immediate return to relevance for the Dockers begins with Walters and his captain.
49. Luke Shuey
It is odd, but somehow perfectly rational, that a rampaging bulldog most known for crashing into other bodies without self-regard, had the calmest and coolest football moment of 2017. Shuey plays a violent brand of football, super physical, super relentless. He chases, he tackles, he picks up the ball, feet still pattering, and then looks to use it as quickly as possible.
He is not one to stand in traffic and process the situation as though his bare feet are being cooled by a creek’s gentle stream. But there is a certain serenity to the way he plays, the quick, simple decisions made in traffic, the short but purposeful clearance handballs to the passing teammate. That serenity came to the fore at the most vital moment, and his perfect kick against Port Adelaide will always be the one to define him.
50. Daniel Talia
On a list characterised by flare, explosive athleticism, breathtaking specimens and those who like to arrogantly shoosh the crowd with a grin on their face, we finish with a player who is nothing like any of that.
Daniel Talia is solid. He is rock solid. He does his job and sticks to his man – until he doesn’t have to anymore, and then he zones off and intercepts as well as any full-back. He’s immovable in the contest, leveraging his weight and positioning perfectly.
A Rising Star winner and twice All-Australian, Talia has a resume much flashier than his style of play. On the flash level, he loses to everyone else on this list. On the honesty and determination level, though, few stand above him. And that, ultimately, rings as true if not truer for fans than those dribbled goals from the boundary.
Ditto said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:46am
I must admit l like reading the aside bit in the synopsis where the panalist reveals where they and other panelists placed players in the order, particularly when there are wide discrepancies. Yeo & Walters should be higher and I would find it hard to fathom that some panelists wouldn’t have rated them higher, this of course would mean that other panelists would have rated them lower and the discourse follows.
Cameron Rose said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:59am
Yeo – Three of us had him in the 40’s, Josh had him at 24, while Jay left him out.
Walters – Jay had him at 29, Ryan at 37, while the rest of us left him out. The more I think about it, I should have had him in, and I think somewhere between 29-37 feels right actually. He was on my short list, but it’s bloody hard!
AdelaideDocker said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:20am
I don’t mean to labour the point – but I’m just wondering where you blokes had Neale?
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:47am
Ad do you have to start every comment with a half apology for asking? just say what you think bloke!
Cameron Rose said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:03pm
Neale ended up 58th. Maddie and I had him in the 40’s, but that was it.
mattyb said | February 16th 2018 @ 8:15am
Where’s Murphy?
Macca said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:08am
If you were paying attention yesterday you would have already known he wasn’t going to be on the list – it was explicitly stated, but it is just business as usual for you not to have understood.
Don Freo said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:14am
Lachie Neale still missed? Did you guys pick the All Australian side in 2016 as well?
Viney, Jones and Wines better, more dynamic or more consistent than Neale? Never.
Did any of you have him? The other one is Andrew Gaff.
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:29am
i’d have Lachie Neale around 60-65. One way runner.
Don Freo said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:13pm
You are obviously not talking about the Lachie Neale that plays fro Freo.
Who is the one you are thinking of? Running both ways and bullocking under packs is Purple Lachie’s schtick.
Dalgety Carrington said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:56pm
Yet another mind-boggler from Harshy.
How does an in-and-under player get to be a one-way-runner?
Mattician6x6 said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:56pm
You remember the Simpsons were homer goes “I’m a chicken marge”? That’s what hth reminds me of, ” I’m a coach roarers”.
DingoGray said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:44am
While I don’t personally rate Murphy as a Top 20 player…..
When you see players like Rampe, Wines, Jones & Viney selected in the Top 50 and then players
like Murphy and Neale miss out it’s a little confusing for me.
I actually think Jarrod McVeigh is more important than Dane Rampe.
Macca said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:51am
That has been the thing that has interested me, not so much that Murphy isn’t on the list, just the rationale used to have some on the list but not Murphy doesn’t seem to be consistent.
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:17am
Macca, let it go, everyone knows Murphy is a solid player. He just isn’t elite.He isn’t very damaging to the opposition and he has no flair or spark to get a side’s momentum going.
Macca said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:54am
The point is Harry that what you have described is a perception or subjective opinion, I am simply pointing out that the perception often doesn’t marry with reality.
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:02pm
But Macca your obsession with stats has to stop mate. Show me a champion data stat that accounts for big Jones bumping about three blokes out of the way with his massive shoulders as he charges into a pack?
February 16th 2018 @ 1:09pm
Cameron Rose said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:09pm
76 players got votes, but Murphy wasn’t one of them.
Some mids probably get pushed down a little because you are conscious when doing it of having different types of players.
If looking to average it out,18 clubs, three from each would make 54. How many clubs would Murphy be a top three player at?
He’d probably be third at Brisbane, second, third or fourth at Carlton (depending on how you rate Kruezer or Docherty if including him), second or third at Gold Coast, in the mix at North and St Kilda.
That puts him in the mix for 40 and beyond. There’s a lot of bloody good players out there.
Macca said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:32pm
Cam – I think he would get into a few more top 3’s (and given he just won the blues B&F it is hard to say he wouldn’t be at least top 2 at Carlton) than that but that is neither here nor there. I have only ever claimed his 2017 performance should have him in the discussion.
But you answer doesn’t really answer the specific question as to why he didn’t get on a list – when you look at Viney averaging just 23 touches and kicking just 6 goals for the year while averaging roughly the same clearances and contested possessions as Murphy it seems more about perception than performance.
Cameron Rose said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:58pm
Viney wasn’t in my list either, nor Jones, another player I’ve seen you raise, so I can’t really comment.
Maddie had Viney at 26, Ryan had him at 32, which got him on the list. I think I’d have Murph ahead of both.
Looking back, Murphy didn’t get votes in our 2016 and 2017 top 50’s either.
Macca said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:09pm
“Looking back, Murphy didn’t get votes in our 2016 and 2017 top 50’s either.” Under rated springs to mind. 😉
Thanks for your response, its good to get some context.
Ditto said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:17pm
Hey Macca, Ditto isn’t my real name, it’s Bryce Gibbs and I’d be happy to give up my spot for my old mate Murph.
Slane said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:00am
Jeeze we have some talent in the AFL.
AdelaideDocker said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:19am
Both Walters and Yeo are well deserved on this list. Yeo tends to be criminally underated – it’s his compatriot Shuey that tends to get a lot of attention, so it’s interesting how the former is well ahead of the latter.
Walters is a gem. I still vividly recall his game against St Kilda last season – something unfathomable like 6 goals and 33 disposals, coming off his nearly game winning goal against the Cats. Ugh, what could’ve been.
Talia’s a fitting number 50 as well – not flashy, but a damn hard worker, and probably the coolest and calmest example of a fine player in this league.
Cameron Rose said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:11pm
Shuey was an interesting one. He only got in because I had him 19. No-one else had him in their 50, which I was really surprised at.
Mattician6x6 said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:44pm
Cam- 19 is spot on for shuey, when ppl recall the last second win over gws it’ll always be nic remembered but the hero of that match was shuey, he single handedly dragged wce to victory, a absolute workhorse.
Tom M said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:27am
Ollie Wines biggest surprise on this list. The rest I cant really argue with. Great job putting together this list this week, impossible task to get exactly right but I think you guys almost nailed it.
Macca said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:36am
In previous years I think we have been given a list of players who made individual lists but not the combined list – that would be interesting to see.