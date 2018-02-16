Rugby Australia makes two big changes to junior rugby

Rugby Australia has announced two big changes that will have an impact on junior and senior rugby in order to improve safety at all levels.
The first is a more nuanced update to the size for age guidelines for junior rugby which will require a mandatory assessment of each player to determine at what level it is best for them to play.
While there was already some license for this to be done in the current format, the system is being restructured in a way that will hopefully prove more flexible and effective.
The other change is a new ‘blue card’ which will be used to improve the sports’ concussion management protocols.
The blue card system was trialled in 2017 and will be fully introduced this year.
Below you can find the full statement from Rugby Australia.
Rugby Australia (Rugby AU) today announced significant changes to Junior and Senior Rugby aimed at ensuring maximum safety and enjoyment for all participants, with the introduction of new national Size for Age guidelines and the Blue Card concussion management system.
Size for Age Guidelines – for Junior and Schools Rugby
Rugby AU’s new Size for Age guidelines enable individual players to be moved into a different age group following an assessment of physical and personal development factors including height, weight, playing experience, fitness and maturity.
The current participation policy allows for a player to be moved across any one of four age grades (including their true age group, one age group below, or up to two age groups above their true age group).
From 2018, all Under 10 to Under 15 players deemed to be below or above an accepted height and weight range will now be subject to mandatory assessment by a qualified, independent Coach to determine which age bracket they are most suited to playing.
Prior to the introduction of these guidelines, there was no standardised approach to mandating the assessment of individual players for size and age dispensation.
The changes are being implemented in 2018 following an extensive research project conducted by Rugby Australia in partnership with Sydney Junior Rugby Union, Brumbies Rugby and the Australian Catholic University.
The study, which has been completed over a two-year period, found that weight alone was not a strong enough factor to consider moving a player up or down in age group.
Rugby Australia Head of Rugby Services, Lachlan Clark said: “The changes we have made with our size and age guidelines are aimed at making the game safer and more enjoyable for all participants, while staying true to the value that Rugby is a game for people of all shapes and sizes.
“In every age group, there are exceptional cases where a junior player might be better suited to playing up or down a grade, and we now have a structured process to ensure those players are playing at a level that best suits their physical and personal development.
“This is the culmination of a review which has been two years in the making and is backed by an extensive research project, which we believe puts Australia at the forefront of world Rugby in this area.”
Blue Card – concussion management tool for Junior, Schools and Senior Rugby
The Blue Card system, which was trialled in 2017, will be rolled out across all competitions nationally in 2018 ensuring Rugby continues to lead the way in concussion management for individual players.
Team management, medical staff and match officials have always had the responsibility to remove a player from the field if they are presenting signs and symptoms of concussion. The new Blue Card ensures the recording of such an incident, and formally triggers an off-field process to begin.
Once a player is shown a blue card by the match official, they cannot participate any further in the match and are required to undergo a mandatory medical assessment and then follow a set program before returning to Rugby.
Rugby Australia Head of Rugby Services, Lachlan Clark said: “The Blue Card system will be in place across all Rugby nationally from under 13 to National Rugby Championship (NRC) level, enhancing Rugby’s commitment to protecting players from the rare occurrence of concussion.
“There will be ongoing structured education of match officials, medical attendants, coaches and team managers in the signs and symptoms and management of concussion.
“Our commitment to protect players from head injuries is reinforced with strict high tackle laws with the understanding that the head is sacred across all levels of the game. The Blue Card system reinforces that player safety is paramount in our game.”
February 16th 2018 @ 1:20pm
Machpants said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
Excellent to see that the grouping is not based on just weight. Hopefully it is well implemented. At my local secondary school you have kids fasting and dehydrating so as not to get bumped up – often the tall (and gangly) timber who aren’t actually that physically dominant in the tackle
February 16th 2018 @ 1:25pm
silverfox said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
about time they addressed this, but they sure have made it harder than it needs to be by viewing everyone. Why not simply move people up or down based on weight and if necessary review anyone who’s parent or coach thinks a child sure be exempt based on skill level, maturity etc.
February 16th 2018 @ 2:56pm
Harty said | February 16th 2018 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
I agree silverfox. It’s great they’re bringing this in but it appears to be unnecessarily complicated. I say simply move up big kids based on weight and review if required. I would think most of the benefit of this program could be accessed on weight alone.
Also I don’t think small kids don’t want to be put down a year. I was one of the smaller kids as a junior and it was always a source of pride to bring down the big kids.
Maybe I’m a little too cynical after the past few years in Australian Rugby but surely only external consultants could have come up with a scheme this complex. The variables include height, weight, power, skills, fitness and maturity. Some of which are very subjective. I would not be surprised if they also have designed an expensive program to administer these assessments which junior clubs must sign up for.