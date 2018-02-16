Rugby Australia makes two big changes to junior rugby

Rugby Australia has announced two big changes that will have an impact on junior and senior rugby in order to improve safety at all levels.

The first is a more nuanced update to the size for age guidelines for junior rugby which will require a mandatory assessment of each player to determine at what level it is best for them to play.

While there was already some license for this to be done in the current format, the system is being restructured in a way that will hopefully prove more flexible and effective.

The other change is a new ‘blue card’ which will be used to improve the sports’ concussion management protocols.

The blue card system was trialled in 2017 and will be fully introduced this year.

Below you can find the full statement from Rugby Australia.