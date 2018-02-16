Run-outs in cricket are only going to become more common

In a recent match between India and South Africa, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were involved in their seventh run-out of a ten-year relationship batting together.

That leaves the Indian pair just one short of equaling the record number of run-outs, of Faf du Plessis and AB de Villers, and Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara. Obviously Du Plessis and De Villers are still active, so they could go higher.

Of the players involved in this bizarre record, all have played cricket together for at least a decade. You would expect the level of communication and understanding between players to improve, having been given time to gauge the strength and weakness of each other.

Also, with knowledge of who in the opposite team has the best arm, and targetting the weaker ones, run-outs between top-order batsmen should be far less frequent.

From the tail-enders, you do expect some miscommunications as they are not trained to work on this aspect of the game.

Perhaps amidst all cheers and boos from the crowd, players are unable to hear each other?

With the advent of T20, quick running between the wicket is expected, and players have become far less conservative regarding their wicket. They would prefer to go out hitting, instead of defending a ball.

Even in the Test arena, we are starting to see an attitude of ‘hit out or get out’. Hence, expect run-outs to be a crucial part of the game in coming years.

Cricket in all forms is much more aggressive these days, and it’s an aspect the crowd enjoys.

The traditional form of the game ought to be preserved, but it’s impossible to decouple the effects from playing the T20.