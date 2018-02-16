South Africa’s pace depth is simply scary

Australia’s four-Test tour of South Africa kicks off on Thursday with their sole warm-up match. So what lessons for Australia emerged from the Proteas’ recent home series against Test number one team India?
SA’s pace bowling depth is even better than Australia’s
As if the quartet of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada wasn’t frightening enough, the Proteas unearthed a new potential spearhead against India, in Lungi Ngidi.
The 21-year-old made his Test debut having played only a paltry nine first-class matches, yet had an immediate impact, taking 6-39 in the second innings to lead his side to a 135-run win.
Ngidi was the quickest bowler in that Test, consistently operating above 140kmh and pushing the speed gun as high as 150kmh. The powerfully-built youngster is not just sharp, he also earns disconcerting lift thanks to his 193cm frame.
He was particularly impressive with the old ball, earning reverse swing on occasions, and getting it to leap off the surface even when it had gone soft.
Ngidi looks like the kind of quick who batsmen can never relax against because of his ability to produce the unexpected.
SA’s middle-to-lower order is a weakness
With all-time greats AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, skipper Faf du Plessis, and in-form openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram in the home side’s top five, it will be hard yakka for the Australian bowlers to break through.
But once they do, the game could really open up.
The Proteas may well play five bowlers, just as they did in all three Tests against India, which leaves them with a seriously out-of-form Quentin de Kock at six, followed by the tail.
The Aussies have seen the best of De Kock, who was superb on their last tour Down Under, making 281 runs at 56. But that De Kock was almost unrecognisable to the version who floundered against India.
In the young keeper-batsman’s last eight Tests, he has averaged just 14 with the bat and appears to have lost sense of his off stump, regularly poking at deliveries which could be left alone.
Once the tourists get past him they could encounter five bowlers and, as they showed during the Ashes, Australia’s intimidating quicks are adept at scything through tails.
Which only makes their battle with the top five all the more pivotal.
Philander is the biggest bowling threat
South Africa have may have four genuinely fast and intimidating Test quicks – Steyn, Rabada, Morkel and Ngidi – yet it is the comparatively innocuous-looking Philander Australia should be most concerned about.
With the prospect of juicy pitches, Philander may well his side’s most important bowler. As we saw in the last Ashes in England, and in Hobart in 2016, on green pitches, precision always trumps pace.
No bowler in world cricket lands more deliveries in testing areas than Philander. That’s why he can terrorise batting line-ups despite bowling at a gentle pace and being just 176cm tall.
Philander took 15 wickets at 15 in the three Tests against India, taking his home record in Tests to an astonishing 113 wickets at 18.
He is a nightmare match-up for rookie Test opener Cameron Bancroft, who has a major weakness in his defence against pitched-up, straight deliveries.
Keshav Maharaj is not on the same level as Nathan Lyon
South Africa’s left-arm spinner has made a very impressive start to his Test career, taking 57 wickets at 27 from his 16 matches. Those are elite statistics over a 16-match period for a veteran, let alone a rookie.
Yet those numbers flatter Maharaj. He is a solid spinner, no doubt, but remains a class below Australia’s Lyon.
Playing against India is arguably the biggest challenge for any modern Test spinner and, while Lyon excelled on the subcontinent last year, Maharaj flopped against them at home.
During Australia’s four Tests in India, Lyon matched the performance of the world’s number one ranked Test off-spinner Ravi Ashwin. Maharaj, meanwhile, in two Tests against India took 1-125 and going at 3.5 runs per over. Compare that to Ashwin, who took seven wickets at 30 and gave up only 2.8 runs per over.
Whereas the Indian batsmen frequently were beaten in the flight by Lyon last year, they had no such troubles reading the length of Maharaj.
If the pitches are as moist as the ones India received, Maharaj is unlikely to have an impact.
Jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
SA are a much greater challenge than the Ashes yet that’s all aussies care about
Fergus said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
That’s not true. It’s true that to the casual cricket fan home series are all they care about as they can
1) attend the matches
2) watch them on free to air tv
3) have large exposure and ease of access to news due to the medias comprehensive coverage of the home summer.
But a lot of fans will keep abreast of how Australia is going overseas even if it’s just checking who won or lost, showing that they do indeed care. They might not watch it or attend the games as that’s trickier to do and requires a significant amount of effort but they care enough to take time out of their day that could be used for something else. Also no one likes watching there team get smashed, Australia of recent times (they’re getting better though) has had a tendency to get smashed overseas, which may be one of the reason for the indifference you perceive (i’d much rather read about horrible incompetency of Australia then watch it).
JamesH said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Spoken like someone who doesn’t actually know much about Aussie cricket fans and just assumes we’re all stereotypical loudmouth bogans. Thanks.
I’m just as interested in this series as I was in the Ashes.
jameswm said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
But it’s on in a different time zone, and not at a time when most of us are on holidays.
And is not against our traditional enemy.
Hence the lower level of interest.
jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
James – thanks for assuming I think everyone is a bogan
Matt H said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Garbage. 2 out of last three tours to South Africa have been classics that all decent cricket follower would know about (and the third wasn’t far behind). South Africa have traditionally been one of our highest interest opponents.
jeff dustby said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:26pm | ! Report
You watch the amount of coverage and public interest this gets compared to one to England ?
You will find I am correct and just because you do, doesn’t mean the overwhelming majority care
twodogs said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
In conditions equal, I’d dare say our pace battery would be just as challenging as SA’s. Given Starc and Cummins can top the speed gun also, there’s gonna be a good show on offer. Hazelwood may be every bit as good as the Philanderer.
Matt H said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
Philander at home is as good as it gets. As much as I love Hazlewood, he has not been as effective away from home, even last Ashes in England, where you would have thought he would excel. He is a bit older and wiser now, so I hope you are right and Hazlewood really gets into them. But Philander is a proven match winner at home, time and time again.
Paul said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
Ronan, I can agree Ngidi is a good prospect but I question whether he’s been made to look good by the pitches SA has produced, at least one of which has been rated “below average”. Sure he’s a good prospect but he’s been made to look better on bowler friendly decks. It’ll be interesting to see how he goes in March. For sure he wouldn’t have looked too flash if his first Test was on the last MCG pitch used in the Ashes.
Also not sure about your claim SA has “pace bowling depth even better than Australia’s”. Steyn is running on one leg and Morkel is about done at Test level.Both will be retiring sooner rather than later which leaves Philander, Ngidi and Rabada. If Rabada does anything stupid in the Tests, and history suggests he will, your theory about their pace bowling depth will be tested.
Brian said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
I agree on Ngidi. During the tests they were comparing Rabada and Ngidi’s technique and showing how much faster and more fluid Rabada’s was. Ngidi might improve but for now I doubt he will play. I suspect Steyn will be on 2 legs and fired up as well. He’s had 2 months for a 4 week injury and one would think he is very familiar with his body at this stage of his career.
I don’t think there is much between the attacks but South Africa have a slightly more options fom where runs might come. If the pitches are green who will make runs? Smith will make some runs anywhere and Warner might hit form but the Saffers top 5 look more likely at this early stage, assuming Du Plessis is fit that is.
Ronan O'Connell said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
“I can agree Ngidi is a good prospect but I question whether he’s been made to look good by the pitches SA has produced.”
Ngidi’s 6-39 on debut was taken on easily the most batting-friendly pitch of the series vs India, at Centurion.
Paul said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
That says little about the other pitches where two games lasted just over 2 days another finished inside 4. I also note the SA side had a huge whinge about it because it wasn’t completely in favour of the fast bowlers.
Ryan H said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
It’s a battle of two world-class pace bowling attacks, and it has the makings of a classic series.
And it won’t matter if the two teams are rolling each other for low-ish totals, because it will probably make for even more exciting cricket. Comments that have suggested it will be like test cricket on steroids, might prove to be pretty accurate
Ronan O'Connell said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
I agree Ryan, this series is shaping as the best Pace v Pace battle we’ve seen in Tests since Australia’s last tour of SA four years ago when it was Johnson/Harris/Siddle/Pattinson vs Steyn/Philander/Morkel
Matt H said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
And what a series that was. Harris finishing the series off using sheer willpower when his knee was gone is a moment I will never forget.
marfu said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Thanks Ronan. I think we have had a reasonable depth of quicks too which has been majorly affected by injuries. Yes a fit Philander could be a handful as we have shown a bit of vulnerability on decks conducive to his style. Maybe facing Sayers in the nets will help our bats improve in time.
Fox Saker said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Maharaj is not as good as Lyon Ronan – agreed
But…Australia do not play spin like the Indians either and I doubt SA will produce pitches that favour Lyon on day 4 and 5 – why amplify the one advantage in the bowling the Aussies have?
jameswm said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Smith and SMarsh do play spin as well as the Indians.
Khawaja and Warner play spin well outside Asia.
Bancroft is supposed to be good against spin.
Overall, the Indians play spin better than us. But we play pace better than them.
Paul said | February 16th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
do we play the moving ball well, though? Our recent results when the ball has moved around suggest not. In saying that, the SA batsmen weren’t great against the same type of bowling recently either.
Should be a great contest.
jameswm said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
From memory no one played it that well against India.
Smith plays the moving ball well, as does SMarsh. They play late. Buck Rogers was a master at it.
MMarsh has improved. Paine is probably ok.
Warner can struggle and I worry about Bancroft
Matt H said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Your assessment on Khawaja? I think he’s pretty reasonable against the moving ball as well.
Fergus said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
As long as it’s moving at 140km and not 90km
marfu said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
Fergus – Touche.
Matt H said | February 16th 2018 @ 4:18pm | ! Report
Well played Fergus.
Rob said | February 16th 2018 @ 3:54pm | ! Report
Smith and Marsh are not great players of spin. Any bowler taking the ball across Smith is in with a big chance. Bancroft will be gone well before an spinner bowler rolls his arm over. Philander will have a field day with Bancroft unless by some miracle he learns how to play a ball bowled at the top of off stump. Warner is looking tired.
Ouch said | February 16th 2018 @ 1:34pm | ! Report
The Indians didn’t play the Aussies spinners that well…….in India.