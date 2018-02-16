The five A-League coaches making a difference this season

There have been a number of good coaches in the A-League this season, and they all have the same thing in common: every one of them is a good man manager, adaptable and endearingly media savvy.

Graham Arnold is the first coach that pops into my mind. He tries to build a squad with depth and builds up from the back. Remarkably the Sky Blues have kept nine clean sheets in 19 games.

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has started every game, as have central defensive pairing Jordy Bujis and Alex Wilkinson and the effective Josh Brillante, giving the team consistency.

Sydney have conceded just 14 goals, the least by any team this A-League season. They have also had an attacking flavour, having scored 46 times so far – more than two goals per game – which is the most of any side this season.

The Jets have scored the second most goals in the competition, likewise averaging over two goals per game for a current total of 41. Despite key striker Roy O’Donovan being injured for much of the year, the Jets have still managed to be effective in the final third.

Ernie Merrick is a breath of fresh air, playing the side in his customary attacking style, and incredibly the Jets sit second on the table as the only team capable of catching the Sky Blues in the pursuit of the premiers plate.

Warren Joyce of Melbourne City has been brave, getting rid of experienced players Tim Cahill and Neil Kilkenny. He has also given an opportunity to young playmaker Daniel Arzani. He has also replaced veteran goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic with Dean Bouzanis.

Joyce has shown courage in his selections and has put his stamp on the team, making talented attacker Marcin Budzinski earn his spot, having started only six games, despite managing to score five goals. No-one is bigger than the coach at City.

Marco Kurz has similarly put his stamp on Adelaide United, with the Reds coach not afraid to play young players. He has given young right back Ryan Strain an opportunity to start every game since Round 8. He has also given the likes of yan Kitto, Nikola Mileusnic and George Blackwood chances to play. Jordan Elsey has started in all but one of the games this season as a defensive mainstay.

Josep Gombau has done a good job with Western Sydney after taking over from Hayden Foxe, and things look promising for the Wanderers leading into the finals. They have been improving every week and currently sit in sixth place on the ladder. He has given opportunities to Keanu Baccus and Jaushua Sotirio and has made Marcelo Carrusca the playmaker, which appears to be working well.

These types of coaches will help to build the A-League into a strong brand. Hopefully the attendances will improve as the standard of the games improve.