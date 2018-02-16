Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets: A-League preview and prediction

The Western Sydney Wanderers host the high-flying Newcastle Jets at Spotless Stadium. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for all the action.

How to watch

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview

Josep Gombau will be looking to rectify a 4-0 loss to Newcastle last time the two sides met.

Giving him confidence will be the Wanderers’ recording their biggest winning margin for the season last time out, smashing the Wellington Phoenix 4-0 at ANZ Stadium.

Oriol Riera got the scoring going early, before Michael Thwaite popped up at the corner to head Western Sydney into a 2-0 lead. Youngster Chris Ikonomidis slammed home an exquisite volley to make it three before Josh Sotirio put the icing on the cake with five minutes remaining.

Gombau wouldn’t want to make too many changes. Ikonomidis, having arrived in Sydney only ten days ago and playing 90 minutes on Sunday, may earn a rest. It comes at a good time though, considering Alvaro Cejudo appears fit enough to make the matchday squad.

As for the Jets, last week they dealt comfortably with a below-par Melbourne Victory, as Dimi Petratos and Andrew Nabbout pulled the strings, while marksman Roy O’Donovan returned.

Petratos assisted Nigel Boogaard for the opener, before Nabbout drilled a ball low and hard for youngster Riley McGree to finish.

Nabbout did suffer a knock to the head from Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas, but seems right for this weekend.

While this pair’s last meeting was the aforementioned bloodbath, The last time they played at this venue, Andrew Hoole salvaged a point for the Jets with a last-minute free-kick to draw 2-2.

Newcastle have one of the poorest records against the Wanderers, winning just 23 per cent of their matches.

Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Newcastle Jets