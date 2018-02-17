Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League preview and prediction

Adelaide United face the Central Coast Mariners at Coopers Stadium in a potentially entertaining clash to complete Round 20 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

How to watch

TV

This match will be broadcast by via free-to-air TV on channel One, and on Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview

With reservations about the state of the playing surface playing on the coach’s mind after the AFL’s contribution on Thursday night, the sheer danger of this clash for the home team cannot be overlooked.

The Central Coast come to town desperately in search of three points to keep their miniscule chances of making the finals alive and they have the quality to leave Adelaide on a high.

Unfortunately, form indicates that this won’t happen and Adelaide show be too strong on their home patch.

The visitors haven’t tasted victory since their Round 9 win over Perth Glory and with only a few measly points along the way, things have slowly but surely gone south for a team that promised so much early in the season.

Solid would be the best way to describe Adelaide and the culture that Marco Kurz has tried to install in the squad.

Less errors and more chances in front of goal is a rather blunt summary of their season, as is their inability to convert enough of those chances to really threaten the top two teams on the ladder.

With Melbourne City still within reach for the reds, this match looms as a chance to lock up a top six stop and push for a home final in the first week.

Both Victory and Wanderers will have something to say about that, however, Adelaide could skip five points clear of them both with a win in this one.

Prediction

Adelaide will prove too strong at home despite a spirited display from the Mariners.

Adelaide United 3, Central Coast Mariners 1.

