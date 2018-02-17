Australia stun Kiwis in record T20 chase

Australia’s remarkable transformation as a Twenty20 unit continued last night as they completed a jaw-dropping record chase of 244 in New Zealand with seven balls to spare.

The Aussies entered this tri-series as the world’s number seven ranked Twenty20 team yet now, after four commanding wins in as many matches, are on the verge of grabbing the number one ranking.

By picking something close to their strongest line-up, and favouring T20 specialists, Australia have looked like an entirely different team to the one which consistently disappointed in T20s for the best part of a decade.

Granted, four matches in a single tri-series is a small sample size, but it’s not just been the results rather the way Australia have achieved them that should hearten fans.

They have not relied heavily either on their batting or on their bowling. Instead it has been a balanced effort from Australia, who have produced two fantastic bowling performances and two great batting displays.

They started the series by limiting New Zealand to just 9-117, thanks to a brilliant collective bowling effort, and were similarly-impressive in containing a power-packed England line-up to only 7-137 last week.

Australia ran down that latter total in a canter, finishing with seven wickets in hand and a whopping 33 balls to spare. Yet that batting display paled in comparison to what Australia produced at Eden Park yesterday.

Ashton Agar apart, Australia’s bowlers were horrendous as they allowed New Zealand to charge to a monstrous total of 6-243 batting first. That required Australia to execute the highest run chase in Twenty20 cricket history which, even on a ground as small as Eden Park, is still a mammoth task.

Not only did Australia achieve that, but they did so with ease. If they’d been allowed to bat out their innings, Australia may well have given 270 a nudge. Just stop and consider that for a moment.

Unlike their five-wicket win over England in Hobart, where Glenn Maxwell single-handedly won the match with a blazing ton, Australia’s breathtaking innings yesterday was a group effort.

Openers David Warner (59 from 24 balls) and D’Arcy Short (76 from 44 balls) set the perfect platform with a scorching stand of 121 from 8.3 overs. Even then, Australia still needed to make another 123 runs at 10.7 runs per over.

When Chris Lynn was out for 18 from 13 balls, that equation was 101 from 53 balls which, again, is a stiff challenge. Then Short and Maxwell (31 from 14 balls) blasted a 56-run stand from just 25 balls, effectively killing off the contest.

From there Australia never looked like losing. Finch made sure it wasn’t even close by caning 36 from just 14 balls, including a thunderous six to win the match.

That was the former opener’s second consecutive belligerent cameo, following on from his 20no from five balls against England. Finch has adapted seamlessly to his new role in the middle order, making 56 from just 19 balls this series without being dismissed.

His move down the order has created an opportunity for Short, the Big Bash League player of the tournament, who debuted in this series. The 27-year-old has made a sparkling start to his international career, cracking 146 runs at 48, with a strike rate of 144.

In that short amount of time Short has managed to underline his versatility. Yesterday he was brutal, hammering 50 runs in boundaries. At Melbourne we saw a different side to Short as he played a more cautious knock which allowed the likes of Maxwell, Finch and Lynn to explode.

Australia’s Twenty20batting line-up is perfectly balanced at present. It looks capable of either playing sensibly or creating catastrophic carnage. Only time will tell whether this is a major turning point for Australia in T20Is or simply a purple patch.