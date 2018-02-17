Australian rugby bolsters concussion protocol

Concussed rugby players – from those on the fringe of Super Rugby to 12-year-olds – won’t be allowed to return to action for at least 12 days under stronger player safety rules.

Rugby Australia on Friday said match officials would be able to use a blue card to send off a player suspected of suffering concussion.

That will trigger an off-field response that ensures the incident is recorded, mandates the player is assessed by a doctor and prevents their competition return for a stipulated period.

The ruling will apply from March 1 to all competitions in Australia from under 13s to senior players but it won’t apply to Super Rugby, which is internationally administered.

Players aged 18 and under cannot return to play until 19 days after all symptoms have cleared.

Adult players will be allowed to return one week earlier.

The protocol was trialled in Canberra and Newcastle last year and has been used across New Zealand.

RA said the system reinforces that player safety is paramount in our game.

It has promised to educate match officials, medical attendants, coaches and team managers about the signs and symptoms and management of concussion.

Guidelines concerning player sizes in junior competitions will also change to ensure children outside accepted height and weight ranges are placed in what’s deemed the suitable age group.

Children as young as eight below or above the accepted ranges must now be assessed by a qualified, independent coach.

The governing body says the change was informed by a two-year Australian study that found height needed to be considered as well as weight when moving a player up or down in age group.