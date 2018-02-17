Beale back to brilliant best for Waratahs

NSW Waratahs five-eighth Bernard Foley wants his side to capitalise more on the “electric and special” skills of returning fellow playmaker Kurtley Beale.

The pair were an integral part of the Waratahs’ 2014 Super Rugby title win and the Wallabies’ performance improved noticeably when Beale returned to the side in mid-2017 at inside centre.

Beale started his third stint with NSW in a 47-5 trial win over the Melbourne Rebels on Thursday night in Sydney.

“We saw some glimpses of his brilliance at the start of the second half,” Foley said.

“When he’s got that sparkle in his eye and when he wants the ball, he’s really something electric.

“That’s something we’re going to have to do, try and get him involved in games and get guys to react off him, because he is a special player to play with.”

Foley’s combination with another Wallaby star, fullback Israel Folau, is clearly still in good order.

Folau, who was playing his first game since October, scored a trademark try on Thursday after catching a Foley crossfield kick, a tactic which also produced several five-pointers last year.

“It’s tough to defend, isn’t it?” Foley said.

NSW begin their Super Rugby campaign on February 24 against the Stormers in Sydney.

Foley is confident NSW have enough attacking artillery in their backline to cause problems for the Stormers, who are normally a tough defensive outfit.

“I’ll back our attack every day of the week and there’s some world-class players in our backline,” Foley said.

“But in saying that, we can only do that if we get the momentum and the gain line early on in the phases.

“The Stormers present a real big physical pack. They like to really defend up in your face, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”

While NSW piled on seven tries against Melbourne, it was some of their less flashy work that most pleased Foley.

“The most-pleasing thing is the work rate – guys were up for repeat efforts,” Foley said.

He was pleased with the impact the Tahs’ bench had against the Rebels.

“They really added the intensity and maintained that foot on the throat,” he said.