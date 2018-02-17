Carlton Blues vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:
The Brisbane Lions have put an end to Carlton’s unbeaten start to the 2018 AFLW season, defeating them in dominant fashion at Ikon Park on Saturday night.
Final score
Carlton Blues 2.6 (18)
Brisbane Lions 6.4 (40)
Match preview:
The Carlton Blues will look to assert their dominance on top of the ladder, as the Brisbane Lions look to secure their place in the top 4 at Ikon Park. Join The Roar for live scores and the blog of the game starting from 7:45pm AEDT.
The two sides in front of us tonight played out only the second ever draw of AFLW in their only matchup to date, which consequently ended in a 6.1 (37) – 5.7 (37) result.
For Carlton, well they have the slimmest of leads on top of the table, and if they want to turn around last year’s middle-of-the-road finish, a win tonight at home against last year’s finalists will be key.
As for Brisbane: their season is yet to really get going with a close win against the defending premiers Adelaide, being followed up with a home loss against the Bulldogs.
A win for the Lions could put them up among the pack on top of the ladder (temporarily anyway), while if the Blues get the job done they should retain top spot for another round.
In team news: Brianna Davey and Sarah Last make way for Katherine Gillespie-Jones and Katie Jayne Grieve for the Blues, while Gabby Collingwood comes into the side for Bella Ayre.
Tayla Harris’ first game against her old club will be a big occasion, and it’ll also be interesting to see what number of spectators we can drum up at Ikon Park with the first game there since the season-opening clash which attracted 20k crowd numbers.
Lions to win by 11.
9:37pm
Thomas English said | 9:37pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me tonight for the AFLW between Carlton Blues and Brisbane Lions where Brisbane won 6,4,40-2,4,18 over Carlton.
Seeya later.
9:35pm
Slane said | 9:35pm | ! Report
10 times better than AFLX.
9:29pm
Thomas English said | 9:29pm | ! Report
Fulltime.
That is it.
Wow, well the Brisbane Lions have come home strongly in the last quarter after a slow couple of quarters to start.
The final score is Brisbane: 6,4,40 v Carlton 2,6,18.
9:25pm
Thomas English said | 9:25pm | ! Report
Behind
00:00 – Darcy Vescio with a behind as the last play of the game!
Carlton : 2.6 (18)
Brisbane: 6.3 (39)
9:24pm
Thomas English said | 9:24pm | ! Report
40 plays 17.
9:23pm
Thomas English said | 9:23pm | ! Report
Behind
03:53 – Nicola Stephenson scores a behind with a stray kick hitting the right goal post.
Carlton : 2.5 (17)
Brisbane: 6.3 (39)
9:21pm
Thomas English said | 9:21pm | ! Report
Behind
04:39 – Sophie Li with a mark right in front!
No goal, its only a behind
Carlton : 2.4 (16)
Brisbane: 6.3 (39)
9:19pm
Thomas English said | 9:19pm | ! Report
Goal
05:39 – Brisbane with another!!
Sarah Conway, wow!
Carlton : 2.3 (15)
Brisbane: 6.3 (39)
9:16pm
Thomas English said | 9:16pm | ! Report
Goal
7:33 – And Brisbane strike again!
Nat Exon with her first ever AFLW goal!
Carlton : 2.3 (15)
Brisbane: 5.3 (33)
9:14pm
Thomas English said | 9:14pm | ! Report
Goal
10:17 – Sophie Conway hits straight back for Brisbane!
Back to 12 in it!
Carlton : 2.3 (15)
Brisbane: 4.3 (27)