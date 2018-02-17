Carlton Blues vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Brisbane Lions have put an end to Carlton’s unbeaten start to the 2018 AFLW season, defeating them in dominant fashion at Ikon Park on Saturday night.

Final score

Carlton Blues 2.6 (18)

Brisbane Lions 6.4 (40)

Match preview:

The Carlton Blues will look to assert their dominance on top of the ladder, as the Brisbane Lions look to secure their place in the top 4 at Ikon Park. Join The Roar for live scores and the blog of the game starting from 7:45pm AEDT.

The two sides in front of us tonight played out only the second ever draw of AFLW in their only matchup to date, which consequently ended in a 6.1 (37) – 5.7 (37) result.

For Carlton, well they have the slimmest of leads on top of the table, and if they want to turn around last year’s middle-of-the-road finish, a win tonight at home against last year’s finalists will be key.

As for Brisbane: their season is yet to really get going with a close win against the defending premiers Adelaide, being followed up with a home loss against the Bulldogs.

A win for the Lions could put them up among the pack on top of the ladder (temporarily anyway), while if the Blues get the job done they should retain top spot for another round.

In team news: Brianna Davey and Sarah Last make way for Katherine Gillespie-Jones and Katie Jayne Grieve for the Blues, while Gabby Collingwood comes into the side for Bella Ayre.

Tayla Harris’ first game against her old club will be a big occasion, and it’ll also be interesting to see what number of spectators we can drum up at Ikon Park with the first game there since the season-opening clash which attracted 20k crowd numbers.

Lions to win by 11.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the game, starting from 7:45pm AEDT.