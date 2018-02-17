What makes David Warner a great captain

David Warner has shown in his brief time as captain of the Australian cricket team what makes him a great leader.

Despite failing with the bat in his first three T20 games, Australia has still managed to win both games relatively comprehensibly. Warner can take much of the credit for this. He doesn’t buy into the politics and he makes the right bowling changes and field alterations.

It feels like the right fit having him as captain of the T20 Australian cricket side.

He said that he would bounce back with the bat. At the Allan Border Medal he said: “form is temporary, class is permanent.”

He backed up his fighting words with the bat against New Zealand on Friday. He scored a quick fire 59, including five sixes; he led from the front, helping Australia chase down an almost impossible target two hundred and forty-four runs.

Warner is 31-years-old and has shown a maturity. He is happy off the field and is now a family man and is content with the life he is living. Along with being a great leader he is a good batsman. Remarkably despite coming to the fore through T20 cricket he averages over 40 runs with the bat at Test level. In one day cricket he also averages above 40 runs.

It’s exciting for Australian cricket that he is captaining the T20 team. It is a matter of time before he makes runs in his favoured format of cricket. If it wasn’t for T20 cricket it is doubtful that Warner would have been chosen for state cricket and higher honours.

His no nonsense approach is what the Aussie cricket team needs. We can only hope that he continues to make runs in the shorter form of the game so that he can warrant his leadership position.