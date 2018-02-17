Round 1 will determine the Broncos and Dragons’ seasons

Sometimes it’s just not your team’s year. But then, sometimes, it is. For the Broncos, despite coach Wayne Bennett, this is not their year.

While Brisbane have numerous promising youngsters coming through, they lack the depth required to win the premiership – maybe to even make the finals.

The Broncos are relying upon Kodi Nikorima to plug the gap left by Ben Hunt as halfback, which is a big ask.

Matthew Lodge’s has been heralded as the saviour in the forwards, while winger Corey Oates being moved to the second row leaves gaps out wide.

Star recruit Jack Bird looks likely to miss the start of the season and his role in the centres does not seem to offer the opportunities which might be available closer to the action.

The Broncos face the Dragons in Round 1 in a game which will bring Hunt face-to-face with his old team. Hunt has something to prove to Bennett, after being dropped by him last year, but more importantly, he needs to justify his $1 million price tag.

For the Dragons, 2018 could well be their year. Having just failed to make the finals in the past few years, they have the forward pack to make the top four. The combination between Hunt and Gareth Widdop will be the key.

James Graham in the front row looks keen to lead, and although a year older, he has the enthusiasm of a much younger player.

The backline’s attack appears to be the weak link, but they have been together long enough to provide a solid defence.

Will the first game of the NRL season define the year for these two teams?