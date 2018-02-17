St George Illawarra Dragons vs Hull FC: World Club Series rugby league live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons will hope to get their season started in the right way when they meet Hull FC in the second match of the World Club Series. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at ANZ Stadium on Saturday afternoon, starting from 5:30pm AEDT.

The World Club Series got off to a great start last night from the point of view of Australians at least as the Melbourne Storm took their dominant 2017 form into the World Club Challenge match against the Leeds Rhinos.

The Storm put in one of the best seasons in NRL history last year, culminating in a minor premiership and the premiership itself, won in dominant fashion over the North Queensland Cowboys on the big night.

It as a simillar case of affairs when they came up against the Leeds Rhinos, who just didn’t have any answers for a team boasting some of the best players in the world.

In the end a crushing 38-4 victory told us everything we need to know about where the Melbourne Storm are in the pecking order of world rugby.

Now it’s up to the Dragons to defend Australia’s pride but they’ll also be hoping it can be a sign of good things to come for them in 2018 if they get a win.

They came so achingly close to finals last year – seeming almost certain to make the eight until they dropped a game in the final round and slipped out of Septemeber.

Ironically, that was what lead to North Queensland unexpectedly sneaking in at eighth, and eventually somehow winning their way through to the grand final.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the 2018 World Club Series game between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Hull FC at ANZ Stadium on Saturday afternoon, starting from 5:30pm AEDT.